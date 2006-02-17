Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 33
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products (Part M)
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Focus on fluorescent proteins Structure, function and mode of action of select arthropod neuropeptides Natural products as modulators of apoptosis and their role in inflammation Sesquiterpenes classified as phytoalexins Bioactive triterpenes and related compounds from celastraceae Structure-activity relationships of sesquiterpene lactones Synthetic investigations in the field of drimane sesquiterpenoids Quassinoids: Structure diversity, biological activity and synthetic studies The diterpenoids from the genus Sideritis Recent developments in the asymmetric synthesis of lignans Natural oligostilbenes Isolation, structure elucidation and bioactivities of phenylethanoid glycosides from Cistanche, Forsythia and Plantago plants Pharmacological activities of phenylpropanoids glycosides Development of tubulin inhibitors as antimitotic agents for cancer therapy Cholesterol biosynthesis inhibitors of microbial origin Structure-activity relationships of curcumin and its analogs with different biological activities The Vinca alkaloids: From biosynthesis and accumulation in plant cells, to uptake, activity and metabolism in animal cells The chemistry of Olea Europaea The chemistry of the genus Cicer L. New research and development on the Formosan annonaceous plants Structural and functional aspects of fungal glycosphingolipids Phytochemical studies and pharmacological activities of plants in genus Hedyotis/Oldeanlandia Subject Index
Description
Natural products present in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate, determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting new opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
The present volume contains 22 articles written by leading experts in natural product chemistry on biologically active natural products. It includes research on a variety of different classes of natural products including sesquiterpenes, quassinoids, diterpenoids, lignans, oligostilbenes, phenylethanoids, phenylpropanoid glycosides, curcumin analogues, glycosphingolipids etc. Many of these have been found to be active in a number of different disease conditions.
Key Features
- Timely reviews written by international authorities in the field
- Topics ranging from purely chemical to very biological
- The 13th volume in the series to be devoted to bioactive natural products
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers particularly those in academica and in the pharmaceutical industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 17th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444527172
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458489
Ratings and Reviews
About the Author
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.