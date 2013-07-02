Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444596031, 9780444626325

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 40

1st Edition

Series Editors: Atta-ur- Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780444626325
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444596031
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd July 2013
Page Count: 538
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Recent Insights into the Emerging Role of Triterpenoids in Cancer Therapy: Part I

Abbreviations

Introduction

Mechanisms of the Antitumor Effect of Triterpenoids

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 2. Recent Advances in Medicinal Applications of Brassinosteroids, a Group of Plant Hormones

Abbreviations

Introduction

Source of BRs

Toxicity of BRs

Similarity of BRs to Animal Steroid Hormones

Anabolic Effect of BRs

Anticancer and Antiproliferative Properties of BRs

Antiangiogenic Properties of BRs

Antiviral Properties of BRs

Neuroprotective Action of BRs

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3. Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products by Propargylic Carboxylic Ester Rearrangements

Introduction

Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products by Rearrangement of Propargylic Esters via 1,2-Acyl Migration

Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products by Rearrangement of Propargylic Esters via 1,3-Acyl Migration: [3,3]-Sigmatropic Rearrangement of Propargylic Esters

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 4. Catalytic Asymmetric Strategies for the Synthesis of 3,3-Disubstituted Oxindoles

Introduction

Strategies Based on Cyclization Reactions for the Construction of the Lactam Ring

Asymmetric Rearrangements of O-Carbonylated Oxindoles and Related Processes

3-Substituted Oxindoles as Nucleophiles: Alkylation, Conjugate Addition, Aldol, and Mannich Reactions

Addition of Carbon Nucleophiles to Isatins or to Isatin Imines

Asymmetric Michael Additions to Isatin-Derived Electron-Deficient Alkenes and Related Processes

Amination, Hydroxylation, and Halogenation Reactions of 3-Substituted Oxindoles

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions of Functionalized 3-Substituted Oxindoles

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5. Abyssomicins: Isolation, Properties, and Synthesis

Abbreviations

Introduction

Secondary Metabolites from Actinomycetes

Isolation, Structure, Biosynthesis, and Biological Properties of Abyssomicins

Synthesis of Abyssomicins

Synthetic Studies

Conclusion

References

Chapter 6. Progress in the Syntheses of Dibenzocyclooctadiene Lignans

Abbreviations

Introduction

Structural Characteristics and Classifications of Dibenzocyclooctadiene Lignans

Dibenzocyclooctadiene Lignan Syntheses

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 7. Lessons from the Sea: Distribution, SAR, and Molecular Mechanisms of Anti-inflammatory Drugs from Marine Organisms

Abbreviations

Introduction

Physiopathology of Inflammation

Molecular Targets in Inflammation

Anti-inflammatory Marine Drugs

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 8. Marine Resource: A Promising Future for Anticancer Drugs

Introduction

Marine Macroorganisms

Marine Microorganism

Symbionts

Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. 14β-Hydroxypregnanes from Succulent Plants Belonging to Hoodia gordonii and Caralluma Genus: Extraction, Biological Activities, and Synthesis

Introduction

Isolation of 14β-Hydroxypregnane Glycosides from Caralluma Species

Isolation of 14β-Hydroxypregnane Glycosides from H. gordonii

Biological Activities

Synthetic Approaches to the Aglycones of 14β-Hydroxypregnane Glycosides

Synthesis of Hoodigogenin A and P57

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Chemico-Biological Aspects of Plant Lectins with a Preference to Legume Lectins

Abbreviations

Introduction

Classification of Plant Lectins

Isolation of Plant Lectins

Legume Lectins

Structure–Activity Relationship in Legume Lectins

Synthetic Glycoconjugates and Interactions with Lectins

Legere to Lectinomics

References

Chapter 11. Lycopene: A Review of Chemical and Biological Activity Related to Beneficial Health Effects

