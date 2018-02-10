Structure and Tectonics of the Indian Continental Crust and Its Adjoining Region

Dr. B.Rajendra Prasad did his M.Sc.(Tech) and Ph.D. in Geophysics from the Centre of Exploration Geophysics, Osmania University, Hyderabad, India. He joined the NGRI in 1974 continued to serve it till his superannuation in 2009. He specialized in deep seismic reflection, refraction data Acquisition, Processing and Interpretation. He has published over 60 research papers in national and international peer reviewed journals. He is currently working as an Emeritus Scientist at National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad. He is a guest professor at Osmania University, University of Hyderabad and BARC-AMD training school, Hyderabad. He joined the NGRI in 1974 and served it for over three decades. His broad areas of research interest include Controlled Source Seismology, Deep Seismic Reflection Refraction /Wide Angle Reflection, Integrated Geotransect studies and Lithospheric studies. He also specialized using Integrated approach using seismic reflection refraction, MTS and gravity studies geophysical studies for hydrocarbon exploration. He visited United States, Canada, France, Italy, Singapore and other several other countries to present scientific papers or for participating in training programs. He is an elected fellow of AP Academy of Sciences-2003. He is an elected Fellow of Indian Geophysical Union and Life member of Association of Exploration Geophysicists, Society of Petroleum Geophysicists, Indian Geological Congress, and Indian Society of Earthquake Research. He is a member of Society of Exploration Geophysicists (USA) and Asia Oceanic Geoscientific Society, Singapore. He won the prestigious Decennial Award of IGU in 2007. He acted as reviewer for Journal of the Geological society of India and Current Science etc. He is a co-author of several chapters in many other books.