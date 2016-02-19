Structure and Ultrastructure of Microorganisms
1st Edition
An Introduction to a Comparative Substructural Anatomy of Cellular Organization
Description
Structure and Ultrastructure of Microorganisms: An Introduction to a Comparative Substructural Anatomy of Cellular Organization presents the structure or principle of operation of the electron microscope. This book provides an introduction to the submicroscopical anatomy of the cell in ultrathin sections of tissues or of single-cell organisms. Organized into 30 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the structures discovered by the use of an optical tool for observation. This text then examines the anatomical principle to the nucleus. Other chapters consider the structural organization of chromatin as revealed in electron micrographs of thin sections through cells in different stages of division. This book discusses as well the macronuclei of the ciliates, which plays a significant part in the reproductive mechanism. The final chapter deals with the micromolecular organization of bacterial flagella. This book is a valuable resource for scientists, biologist, physicists, protozoologists, cytologists, biochemists, biophysicists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Ultrastructure of the Cell
I. Reconstruction of Classical Concepts
II. Survey Map of the Cell
Section I: The Nucleus
2. The Nuclear Envelope
I. Introduction
II. Microdissection of the Nucleus
III. Electron Micrographs of Whole Mounts
IV. Electron Micrographs of Thin Sections
V. Relation to Endoplasmic Reticulum
VI. The Nuclear Envelope in Single Cell Organisms
VII. The Dissolution and Reformation of the Nuclear Envelope during Cytokinesis
VIII. The Absence of a Nuclear Envelope in Bacteria
3. Chromatin and Chromosomes
I. Chromatin in Non-Dividing Tissue Cells
II. Organization of Chromatin in Actively Dividing Cells
III. Electron Microscopy of the Mitotic Cycle
IV. Submicroscopical Organization of Prophase Chromosomes in Meiotic Division
V. The Organization of the DNA in Chromosomes
VI. The A-Chromatic Apparatus
4. The Structure of the Macronucleus of Protozoa
I. The Fine Structure of the Macronucleus
II. The Fine Structure of the Nucleus in Amoeba and in Dinoflagellates
III. Summary
5. The Fine Structure of the Nucleus in Green Algae, Cyanophyceae and Fungi
I. Nuclear Organization in Some Phytoflagellates
II. The Nuclear Organization in the Blue-Green Algae
III. The Fungal Nucleus
6. The Problems of the Bacterial Nucleus
I. The Historical Aspect
II. Structure in the Living Organism
III. Feulgen's "Nucleal Reaction"
IV. The "Chromatinic Bodies"
7. Techniques Applied to the Special Problems Studied by Electron Microscopy of Whole (Unsectioned) Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Support Films
III. Inoculation
IV. Fixation
V. Photography of the Same Organism in the Light and Electron Microscope
VI. Preparation Techniques for Studying Growth Changes by Electron Microscopy
8. Attempts to Demonstrate the Bacterial Nucleus in Electron Micrographs of Unsectioned Bacilli
I. Nuclear Sites
II. The Nucleoids or Nuclei of Bacteria
9. Structure of the DNP-Carrying Substrate
I. The Technique of Preparing Thin Sections of Bacteria for Electron Microscopy
II. The Nuclear Apparatus
III. The Nuclear Vacuole
10. Standardization of the Preparation Technique for the Demonstration of the Nuclear Material in Bacteria
I. The First Attempts to Improve Preparation Techniques
II. The Ryter and Kellenberger Technique
III. Comments on the Ryter and Kellenberger Technique
11. The Standard Image of the Nuclear Organelle of Bacteria
I. The Nuclear Organelle in Gram-Negative Organisms
II. The Organization of the Nuclear Organelle in Cocci
III. Bacillus subtilis
IV. The Nuclear Element in Caryophanon Latum
V. The Nuclear Organelle of Mycobacteria
12. Bacterial Genetics and the Nuclear Organization in "Streptomyces Coelicolor"
13. Variations of the "Standard Image"
I. The Nuclear Region in Spirillum Serpens
II. The Apparent Absence of a Nuclear Element in Mycobacterium Leprae
III. The Nuclear Element in an "Unidentified Bacterium"
IV. The Absence of a Nuclear Element in a Bacterie Sulfureuse
14. Experimentally Produced Changes in the DNA-Carrying Substrate
I. The Effect of Ultra-Violet on the Nuclear Organelle
II. Antibiotics and the Nuclear Organelle
III. Magnesium Deficiency
IV. Summing Up
15. Omnis Nucleus e Nucleo?
16. Integration
I. Have Bacteria a Nucleus?
II. Have Bacteria Chromosomes?
III. The DNA Pool in Phage-Infected Bacteria
IV. Have Bacteria a Reproductive Organelle?
Section II: Enzyme Carrying Structures
17. Mitochondria
I. Mitochondrial Function
II. Structural Organization of Mitochondria
III. The Sites of Enzyme Activity in Mitochondria
IV. Physiological Changes in Structure
V. Omne Mitochondrion e Mitochondrio
18. Plastids and Preplastids
I. The Fine Structure of Chloroplasts
II. Preplastids
19. Have Bacteria Mitochondria?
I. Cytochemical Evidence of the Sites of Respiratory Enzyme Activity
20. Identification of the Microsomal Fraction in Tissue Homogenates
I. The Microsomal Fraction in Homogenates of Liver
II. Endoplasmic Reticulum
III. Endoplasmic Reticulum and Basophilia
IV. The Palade Granules
V. The Specificity of the Palade Granules
21. Identification of Granular Components of Submicroscopical Size in the Bacterial Cytoplasm
I. The Granular Texture of the Bacterial Cytoplasm as Revealed in Electron Micrographs of Thin Section
II. Isolation of Cytoplasmic Granules in Bacteria
III. The Ribosomes
IV. Have Bacteria "Respirosomes"?
V. The Problem of the "Large" Granules
VI. Are Respiratory Enzymes Structure-Bound?
VII. The Cytoplasmic Membrane as Carrier of the Respiratory Enzyme System
22. The Identification of the Granular Inclusions of Microscopical Size
I. Introduction
II. The Metachromatic Granules
III. The "Granules" of the Mycobacteria
IV. Sulphur Granules
V. Fatty Inclusions
Section III: The Cell Envelopes
23. The Plasma Membrane or Plasmalemma of Cells of Higher Organisms
I. Theories of its Architecture
II. Electron Microscopy of Whole Mounts
III. Plasma Membrane in Thin Sections
24. The Cytoplasmic Membrane in Bacteria
I. Cytological Evidence
II. The Cytoplasmic Membrane in the Electron Microscope
III. The Cytoplasmic Membrane of Protoplasts
25. Fine Architecture of the Cell Wall
I. The Structure of the Plant Cell Wall
II. The Primary Cell Wall in Growing Cells
26. The Macromolecular Organization of the Cell Wall in Algae and Fungi
27. Bacterial Cell Wall
I. Chemical Constituents
II. The Macromolecular Pattern
III. The Bacterial Cell Wall in Thin Sections
IV. The Morphogenesis of the Bacterial Cell Wall
V. Capsule Formation
VI. The Cell Envelope of Blue-Green Algae
28. Electron Microscopy of Cell Division
I. Bud Formation in Yeast
29. The Mechanism of Cell Division in Bacteria
I. Electron Microscopy of Whole Mounts
II. Electron Microscopy of Thin Sections
30. A Comparative Study of the Structural Organization of Flagella
I. Flagella of Protozoa
II. Flagella of Bacteria
III. The Trichocysts of Protozoa
References
Appendix: The Structure of Viruses
Subject Index
