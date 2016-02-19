Studies in Mathematics and Mechanics
Studies in Mathematics and Mechanics is a collection of studies presented to Professor Richard von Mises as a token of reverence and appreciation on the occasion of his seventieth birthday which occurred on April 19, 1953. von Mises’ thought has been a stimulus in many seemingly unconnected fields of mathematics, science, and philosophy, to which he has contributed decisive results and new formulations of fundamental concepts. The book contains 42 chapters organized into five parts. Part I contains papers on algebra, number theory and geometry. These include a study of Poincaré’s representation of a hyperbolic space on an Euclidean half-space and elementary estimates for the least primitive root. Part II on analysis includes papers on a generalization of Green's Formula and its application to the Cauchy problem for a hyperbolic equation, and the fundamental solutions of a singular Beltrami operator. Part III deals with theoretical mechanics and covers topics such as turbulent flow, axially symmetric flow, and oscillating wakes. The papers in Part IV focus on applied mechanics. These include studies on plastic flow under high stresses and the problem of inelastic thermal stresses. Part V presents studies on probability and statistics, including a finite frequency theory of probability and the problem of expansion of clusters of galaxies.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Algebra and Number Theory; Geometry
1. On Poincaré's Representation of the Hyperbolic Space on an Euclidean Half-Space
2. Elementary Estimates for the Least Primitive Root
3. Image Errors and Diapoint Errors
4. Sur une propriété caractéristique des produits de deux symétries
5. On Two Problems in Abstract Algebra Connected with Horner's Rule
6. On Dedekind Sums and Lattice Points in a Tetrahedron
7. Some Remarks on the Topological Characterization of Algebraic Surfaces
8. On a Theorem of C. Carathéodory
9. Generalized Commutators of Matrices and Permutations of Factors in a Product of Three Matrices
Analysis
10. On a Generalization of Green's Formula and Its Application to the Cauchy Problem for a Hyperbolic Equation
11. Properties of Solutions of a System of Partial Differential Equations
12. Induced Potentials
13. On the Fundamental Solutions of a Singular Beltrami Operator
14. Sur le contrôle des intégrations numériques
15. On the Biharmonic Green's Function
16. Sul calcolo delle funzioni olomorfe di una variabile complessa
17. Dirichlet's Principle on Manifolds
18. Weak Functions and the "Finite Part" of Divergent Integrals
Theoretical Mechanics
19. Some Considerations on Turbulent Flow with Shear
20. An Example of Axially Symmetric Flow with a Free Surface
21. On a Class of Spherically Symmetric Flows
22. On Periodically Oscillating Wakes in the Oseen Approximation
23. Some Bounds for the Critical Free Stream Mach Number of a Compressible Flow around an Obstacle
24. Two Topics in One-Dimensional Gas Dynamics
25. On the Stroboscopic Method
26. Estimates for Eigenvalues
27. On Slow Visco-Plastic Flow
28. Relativistically Rigid Surfaces
Applied Mechanics
29. Certain Aspects of Plastic Flow under High Stresses
30. Natural Convection Heat Transfer Correlation
31. Der senkrecht zu seiner Ebene belastete, elastisch gebettete Kreisträger
32. On Inelastic Thermal Stresses
33. Torsion of a Circular Cylindrical Body by Means of Tractions Exerted upon the Cylindrical Boundary
34. Una espressiva applicazione delle proprietà di media dello stress comuni a tutti i sistemi continui
Probability and Statistics
35. A Finite Frequency Theory of Probability
36. Interdépendance du centre et du rayon empiriques de variation de n observations indépendantes (Premier mémoire)
37. On Multivariate Normal Probability Distributions
38. Sur la densité de probabilité du produit de variables aléatoires de Pearson du type III
39. On the Statistical Investigation of Transcendental Numbers
40. Estensioni e portata della teoria della dispersione
41. On the Problem of Expansion of Clusters of Galaxies
42. The Asymptotic Development of the Distribution of the Extreme Values of a Sample
