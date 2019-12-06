Student Workbook for Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology and Anatomy

Corresponding to the chapters in Illustrated Dental Embryology, Histology, and Anatomy, 5th Edition, this unique workbook gives you an extensive background in oral biology and the formation and study of dental structures. The fifth edition includes even more case studies with questions presented in the integrated national board format, updated review questions, and removable flashcards to ensure you fully grasp the foundational building blocks of oral healthcare. With updated labeling and terminology exercises, tooth drawing guidelines, and more, this packed resource is an excellent way to prepare for the classroom, board exams, and beyond.