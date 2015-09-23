Structure to Function of G Protein-Gated Inwardly Rectifying (GIRK) Channels, Volume 123
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Unifying Mechanism of Controlling Kir3 Channel Activity by G Proteins and Phosphoinositides
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of KACh by G Proteins
- 3 Molecular Constituents of Kir3 Channels and Physiological Roles
- 4 Dependence of KACh Channel Activity on PIPs
- 5 Physiological Significance of Distinct Membrane-Delimited Signaling Mechanisms
- 6 Molecular Mechanism of PIP2 Control of Kir Channel Gating
- 7 Posttranslational Modification Can Control Activity Through Changes in Channel–PIP2 Interactions
- 8 The Kir3 Channel Site of Gβγ Action
- Chapter Two: The Roles of Gβγ and Gα in Gating and Regulation of GIRK Channels
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Interaction of Gα and Gβγ With GIRK
- 3 Roles of Gβγ and Gα in GIRK's Evoked and Basal Activity
- 4 Basal Activity of GIRKs
- 5 Multimolecular Signaling Complex and the Mechanism of GIRK Activation
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: RGS Redundancy and Implications in GPCR–GIRK Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 RGS Proteins—Background and Significance
- 2 Direct “Membrane-Delimited” GPCR-to-Ion Channel Signaling
- 3 RGS Actions on GPCR–GIRK Channel Gating Kinetics
- 4 RGS Functional Redundancy—Emerging Evidence from Retinal Neurons
- 5 RGS Functional Redundancy in Neuronal GPCR–GIRK Channel Signaling
- 6 RGS Functional Redundancy in Cardiac GPCR-GIRK Channel Signaling
- 7 RGS Actions on Gq-Mediated Changes in GIRK Channel Activity
- 8 Conclusions
- Chapter Four: Structural Insights into GIRK Channel Function
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Selectivity and Permeation
- 3 Rectification
- 4 Gating
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Localization and Targeting of GIRK Channels in Mammalian Central Neurons
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Molecular Organization and Heterogeneity of GIRK Channels
- 3 Neuroanatomical Approaches to the Study of GIRK Channel Distribution
- 4 Regional Distribution of GIRK Channel Subunits in the CNS
- 5 Cellular Distribution of GIRK Channel Subunits
- 6 Subcellular Distribution of GIRK Channel Subunits
- 7 Developmental Aspects of GIRK Channel Distribution
- 8 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: GIRK Channel Plasticity and Implications for Drug Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 GIRK Channels in the Mesocorticolimbic System
- 3 Drug-Dependent Plasticity of GIRK Channel-Dependent Signaling
- 4 Mechanisms Underlying the Plasticity of GIRK Channel-Dependent Signaling
- 5 Concluding Thoughts and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: GIRK Channels: A Potential Link Between Learning and Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 GIRK Channels
- 3 GIRK Channel Modulation by Drugs of Abuse
- 4 Neuronal Plasticity
- 5 Summary and Future Directions
- Chapter Eight: Behavioral and Genetic Evidence for GIRK Channels in the CNS: Role in Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Drug Addiction
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 GIRK Channels in CNS Disorders
- 3 GIRK Channels in Addiction
- 4 Therapeutic Potential of GIRK Channel Modulators
- 5 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Contents of recent volumes
Description
This volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series is a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into GIRK Potassium Channels. It reviews current knowledge and understanding and provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the latest research into GIRK potassium channels
- Serves as a perfect starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field
- Expands the literature and field of neurobiology
Readership
People working in basic neuroscience, neurology and psychiatry; medical doctors and care givers.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paul A. Slesinger Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
Kevin Wickman Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, MN, USA
