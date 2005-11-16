Student Solutions Manual to Boundary Value Problems - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780120885862, 9780080916736

Student Solutions Manual to Boundary Value Problems

5th Edition

and Partial Differential Equations

Authors: David Powers
eBook ISBN: 9780080916736
Paperback ISBN: 9780120885862
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2005
Page Count: 164
Description

This student solutions manual accompanies the text, Boundary Value Problems and Partial Differential Equations, 5e. The SSM is available in print via PDF or electronically, and provides the student with the detailed solutions of the odd-numbered problems contained throughout the book.

Key Features

  • Provides students with exercises that skillfully illustrate the techniques used in the text to solve science and engineering problems
  • Nearly 900 exercises ranging in difficulty from basic drills to advanced problem-solving exercises
  • Many exercises based on current engineering applications

Readership

Students using Boundary Value Problems and Partial Differential Equations, 5E

About the Author

David Powers

David Powers has taught applied mathematics for over 40 years. His research includes matrix theory, graph theory and applications to biochemistry and engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA

