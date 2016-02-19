Structure and Function of Biological Membranes
1st Edition
Structure and Function of Biological Membranes explains the membrane phenomena at the molecular level through the use of biochemical and biophysical approaches. The book is an in-depth study of the structure and function of membranes. It is divided into three main parts. The first part provides an overview of the study of the biological membrane at the molecular level. Part II focuses on the detailed description of the overall molecular organization of membranes. The third part covers the relationship of the molecular organization of membranes to specific membrane functions; discusses catalytic membrane proteins; presents the role of membranes in important cellular functions; and looks at the membrane systems in eukaryotic cells. Biochemists, cell physiologists, biologists, researchers, and graduate and postdoctoral students in the field of biology will find the text a good reference material.
1. Biological Membranes: An Overview at the Molecular Level
Newer Approaches to the Study of Membrane Structure
2. Physicochemical Probes of Membrane Structure
II. Probes of Membrane Structure
3. Spin Labeling and Membrane Structure
II. Electron Spin Resonance Spectra of Nitroxide Free Radicals
III. Spin Labels Useful in Membrane Studies
IV. Applications to Model Membrane Systems
V. Applications to Biological Membranes
VI. Technical Innovations: Use of Small Computers
VII. Advantages and Disadvantages of Spin Labeling
4. The Molecular Organization of Biological Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamics of Protein and Other Macromolecular Systems
III. Thermodynamics of Membrane Systems
IV. Some Structural Studies of Membrane Systems
V. The Lipid-Globular Protein Mosaic Model and Membrane Function
VI. Concluding Remarks
5. The Concept of Periplasmic Enzymes
II. Methods for Selective Release of Periplasmic Enzymes
III. The Surface Structure of Normal E. coli, Spheroplasts, and Osmotically Shocked Cells
IV. Enzymes That Appear to Be Periplasmic in Location
V. Evidence for Periplasmic Localization of Enzymes
VI. "Surface" Enzymes in Other Microorganisms
VII. Speculations on the Function of Periplasmic Enzymes
VIII. General Conclusions
Structure-Function Relationships in Biological Membranes
6. Enzyme Reactions in Biological Membranes
II. Participation of Lipids in Membrane Enzyme Reactions
III. Studies of Individual Enzymes
IV. Regulation of the Activity of Membrane Enzymes: Some Speculations
7. The Molecular Basis of Membrane Transport Systems
II. The Lactose System
III. The Phosphoenolpyruvate Phosphotransferase System and the Uptake of Carbohydrates
IV. The Binding Proteins Associated with Bacterial Transport Systems
V. The Transport System for Sodium and Potassium Ions
VI. Na±Dependent Transport of Amino Acids and Sugars
VII. Discussion
8. The Role of Membranes in the Synthesis of Macromolecules
II. Synthesis of Cell Wall Polymers
III. Biosynthesis of Proteins and Glycoproteins
IV. Role of the Membrane in DNA Synthesis
9. Structural and Functional Organization of Mitochondrial Membranes
II. The Intact Mitochondrion
III. Structure of the Outer Mitochondrial Menlbrane
IV. Possible Functions of the Outer Mitochondrial Membrane
V. Structure of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
VI. Functions of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
VII. The Relationship between Structure and Function of the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
10. Structure and Function of Surface Components of Mammalian Cells
II. Glycoproteins and Glycolipids
III. Surface Structures
IV. Function of Cell Surface Carbohydrates
Author Index
Subject Index
No. of pages: 500
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281964