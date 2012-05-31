Studies in Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444538369, 9780444538376

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 36

1st Edition

Bioactive Natural Products (Part P)

Editors: Atta-ur-Rahman
eBook ISBN: 9780444538376
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444538369
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2012
Page Count: 415
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Studies in Natural Products Chemistry edited by Atta-ur-Rahman

Chapter 1: Isolation, Biological Activities, and Synthesis of the Natural Casuarines

Chapter 2: The Acylpolyamines from Spider Venoms

Chapter 3: Deep-Sea Hydrothermal Vents as a New Source of Drug Discovery

Chapter 4: Marine Cyanobacteria

Chapter 5: Novel Bioactive Peptides from Cyanobacteria

Chapter 6: Bioactive Marine Prenylated Quinones/Quinols

Chapter 7: Chlorosulfolipids

Chapter 8: Diversity and Ecological Significance of Fungal Endophyte Natural Products

Chapter 9: Flavonoids as Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Drugs: Mechanisms of Action and Perspectives in the Development of Pharmaceutical Forms

Chapter 10: Antileishmanial Natural Products from Plants

Author Index

Description

Natural products present in the plant and animal kingdom offer a huge diversity of chemical structures which are the result of biosynthetic processes that have been modulated over the millennia through genetic effects. With the rapid developments in spectroscopic techniques and accompanying advances in high-throughput screening techniques, it has become possible to isolate, and then determine the structures and biological activity of natural products rapidly, thus opening up exciting new opportunities in the field of new drug development to the pharmaceutical industry. The series also covers the synthesis or testing and recording of the medicinal properties of natural products.

"There is a good mix of chemistry, structure elucidation, synthesis, and biology in the various chapters, thereby appealing to a diverse readership. The diagrams are clear and the writing excellent. In summary, this is another excellent volume in a very valuable series on natural products for which Professor Atta-ur-Rahman is to be congratulated...... an important and essential asset for those libraries supporting the efforts of natural product research groups."

Geoffrey A. Cordell, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA, PHYTOCHEMISTRY, Vol.65, 2004

Key Features

  • Describes the chemistry of bioactive natural products
  • Contains contributions by leading authorities in the field
  • A valuable source for researchers and engineers working in natural product and medicinal chemistry

Readership

Natural product chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmacologists as well as researchers in academia and the pharmaceutical industry


Details

No. of pages:
415
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444538376
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444538369

