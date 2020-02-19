Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 64
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products
Table of Contents
1. The C-19 Methyl Substituted Sarpagine-Macroline-Ajmaline Alkaloids: Diversity, Occurrence, Bioactivity, and Synthesis
M. TOUFIQUR RAHMAN and JAMES M. COOK
2. Recent Progress in the Synthesis of Antimalarial Indoloquinoline Natural Products and Analogues
MAGNE O. SYDNES
3. Anticancer Activity of Natural Coumarins for Biological Targets
ALEV ÖNDER
4. Silymarin Compounds: Chemistry, Innovative Extraction Techniques and Synthesis
JOSÉ M. LORENZO, PREDRAG PUTNIK, DANIJELA BURSAĆ KOVAČEVIĆ, MARINKO PETROVIĆ, PAULO E. MUNEKATA, BELÉN GÓMEZ, KRYSTIAN MARSZAŁEK, SHAHIN ROOHINEJAD, and FRANCISCO J. BARBA
5. The Olive-Tree Leaves as a Source of High-Added Value Molecules: Oleuropein
LÍDIA A. S. CAVACA, IGNACIO M. LÓPEZ-COCA, GUADALUPE SILVERO, and CARLOS A. M. AFONSO
6. Progress in Studies on Meroterpenoids
VITALIY V. PLEMENKOV, DMITRIY N. SHURPIK, ALAN A. AKHMEDOV, JOSHUA B. PUPLAMPU, and IVAN I. STOIKOV
7. Effects of Dietary N-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids on Cardiovascular Disease
KAZUO YAMAGATA
8. Potential of Natural Bioactive C-glycosyl Flavones for Antidiabetic Properties
LEE SUAN CHUA, FARAH IZANA ABDULLAH and MOHD AZRIE AWANG
9. Natural Products Encompassing Anti Tuberculosis Activities
APARNA MONGA and ANUJ SHARMA
10. Physiological Effects of Carotenoids on Hyperglycemia and Associated Events
V K D. KRISHNASWAMY, PHANIENDRA ALUGOJU and LATHA PERIYASAMY
11. Pharmacophore Modeling and Virtual Screening for the Discovery of Biologically Active Natural Products
MOHAMED E. I. BADAWY
12. Formation of Three-Dimensional Polymer Structures through Radical and Ionic Reactions of Peroxychitosan
OLGA BUDISHEVSKA, NADIYA POPADYUK, ANNA MUSYANOVYCH, ANANIY KOHUT, VOLODYMYR DONCHAK, ANDRIY VORONOV and STANISLAV VORONOV
13. Bioactive Natural Products as Potent Inhibitors of Xanthine Oxidase
PRATHAPAN AYYAPPAN and SURESH V. NAMPOOTHIRI
14. Organocatalyzed α-Aminooxylation/Amination of Aldehydes and their Sequential Reactions: A Versatile Tool for the Synthesis of Bioactive Molecules
BRIJ BHUSHAN AHUJA and ARUMUGUM SUDALAI
15. Bioactive Compounds of Streptomyces: Biosynthesis to Applications
RICHA SALWAN and VIVEK SHARMA
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 64, covers the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques that have made it possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products. The book highlights these new and exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry. As natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects, this book is an ideal resource on the material presented.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 19th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128179031
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Atta-ur Rahman
Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan
