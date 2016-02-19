Structure and Functioning of Seminatural Meadows, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword (S. Hejný). 1. Introduction (M. Rychnovská). 2. Meadow communities of the Ždárské Vrchy Landscape Reserve (E. Balátová-Tuláčková). 3. Characteristics of the climatic factors (I. Bár, P. Šmid). 4. Grassland ecosystems for pilot studies-the Kameničky area (M. Rychnovská).
- Edaphic factors (F. Klaška, E. Předková, V. Šibl). 6. Structure of the populations of plant communities (V. Zelená). 7. Primary producers of the natural stand (N) (J. Jakrlová). 8. Underground biomass in meadow stands (K. Fiala). 9. Anatomical structure of leaves of the dominant grasses (Z. Makušová). 10. Limits of forage production and the efficiency of grassland management (F. Hrabě, E. Halva). 11. Photosynthesis and limiting factors (J. Gloser). 12. Plant-water relationships in grasslands (M. Rychnovská). 13. Consumers in grassland ecosystems at Kameničky (J. Pelikán). 14. Decomposers in grassland ecosystems (M. Tesařová). 15. Carbon cycling in grassland ecosystems (M. Tesařová). 16. The nitrogen cycle (B. Úlehlová).
- The water budget (I. Bár). 18. Fertility of grassland soils (B. Úlehlová). 19. Exploitation and management of grassland in the Bohemian-Moravian Uplands (F. Hrabě, E. Halva). 20. Functioning of grasslands in the landscape (M. Rychnovská). Bibliography. Glossary. Subject Index.
Description
Twelve years' analysis of natural grassland and experimentally managed meadows have produced this unique set of data on the structures and physiological functions of primary producers, consumers and decomposers. Obtained during the 1973-1985 Ecosystem Study on Highland Meadows in Czechoslovakia, such original information is rare in scientific literature. The aim of the study was to define the functioning of these grasslands and their changes under different impact of man, and to examine the ecological function of those ecosystems in the intensively managed catchment area. Hence, this book contains deep analyses of soil microorganisms, their functions in decomposition and soil forming processes - leading to the evaluation of the whole carbon cycle - as well as dealing with nitrogen pathways in the experimental plots - resulting in precise determination of the full nitrogen cycle. Procedures used in practical agriculture, such as cutting, fertilization and renovation, have also been applied, producing evaluations from both ecological and economical view-points.
The book's integrated ecosystem approach to grasslands, its deep professional analyses in each section, along with the synthesis on each particular level and across all levels, renders it an invaluable, informative text, comprising extensive figures and tables and a substantial bibliography of world-wide sources.
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
- 28th May 1993
Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599643
M. Rychnovská Editor
Institute of Experimental Biology and Ecology, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava, Czechoslovakia