Abbreviations

Introduction

Lycopene: Chemistry, Metabolism, and Bioavailability

Sources of Lycopene

Lycopene Mechanisms of Action

Beneficial Health Effects of Lycopene

Lycopene Analysis

Conclusions and Future Prospects

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12. Oleuropeic and Menthiafolic Acid Glucose Esters from Plants: Shared Structural Relationships and Biological Activities

Abbreviations

Introduction

Oleuropeyl and Menthiafoloyl Glucose Esters

Biological Activities

Functional Roles in Plants

Biosynthesis

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgement

References

Chapter 13. Pharmacological Effects of Cordyceps and Its Bioactive Compounds

Introduction

Pharmacological Studies

Active Components

Quality Control

Conclusions

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 14. Silymarin Flavonolignans: Structure–Activity Relationship and Biosynthesis

Abbreviations

Introduction

Chemistry and Composition of Milk Thistle Extract

Stereochemistry of Flavonolignans

Biosynthesis of Silymarin Flavonolignans

Regulation of Flavonolignan Metabolic Pathway

Biological Effects of Silymarin Flavonolignans

Structure–Activity Relationship

Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Natural Antioxidants in Cosmetics

Abbreviations

Introduction

Free Radicals and Reactive Oxygen Species

Skin Defense Mechanism

Natural Antioxidants

Application of Antioxidants in Cosmetics

Antioxidant Capacity; Methods of Determination and Quality Control

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Description

Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting new opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.

The series also covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.

Key Features

  • Describes the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • A valuable resource for natural products and medicinal chemistry

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry

About the Series Editors

Atta-ur- Rahman Series Editor

Atta-ur-Rahman, FRS, D.Phil., TI, SI HI, NI, is a leading scientist and scholar in the field of organic chemistry from Pakistan, especially renowned for his research in the various areas relating to natural product chemistry. With over 909 publications in the field of his expertise including 116 books largely published by leading publishers in Europe and USA and 27 patents, he is also credited for reviving the higher education and research practices in Pakistan.

Prof. Rahman was elected as Fellow of Royal Society (London) in July 2006 thereby becoming one of the 4 scientists from the Muslim world to have ever won this honor in the last 350 years when the Royal Society was established. He is also the only scientist from the Muslim world to have been conferred the UNESCO Science Prize in 1999.[11] He has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by many universities including the degree of Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) by Cambridge University (UK) (1987) and an Honorary degree of Doctor of Education by Coventry University UK in November 2007. He was elected Honorary Life Fellow of Kings College, Cambridge University, UK in 2007. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was conferred the TWAS Prize for Institution Building in Durban, South Africa in October 2009 in recognition of his contributions for bringing about revolutionary changes in the higher education sector in Pakistan. He was awarded the Engro Excellence Award in Science & Technology 2011 for meritorious contributions.

He is President of Network of Academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC) and the Vice-President (Central & South Asia) of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World (TWAS) Council, and Foreign Fellow of Korean Academy of Sciences. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the President of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (2003–06), and was again elected President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences in January 2011.

He was the Federal Minister for Science and Technology (14 March 2000 – 20 November 2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002) and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. The Austrian government also honoured him with its highest civil award ("Das Große Goldene Ehrenzeichen am Bande", 2007) in recognition of his eminent contributions.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, an OIC Ministerial Committee comprising the 57 Ministers of Science & Technology from 57 OIC member countries during 1996-2012. He is also the Patron of International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (which comprises a number of institutes, including the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Center of Molecular Medicine and Drug Development) at Karachi University.

He established a research center on Genomics in Karachi University. In recognition of the eminent contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, a number of institutions have been named after him within and outside Pakistan. These include a natural product chemistry institute (Atta-ur-Rahman Research Institute of Natural Product Discovery, RiND) at the University of Technology Mara in Malaysia, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences at National University of Science & Technology in Islamabad, and Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Building at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi. The Academy of Sciences in the Developing World (TWAS) based in Trieste, Italy has introduced a Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Prize in Chemistry to a scientist from the developing world each year. The Prize carries a cash award of $ 5,000 and a Certificate.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Karachi, Pakistan

