Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179017, 9780128179024

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 63

1st Edition

Bioactive Natural Products

Editor: Atta-ur Rahman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128179017
eBook ISBN: 9780128179024
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2019
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

1. Recent Advances in the Licorice Root Constituent Dibenzoylmethane as A Potential Therapeutic Option for Cancer
KIMBERLY M. JACKSON, MONICA C. FRAZIER, MARISELA D. MANCIA and RENEE N. SHAW
2. Polyphenols for Skin Cancer: Chemical Properties, Structure-Related Mechanisms of Action and New Delivery Systems
ELIANA B. SOUTO, ANA C. SAMPAIO, JOANA R. CAMPOS, CARLOS MARTINS-GOMES, ALFREDO AIRES and AMÉLIA M. SILVA
3. The Leucetta Alkaloids: Synthetic Aspects
RAVI P. SINGH and CARL J. LOVELY
4. Metal-catalyzed, Bidentate Directing Group-assisted C-H Functionalization: Application to the synthesis of Complex Natural Products
DAMODER REDDY MOTATI, DILIPKUMAR UREDI and E. BLAKE WATKINS
6. Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory and Anticancer Potential of Natural Bioactive Compounds from Seaweeds
RAVI SAKTHIVEL and KASI PANDIMA DEVI
7. Comparison of the Ginsenoside Composition of Asian Ginseng (Panax ginseng) and American Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius L.) and their Transformation Pathways
WEI CHEN, PRABHU BALAN, and DAVID G POPOVICH
8. Use of Natural Products in the Prevention and Management of Type 2 Diabetes
KETI ZEKA, HAJARA H ALFA, KETAN C RUPARELIA, RANDOLPH RJ ARROO
9. In vitro Fucoxanthin Production by the Phaeodactylum Tricornutum Diatom
CM BAUER, C SCHMITZ, RG CORREA, CM HERRERA, F RAMLOV, ER OLIVEIRA, A PIZZATO, LAC VARELA, DQ CABRAL, RA YUNES, RG LOPES, H CELLA, M ROCHA, LR RORIG, RB DERNER, PC ABREU, and M MARASCHIN
10. Neuroprotective Potential of Phytochemicals via in silico Molecular Docking Techniques
CARENE M.N. PICOT-ALLAIN and FAWZI M. MAHOMOODALLY
11. Isolation and Structure Elucidation of Bioactive Polyphenols
REEMA ABU KHALAF, ALA A. ALHUSBAN, EVEEN AL-SHALABI, IYAD AL-SHEIKH and DIMA A. SABBAH
12. Curcumin and Molecular Targets in Eye Diseases
S. NIRANJANA SRI and THIAGARAJAN RAMAN
13. Phytochemistry and Biological Activities of Algerian Centaurea and Related Genera
RADIA AYAD and SALAH AKKAL
14. Phytoconstituent Plumbagin: Chemical, Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Aspects
HEMANT RAMCHANDRA BADWAIK, LEENA KUMARI, KARTIK NAKHATE, VINAY SAGAR VERMA and KALYANI SAKURE
15. Advances in the Synthesis of Furo[2,3-b]Furanone-containing Natural Products
BILAL A. BHAT, SHOWKAT RASHID, and GOVERDHAN MEHTA
16. Advances in Dammarane-type Triterpenoid Saponins from Bacopa Monnieri: Structure, Bioactivity, Biotechnology and Neuroprotection
SAMAPIKA NANDY and ABHIJIT DEY

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 63, covers the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques that have made it possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products. The book highlights these new and exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry. As natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects, this book is an ideal resource on the material presented.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
13th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128179017
eBook ISBN:
9780128179024

About the Editor

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur Rahman

Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research), University of Karachi, Pakistan, was the Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology (2000-2002), Federal Minister of Education (2002), and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission with the status of a Federal Minister from 2002-2008. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (FRS) and an UNESCO Science Laureate. He is a leading scientist with more than 930 publications in several fields of organic chemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan

