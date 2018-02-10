Structure and Tectonics of the Indian Continental Crust and Its Adjoining Region
2nd Edition
Deep Seismic Studies
Description
Structure and Tectonics of the Indian Continental Crust and Its Adjoining Region: Deep Seismic Studies, Second Edition, collates essential data from seismic studies of Earth’s crust across India, offering an essential understanding of the tectonic development of the Indian subcontinent. Seismic studies have been carried out in various parts of India since 1972, recording crust-related seismic data for determination of velocity-depth configuration and determination of structural patterns. The book examines the details of these studies, including their synthesis and global applications. The book presents both background and applications in one cohesive volume for researchers and students of geophysics and geology.
Key Features
- Presents all the information and metadata of the Indian continental crust and its neighbouring regions in a cohesive way
- Provides basic knowledge of the Indian subcontinent to support the discussion of seismic studies related to crustal structure
- Includes all new chapter covering global applications and synthesis of the findings and observations
Readership
Researchers and students in geophysics, seismology, tectonics, and geology
Table of Contents
1. Earth’s Structure
2. Indian Peninsular Shield
3. The Aravalli-Delhi Fold Belt
4. East Coast Sedimentary Basins of India
5. Deccan Volcanic Province near the West Coast
6. Central Indian Region
7. Northwest Himalayan, Tibet and Karakoram Regions
8. Velocity Structure of the Indian Crust
Synthesis and Global Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136867
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136850
About the Author
Harish Tewari
Dr. Harish C. Tewari did his M.Sc. in Physics from the Agra University and Ph.D. from the ISM, Dhanbad. He worked in the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, India during 1965-72 and joined National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad in 1973. His field of interest for the next 35 years has been crustal seismic studies in India. He retired from the NGRI in 2003 and continued as Emeritus Scientist till 2007. He then joined as Vice President, Seismic studies, with a Hydrocarbon exploration firm for an year in 2008. He was awarded National Mineral Award of Government of India for excellence in Geophysics in the year 1999 and L N Kailasam gold medal by the Indian Geophysical Union in the year 2011. He has published more than 65 research papers in various peer reviewed national and international scientific journals and presented several papers in seminars/symposiums, chairing several technical sessions. He was also a reviewer of the research papers for journals like Tectonophysics, geophysical J. Int., Jour. Of Geological Society, India and several others. He was a member of the Dept. of Science and Technology, Government of India committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Deep Continental studies in India for 4 year period from 2000-2004. Several students received their Ph.D. under his guidance. He has visited USA and several countries in Europe and Asia under exchange programs and presentation of scientific papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Geophysical Research Institute, India
B.Rajendra Prasad
Dr. B.Rajendra Prasad did his M.Sc.(Tech) and Ph.D. in Geophysics from the Centre of Exploration Geophysics, Osmania University, Hyderabad, India. He joined the NGRI in 1974 continued to serve it till his superannuation in 2009. He specialized in deep seismic reflection, refraction data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation. He has published over 60 research papers in national and international peer reviewed journals. He is currently working as an Emeritus Scientist at National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad. He is a guest professor at Osmania University, University of Hyderabad and BARC-AMD training school, Hyderabad. He joined the NGRI in 1974 and served it for over three decades. His broad areas of research interest include Controlled Source Seismology, Deep Seismic Reflection Refraction /Wide Angle Reflection, Integrated Geotransect studies and Lithospheric studies. He also specialized using Integrated approach using seismic reflection refraction, MTS and gravity studies geophysical studies for hydrocarbon exploration. He visited United States, Canada, France, Italy, Singapore and other several other countries to present scientific papers or for participating in training programs. He is an elected fellow of AP Academy of Sciences-2003. He is an elected Fellow of Indian Geophysical Union and Life member of Association of Exploration Geophysicists, Society of Petroleum Geophysicists, Indian Geological Congress, and Indian Society of Earthquake Research. He is a member of Society of Exploration Geophysicists (USA) and Asia Oceanic Geoscientific Society, Singapore. He won the prestigious Decennial Award of IGU in 2007. He acted as reviewer for Journal of the Geological society of India and Current Science etc. He is a co-author of several chapters in many other books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Osmania University, India
Prakash Kumar
Dr. Prakash Kumar is Principal Scientist in CSIR’s Seismological Division. He did his M.Sc.(Tech) and Indian School of Mines, and received his Ph.D. in Geophysics from Osmania University. He has previously held positions as a Visiting Researcher at GFZ in Germany and the Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo. His research interests include theoretical and computational seismology, seismological tools to explore deep Earth, and earthquake source dynamics. He has been the recipient of the Krishnan Medal from the Indian Geophysical Union, the National Geoscience Award from the Ministry of Mines, and most recently the Anni Talwani Memorial Prize in 2016 from the Indian Geophysical Union.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, India