Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 65
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products
Table of Contents
1. New Opportunities for the Application of Natural Products Based on Nitric Oxide Modulation: From Research to Registered Patents
2. Lead Molecules from Natural Products: Insight into Tubercular Targets
3. Opportunities and Challenges for Flavonoids as Potential Leads for the Treatment of Tuberculosis
4. Marine Dinoflagellates as Source of New Bioactive Structures
5. Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation vs. Progressive Macular hypomelanosis and their Solutions from Natural Products
6. The Fungal Myrothecium Genus as a Source of Bioactive Secondary Metabolites
7. The Effects of Curcuma Longa L. and its Constituents in Respiratory Disorders and Molecular Mechanisms of their Action
8. Naringenin (4, 5, 7-Trihydroxyflavanone) as a Potent Neuro-Protective agent: From Chemistry to Medicine
9. Jatrophane Diterpenes from Euphorbiaceae Family
10. Utilization of Rh-Carbenoid C-H Insertion Reactions for the Synthesis of Bioactive Natural Products
11. An Overview on Chemistry of Natural Aldose Reductase Inhibitors for the Management of Diabetic Complications
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry: Bioactive Natural Products, Volume 65, the latest in a series that covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, provides cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products. Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects.
With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to quickly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products. This has opened up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 19th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128179055
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128179062
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
