Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Fabrication of Cellulose Hydrogels and Characterization of Their Biocompatible Films
- Introduction
- Fabrication of Cellulose Films and Their Properties
- Cellulose Hydrogel Bioactivity
- Concluding Remarks
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 2. Cannabis and Bioactive Cannabinoids
- Cannabis
- The Endocannabinoid System
- Cannabinoids
- The Therapeutic Potential of Cannabinoids
- Concluding Remarks
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 3. Electrochemical Monitoring of the Pharmacological Activity of Natural Products
- Introduction
- General Aspects
- Materials and Techniques
- Correlation between Electrochemical Data and Activity
- Final Considerations
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 4. Structural Elucidation of Saponins: A Combined Approach Based on High-Resolution Spectroscopic Techniques
- Introduction
- Saponin Classification
- Saponin Structural Elucidation
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
- Structural Elucidation of the Aglycone Portion
- Structural Elucidation of the Sugar Portion
- Glycosylation Site and Sugar Chain Branching
- Further Structural Features
- Advances in Structural Elucidation of Saponins Using MS
- Tandem MS
- NMR and MS at Work in Saponin Structural Elucidation
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 5. Ecdysteroids in Plants and their Pharmacological Effects in Vertebrates and Humans
- Introduction
- Chemical Structure of Phytoecdysteroids
- Occurrence of Ecdysteroids in Plants
- Biosynthesis and Metabolism of Phytoecdysteroids
- Function of Ecdysteroids in Plants
- Pharmacological Effects of Phytoecdysteroids
- Concluding Remarks
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 6. Drimane-Related Merosesquiterpenoids, a Promising Library of Metabolites for Drug Development
- Introduction
- Occurrence, Classification, and Biosynthesis of Polyketide-MSRDs
- Occurrence, Classification, and Biosynthesis of Shikimate-MSRDs
- Occurrence, Classification, and Biosynthesis of Amino Acid-MSRDs
- Biological Activities
- Conclusions
- Structural Abbreviations Used in the Chapter
- Chapter 7. The Structure–Activity Relationships of Plant Secondary Metabolites with Antimicrobial, Free Radical Scavenging and Inhibitory Activity toward Selected Enzymes
- Introduction
- SARS for Compounds with Inhibitory Activity Against Selected Enzymes
- Inhibitors of MMPS
- Antibacterial and Antifungal Mechanism of Action of Selected Secondary Plant Metabolites
- Structure–Free Radical Scavenging Activity Relationships for Selected Secondary Plant Metabolites
- Antioxidant–Activity Relationship for Polyphenols
- Antioxidant–Activity Relationship for Non-Phenolics
- Mono- Di- and Sesquiterpenes
- Carotenoids
- Concluding Remarks
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 8. Marine Polyacetylenes: Distribution, Biological Properties, and Synthesis
- Introduction
- Marine Organisms as Source of Polyacetylenes
- Synthesis of Polyacetylenes
- Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 9. Bioactive Natural Products from Marine-Derived Fungi: An Update
- Alkaloids Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Polypeptides Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Polyketides and Polyketide Derivative Compounds Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Lactones and Macrolides-Based Polyketides Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Steroids Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Terpenoids Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Miscellaneous Metabolites Isolated from Marine-Derived Fungi
- Chapter 10. Mushrooms: A Source of Exciting Bioactive Compounds
- Introduction
- Isolated Bioactive Compounds
- Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 11. Natural Bioactive Molecules: Mechanism of Actions and Perspectives in Organ Pathophysiology
- Introduction
- Role of Small Bioactive Molecules in Organ Pathophysiology
- Beneficial Role of Macromolecules in Organ Pathophysiology
- Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 12. Oxindole Alkaloids of Uncaria (Rubiaceae, Subfamily Cinchonoideae): A Review on Its Structure, Properties, and Bioactivities
- Background
- Phytochemistry of Uncaria: Oxindole Alkaloids
- Biogenesis of Oxindole Alkaloids in Uncaria
- Biological and Pharmacological Studies on Oxindoles of Uncaria
- Conclusion
- Index
Description
Natural products in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures that are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry.
The series also covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products, providing cutting edge accounts of the fascinating developments in the isolation, structure elucidation, synthesis, biosynthesis and pharmacology of a diverse array of bioactive natural products.
Key Features
- Focuses on the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- Presents sources of new pharmacophores
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers, particularly those in academia and in the pharmaceutical industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000519
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634733