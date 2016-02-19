Structural RNA, Synthetic, and Unannotated Sequences
1st Edition
A Compilation from the GenBank® and EMBL data libraries
Description
Nucleotide Sequences 1986/1987, Volume VII: Structural RNA, Synthetic, and Unannotated Sequences presents data that reflect the information found in GenBank Release 44.0 of August 1986. This book provides information pertinent to the unique international collaboration between two leading nucleotide sequence data libraries, one based in Europe and one in the United States.
Organized into three sections, this volume begins with an overview of the sequences, some basic identifying information, and some of the biological annotations. This text then discusses the EMBL Nucleotide Sequence Data Library, an international center of fundamental research with its main focus in the fields of cell biology, molecular structures, instrumentation, and differentiation. This book discusses as well the GenBank database established in 1982 by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) of the U.S National Institutes of Health (NIH).
This book is a valuable resource for molecular biologists and other investigators collecting the large number of reported DNA and RNA sequences and making them available in computer-readable form.
Table of Contents
Volume VII Structural RNA, Synthetic, and Unannotated Sequences
Preface
Introduction
Section 11. Structural RNA Sequences
Section 12. Synthetic Sequences
Section 13. Unannotated Sequences
Technical Appendix A: Entry Name and Molecule Type Conventions
Technical Appendix B: Reference Citation Conventions
Technical Appendix C: Sites and Features Tables
Technical Appendix D: Sequence Representation Conventions
Technical Appendix E: EMBL and GenBank Format Comparison
Volume VII Keyword Phrase Index
Volume VII Taxonomic Classification Index
Volume VII Journal Citation Index
Volume VII Author Index
Volume VII Accession Number Index
Volume VII EMBL Entry Index
Volume VII GenBank Entry Index
Sequence Entries Found in Volumes I, II, III, IV, V, and VI
Volume I. Primates
Section 1. Primate Sequences
Volume II. Rodents
Section 2. Rodent Sequences
Volume III. Other Vertebrates and Invertebrates
Section 3. Other Mammalian Sequences
Section 4. Other Vertebrate Sequences
Section 5. Invertebrate Sequences
Volume IV. Plants and Organelles
Section 6. Plant Sequences
Section 7. Organelle Sequences
Volume V. Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Section 8. Bacterial Sequences
Section 9. Bacteriophage Sequences
Volume VI. Viruses
Section 10. Viral Sequences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218847