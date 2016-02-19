Studies in Dyadic Communication - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080158679, 9781483285283

Studies in Dyadic Communication

1st Edition

Editors: A. W. Siegman B. Pope
eBook ISBN: 9781483285283
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st June 1972
Table of Contents

(partial) Interview structure and interviewer style in initial interviews - Kenneth Heller. Interview synchrony James T. Webb. The analysis of movement behavior during the clinical interview - Norbert Freedman. People talking when they can't hear their voices - George F. Mahl. Toward including listening in a model of the interview - Herbert S. Gross.

Description

Pergamon General Psychology Series: Studies in Dyadic Communication focuses on the mechanics, principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in dyadic communication.

The selection first elaborates on experimental manipulations of interviewer variables; interview structure and interviewer style in initial interviews; and effects of ambiguity and anxiety on interviewee verbal behavior. Discussions focus on the effects of anxiety on interviewee verbal behavior, previous findings on ambiguity and productivity, influence in psychotherapy, patient reactions to interviewer style, and interview and therapy dyads. The text then takes a look at relationship and verbal behavior in the initial interview and temporal patterns of dialogue.

The book ponders on interview synchrony, body movement-speech rhythm relationship as a cue to speech encoding, and analysis of movement behavior during clinical interview. Topics include communicative intent with body-focused movements, object- body-focused dichotomy as an intent to communicate, analysis of body-focused movements, movement and speech rhythm, and movement and speech output.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in dyadic communication.

About the Editors

A. W. Siegman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, USA

B. Pope Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital, Towson, Maryland, USA

