Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Recent Insights into the Emerging Role of Triterpenoids in Cancer Therapy: Part I
Abbreviations
Introduction
Mechanisms of the Antitumor Effect of Triterpenoids
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. Recent Advances in Medicinal Applications of Brassinosteroids, a Group of Plant Hormones
Abbreviations
Introduction
Source of BRs
Toxicity of BRs
Similarity of BRs to Animal Steroid Hormones
Anabolic Effect of BRs
Anticancer and Antiproliferative Properties of BRs
Antiangiogenic Properties of BRs
Antiviral Properties of BRs
Neuroprotective Action of BRs
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3. Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products by Propargylic Carboxylic Ester Rearrangements
Introduction
Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products by Rearrangement of Propargylic Esters via 1,2-Acyl Migration
Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products by Rearrangement of Propargylic Esters via 1,3-Acyl Migration: [3,3]-Sigmatropic Rearrangement of Propargylic Esters
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Catalytic Asymmetric Strategies for the Synthesis of 3,3-Disubstituted Oxindoles
Introduction
Strategies Based on Cyclization Reactions for the Construction of the Lactam Ring
Asymmetric Rearrangements of O-Carbonylated Oxindoles and Related Processes
3-Substituted Oxindoles as Nucleophiles: Alkylation, Conjugate Addition, Aldol, and Mannich Reactions
Addition of Carbon Nucleophiles to Isatins or to Isatin Imines
Asymmetric Michael Additions to Isatin-Derived Electron-Deficient Alkenes and Related Processes
Amination, Hydroxylation, and Halogenation Reactions of 3-Substituted Oxindoles
Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions of Functionalized 3-Substituted Oxindoles
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Abyssomicins: Isolation, Properties, and Synthesis
Abbreviations
Introduction
Secondary Metabolites from Actinomycetes
Isolation, Structure, Biosynthesis, and Biological Properties of Abyssomicins
Synthesis of Abyssomicins
Synthetic Studies
Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Progress in the Syntheses of Dibenzocyclooctadiene Lignans
Abbreviations
Introduction
Structural Characteristics and Classifications of Dibenzocyclooctadiene Lignans
Dibenzocyclooctadiene Lignan Syntheses
Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 7. Lessons from the Sea: Distribution, SAR, and Molecular Mechanisms of Anti-inflammatory Drugs from Marine Organisms
Abbreviations
Introduction
Physiopathology of Inflammation
Molecular Targets in Inflammation
Anti-inflammatory Marine Drugs
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 8. Marine Resource: A Promising Future for Anticancer Drugs
Introduction
Marine Macroorganisms
Marine Microorganism
Symbionts
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. 14β-Hydroxypregnanes from Succulent Plants Belonging to Hoodia gordonii and Caralluma Genus: Extraction, Biological Activities, and Synthesis
Introduction
Isolation of 14β-Hydroxypregnane Glycosides from Caralluma Species
Isolation of 14β-Hydroxypregnane Glycosides from H. gordonii
Biological Activities
Synthetic Approaches to the Aglycones of 14β-Hydroxypregnane Glycosides
Synthesis of Hoodigogenin A and P57
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Chemico-Biological Aspects of Plant Lectins with a Preference to Legume Lectins
Abbreviations
Introduction
Classification of Plant Lectins
Isolation of Plant Lectins
Legume Lectins
Structure–Activity Relationship in Legume Lectins
Synthetic Glycoconjugates and Interactions with Lectins
Legere to Lectinomics
References
Chapter 11. Lycopene: A Review of Chemical and Biological Activity Related to Beneficial Health Effects
Abbreviations
Introduction
Lycopene: Chemistry, Metabolism, and Bioavailability
Sources of Lycopene
Lycopene Mechanisms of Action
Beneficial Health Effects of Lycopene
Lycopene Analysis
Conclusions and Future Prospects
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Oleuropeic and Menthiafolic Acid Glucose Esters from Plants: Shared Structural Relationships and Biological Activities
Abbreviations
Introduction
Oleuropeyl and Menthiafoloyl Glucose Esters
Biological Activities
Functional Roles in Plants
Biosynthesis
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter 13. Pharmacological Effects of Cordyceps and Its Bioactive Compounds
Introduction
Pharmacological Studies
Active Components
Quality Control
Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 14. Silymarin Flavonolignans: Structure–Activity Relationship and Biosynthesis
Abbreviations
Introduction
Chemistry and Composition of Milk Thistle Extract
Stereochemistry of Flavonolignans
Biosynthesis of Silymarin Flavonolignans
Regulation of Flavonolignan Metabolic Pathway
Biological Effects of Silymarin Flavonolignans
Structure–Activity Relationship
Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Natural Antioxidants in Cosmetics
Abbreviations
Introduction
Free Radicals and Reactive Oxygen Species
Skin Defense Mechanism
Natural Antioxidants
Application of Antioxidants in Cosmetics
Antioxidant Capacity; Methods of Determination and Quality Control
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting new opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
The series also covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.
