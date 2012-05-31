Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 36
Bioactive Natural Products (Part P)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Isolation, Biological Activities, and Synthesis of the Natural Casuarines
Chapter 2: The Acylpolyamines from Spider Venoms
Chapter 3: Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vents as a New Source of Drug Discovery
Chapter 4: Marine Cyanobacteria
Chapter 5: Novel Bioactive Peptides from Cyanobacteria
Chapter 6: Bioactive Marine Prenylated Quinones/Quinols
Chapter 7: Chlorosulfolipids
Chapter 8: Diversity and Ecological Significance of Fungal Endophyte Natural Products
Chapter 9: Flavonoids as Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Drugs: Mechanisms of Action and Perspectives in the Development of Pharmaceutical Forms
Chapter 10: Antileishmanial Natural Products from Plants
Description
Natural products present in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate, and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting new opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry. The series also covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.
"There is a good mix of chemistry, structure elucidation, synthesis, and biology in the various chapters, thereby appealing to a diverse readership. The diagrams are clear and the writing excellent. In summary, this is another excellent volume in a very valuable series on natural products for which Professor Atta-ur-Rahman is to be congratulated...... an important and essential asset for those libraries supporting the efforts of natural product research groups."
Geoffrey A. Cordell, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA, PHYTOCHEMISTRY, Vol.65, 2004
Key Features
- Describes the chemistry of bioactive natural products
- Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
- A valuable source for researchers and engineers working in natural product and medicinal chemistry
Readership
Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry
