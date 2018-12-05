Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444641830, 9780444641847

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 61

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780444641847
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444641830
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 521
Table of Contents

1. A review of recent patents regarding antithrombotic drugs derived from natural products
2. Bioactive natural products from the genus kalanchoe as cancer chemopreventive agents: A review
3. Patents on natural products for diagnosing/preventing/treating alzheimer’s disease
4. Cannabinoids: Extraction methods, analysis and physicochemical characterization
5. High-resolution mass spectrometry and biological properties of grapevine and wine stilbenoids
6. Raman spectroscopy- a key analytical tool for new drugs research and development
7. Chemical and biological perspectives of monoterpene indole alkaloids from rauwolfia species
8. Alkaloids as potential multi-target drugs to treat alzheimer’s disease
9. Whole-cell bioconversion of citrus flavonoids to enhance their biological properties
10. Microbiological in vivo production of clna as a tool in the regulation of host microbiota in obesity control
11. Non-streptomyces actinomycetes and natural products: recent updates
12. An overview of the multifaceted lessons learned from marine-derived bioactive lamellarin natural products
13. Brominated molecules from marine algae and their pharmacological importance

Description

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 61 discusses natural products in the plant and animal kingdom that offer a huge diversity of chemical structures resulting from biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to rapidly isolate and determine the structures and biological activity of natural products, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.

This series covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting-edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • Presents sources of new pharmacophores

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers

