Structure and Properties of Additive Manufactured Polymer Components
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Quality of Polymeric Tribocompound Powders and its Influence on Microstructure and Mechanical/Tribological Behavior of 3D Manufactured Parts.
Sergey V. Panin
2. Extrusion Deposition Additive Manufacturing with Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Polymers
R. Byron Pipes, Eduardo Barocio, Bastian Brenken, Anthony Favaloro and Michael Bogdanor
3. Structure and Mechanical Properties of Additive Manufactured Polymers and their Composites Used in Various Applications
Xiaowen Yuan
4. Printing of Three-dimensional Polymer Composite Structures with Continuous Fiber Reinforcement
Matthias Domm
5. On Structure-Mechanical and Tribological Property-Relationships of Additive Manufactured Carbon Fiber/Polymer Composites
Lin Ye
6. Influence of Filament Quality, Structure and Processing Parameters on the Properties of Fused Filament Fabricated Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics
Rolf Walter
7. Direct Ink Writing of Polymers and their Composites, and Related Applications
Xiaolong Wang
8. 3D Printing of Polymer Nanocomposites via Stereolithography: Structure- Property Relationships
Jill Z. Manapat
9. Material Aspects during Additive Manufacturing of Cellulose Composites
Sabu Thomas and Blessy Joseph
10. Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Polymer/Composite Components: State of the Art and Future Trends
Julien Gardan Sr.
11. Structure and Mechanical Properties of 3D-Printed Polymers and Polymer Composites
Rigoberto Advincula
12. Development of new nanocomposites for 3D printing applications
Alessandro Pegoretti
13. Structure and Properties of Selective Laser Sintered Polymer/Composite Components
Hans-Joachim Schmid
14. Effect of Processing Conditions on Structure and Properties of Polymeric Components Manufactured by Droplet Ink Writing
J. Yang
15. Additive Manufacturing of Polymer Nanocomposites with Low Graphene Loading: Structure Related Multifunctional Properties
Mehrdad Ghasemi Nejhad
16. Powder Quality and Electrical Conductivity of Selective Laser Sintered Polymer Composite Components
Hesheng Xia
17. Effect of 3D Printing Conditions on the Micro-and Macro-Structure and Properties of High Performance Thermoplastic Composites
Vlastimil Kunc
18. Simulation of Additive Manufacturing Process, Properties and Parts of Fiber Reinforced Polymers
Issam Doghri
19. Influence of Filament Quality and Processing Parameters on Structure and Properties of Polymer Composite Components Used in the Fields of Automotive
Xia Gao and Ning YU
Description
Structure and Properties of Additive Manufactured Polymer Components provides a state-of-the-art review from leading experts in the field on key developments, which have appeared over the last decade or so, on the use of additive manufacturing (AM) methods for the production of neat and reinforced polymeric components. The major focus is given to materials science aspects, i.e. how the quality of the polymer preforms and the parameters of the chosen AM method and how these factors can affect the microstructure and properties of the final product. Recent developments have demonstrated the potential of AM for the rapid production of prototypes for various fields of application. Therefore, the book will not only cover the production technologies and the relation between processing, microstructure and fundamental properties of the produced parts, but will also give the reader (a) ideas of the use of AM polymer parts in the most important fields of applications (e.g. medicine, automotive, aerospace, tribology, electronics), and (b) directions for future research and developments. No other book with similar characteristics exists, so the book will be an essential key reference in this emerging field.
Key Features
- Focuses on industrial aspects and applications
- Dedicated purely to recent advances in polymer composite additive manufacturing
- Emphasis on processing-structure-property relationships
Readership
Academic researchers and industrial engineers working with the manufacture of polymer components
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195352
About the Editors
Klaus Friedrich Editor
Klaus Friedrich was formerly a Professor in the Institute for Composite Materials (IVW GmbH) at Technische Universität Kaiserslautern (University of Kaiserslautern), Germany, and is now a part time Professor of Materials Science at the King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He is an editorial board member of several key publications in the area, including Composites Science and Technology, contributes to committees and conferences internationally relating to composite materials, and has received numerous awards and honours throughout his prolific research career.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Consultant, Institute for Composite Materials, Technical University of Kaiserslautern, Germany
Rolf Walter Editor
Rolf Walter graduated from the Department of Materials Science (1983) and from the Department of Electrical Engineering (1980) of the University of Applied Sciences in Osnabrück, Germany. He worked as a Research Engineer from 1983 to 1990 in the Polymer Composites Group of the Technical University of Hamburg, Prof. J. Petermann and Prof. K. Friedrich. In 1990 he became member of the materials science research staff of the Institute of Composite Materials (IVW GmbH) at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern, under the guidance of Prof. K. Friedrich and Prof. M. Neitzel, and later of Prof. U. Breuer. His scientific and working experience includes (a) the creation of newly developed high performance thermoplastic compounds by twin screw extrusion and further processing by injection molding, (b) the investigation of materials behavior under fatigue, impact and wear loading, (c) the determination of failure mechanisms by microscopic and analytical methods, and (d) the internal coordination and design of self-built testing machines. Rolf Walter has published several papers in national and international journals and conference proceedings. His present position is the head of the thermoplastic processing and additive manufacturing group of IVW’s materials science division.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Engineer, Institute for Composite Materials (IVW GmbH), Technical University of Kaiserslautern, Germany