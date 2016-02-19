Pergamon General Psychology Series: Studies in Dyadic Communication focuses on the mechanics, principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in dyadic communication.

The selection first elaborates on experimental manipulations of interviewer variables; interview structure and interviewer style in initial interviews; and effects of ambiguity and anxiety on interviewee verbal behavior. Discussions focus on the effects of anxiety on interviewee verbal behavior, previous findings on ambiguity and productivity, influence in psychotherapy, patient reactions to interviewer style, and interview and therapy dyads. The text then takes a look at relationship and verbal behavior in the initial interview and temporal patterns of dialogue.

The book ponders on interview synchrony, body movement-speech rhythm relationship as a cue to speech encoding, and analysis of movement behavior during clinical interview. Topics include communicative intent with body-focused movements, object- body-focused dichotomy as an intent to communicate, analysis of body-focused movements, movement and speech rhythm, and movement and speech output.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in dyadic communication.