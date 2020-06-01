Structure and Properties of Additive Manufactured Polymer Components provides a state-of-the-art review from leading experts in the field on key developments, which have appeared over the last decade or so, on the use of additive manufacturing (AM) methods for the production of neat and reinforced polymeric components. The major focus is given to materials science aspects, i.e. how the quality of the polymer preforms and the parameters of the chosen AM method and how these factors can affect the microstructure and properties of the final product. Recent developments have demonstrated the potential of AM for the rapid production of prototypes for various fields of application. Therefore, the book will not only cover the production technologies and the relation between processing, microstructure and fundamental properties of the produced parts, but will also give the reader (a) ideas of the use of AM polymer parts in the most important fields of applications (e.g. medicine, automotive, aerospace, tribology, electronics), and (b) directions for future research and developments. No other book with similar characteristics exists, so the book will be an essential key reference in this emerging field.