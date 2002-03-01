Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 26
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products (Part G)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 1st March 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542065
About the Author
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
