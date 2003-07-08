Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 28
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products (Part I)
Table of Contents
Bioactive compounds from the genus Broussonetia
Chemical and biological studies on Licania genus
Recent progress in retinoid chemistry
Bioactive tetramic acid metabolites
Chemistry and biological activities of Ginkgo biloba
Chemistry and biological activities of isoprenylated flavonoids from medicinal plants
Plant polyphenols: Structure, occurrence and bioactivity
Promising pharmacological actions of crocin in Crocus sativus on the central nervous system
Synthesis and modification of marcfortine and paraherquamide class of anthelmintics
Acaricides of natural origin, personal experiences and review of literature (1990-2001)
Podolactones: A group of biologically active norditerpenoids
Antitumoral activity of lipids A studies in animal models and cancer patients
Prevention of cancer chemotherapy drug-induced adverse reaction, antitumor and antimetastatic activities by natural products
Biologically active triterpene glycosides from sea cucumbers (holothuroidea, echinodermata)
Sulfur-containing natural products from marine invertebratesIndex
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry: Bioactive Natural Products (Part I) contains articles written by leading authorities in their respective fields of research. It presents current frontiers and future guidelines for research based on important discoveries made in the field of bioactive natural products.
Key Features
- Volume 28 is part of a great family of useful reference books
- Illustrates the types of critical discoveries that emerge from the interface of chemistry and biology
- Contributions are from well-respected authors
Readership
The book is for scientists from academia and industry working in the field of natural products chemistry and related disciplines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 8th July 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514158
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542058
Reviews
"The volume is presented with the now characteristic quality for which the series is known, although quite naturally the style and organization of each of the chapters has its own unique formatting characteristics. There is a good mix of chemistry, structure elucidation, synthesis, and biology in the various chapters, thereby appealing to a diverse readership. The diagrams are clear and the writing excellent. In summary, this is another excellent volume in a very valuable series on natural products for which Professor Atta-ur-Rahman is to be congratulated. However, the volume should be an important and essential asset for those libraries supporting the efforts of natural product research groups." --Geoffrey A. Cordell, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA, PHYTOCHEMISTRY, Vol.65, 2004
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