- Describes the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- A valuable resource for natural products and medicinal chemistry
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 2nd July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444626325
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444596031
Atta-ur- Rahman Series Editor
Atta-ur-Rahman, FRS, D.Phil., TI, SI HI, NI, is a leading scientist and scholar in the field of organic chemistry from Pakistan, especially renowned for his research in the various areas relating to natural product chemistry. With over 909 publications in the field of his expertise including 116 books largely published by leading publishers in Europe and USA and 27 patents, he is also credited for reviving the higher education and research practices in Pakistan.
Prof. Rahman was elected as Fellow of Royal Society (London) in July 2006 thereby becoming one of the 4 scientists from the Muslim world to have ever won this honor in the last 350 years when the Royal Society was established. He is also the only scientist from the Muslim world to have been conferred the UNESCO Science Prize in 1999.[11] He has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by many universities including the degree of Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) by Cambridge University (UK) (1987) and an Honorary degree of Doctor of Education by Coventry University UK in November 2007. He was elected Honorary Life Fellow of Kings College, Cambridge University, UK in 2007. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was conferred the TWAS Prize for Institution Building in Durban, South Africa in October 2009 in recognition of his contributions for bringing about revolutionary changes in the higher education sector in Pakistan. He was awarded the Engro Excellence Award in Science & Technology 2011 for meritorious contributions.
He is President of Network of Academies of Sciences of Islamic Countries (NASIC) and the Vice-President (Central & South Asia) of the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World (TWAS) Council, and Foreign Fellow of Korean Academy of Sciences. Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the President of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (2003–06), and was again elected President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences in January 2011.
He was the Federal Minister for Science and Technology (14 March 2000 – 20 November 2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002) and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. The Austrian government also honoured him with its highest civil award ("Das Große Goldene Ehrenzeichen am Bande", 2007) in recognition of his eminent contributions.
Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman was the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, an OIC Ministerial Committee comprising the 57 Ministers of Science & Technology from 57 OIC member countries during 1996-2012. He is also the Patron of International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences (which comprises a number of institutes, including the Hussain Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Center of Molecular Medicine and Drug Development) at Karachi University.
He established a research center on Genomics in Karachi University. In recognition of the eminent contributions of Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, a number of institutions have been named after him within and outside Pakistan. These include a natural product chemistry institute (Atta-ur-Rahman Research Institute of Natural Product Discovery, RiND) at the University of Technology Mara in Malaysia, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences at National University of Science & Technology in Islamabad, and Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Building at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi. The Academy of Sciences in the Developing World (TWAS) based in Trieste, Italy has introduced a Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman Prize in Chemistry to a scientist from the developing world each year. The Prize carries a cash award of $ 5,000 and a Certificate.
University of Karachi, Pakistan