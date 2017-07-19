Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 54
1st Edition
Bioactive Natural Products
Table of Contents
1. A Conserved Family of DNA-Binding Peptides as New Potential Natural Antitumor Agents
2. Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Natural and Semisynthetic Topoisomerase I/II Inhibitors
3. Hopanoids in Cyanobacteria Biomass and Related Samples
4. Antibacterial Potential of Diterpenoids
5. Chemistry and Bioactivity of ent-Kaurene Diterpenoids
6. Bioactive Compounds from Microalgae: Current Development and Prospects
7. Tabernaemontana Species: Promising Sources of New Useful Drugs
8. Plant-derived Anti-Diabetic Compounds Obtained from African Medicinal Plants: A Short Review
9. Homoisoflavonoids: Occurrence, Biosynthesis and Biological Activity
10. Anticancer Curcumin: Natural Analogues and Structure-Activity Relationship
Description
Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 54, covers the synthesis, testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
- Offers an essential resource for researchers and engineers working in natural products and medicinal chemistry
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as academic and industry researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444639356
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444639295