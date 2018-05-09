Structural Heart Cases
1st Edition
A Color Atlas of Pearls and Pitfalls
Description
Using a practical, case-based format, this superbly illustrated atlas by Dr. Paul Sorajja is a comprehensive collection of more than 130 professional experiences in treating structural heart disease. Organized by pathology, each case presents key clinical points for practitioners at all levels, from beginner to expert. Cases are provided by interventionalists and surgeons with extensive hands-on experience, and edited by experts in the field
Key Features
- Includes more than 130 cases covering the full range of structural procedures formitral valve disease, aortic valve disease, prosthetic valve disease, congenital heart disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and tricuspid disease.
- Features more than 500 detailed instructional images for quick visual comprehension of essential aspects of each case.
- Each case includes clinical information, diagnostic images, bulleted learning points, and explanations and rationales for every step of the procedure.
- Covers catheter-based therapy for structural heart disease – an increasingly important and rapidly growing therapy for valvular heart disease.
- Provides operator pitfalls and errors to help optimize success with each procedure.
- Allows practitioners at all levels of experience to explore, gain insight, and learn important keys for success.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
Section I: Mitral disease
Transcatheter repair
1. Uncomplicated transcatheter mitral valve repair with MitraClip
2. Commissural mitral regurgitation therapy
3. Advanced steering in the left atrium for an aortic hugger
4. Transcatheter repair of ruptured papillary muscle
5. Optimal intraprocedural guidance for mitral therapy
6. Challenges of transcatheter therapy for functional mitral regurgitation
7. The zip-and-clip technique in transcatheter mitral valve repair
8. Mitral annular calcification and transcatheter mitral valve repair
9. Optimization for multiple clip placement
10. Importance of hemodynamics for assessing residual regurgitation
11. Use of low profile pressure wire for simultaneous left atrial pressure during repair
12. Barlow's valve therapy
13. Transcatheter mitral repair for cardiogenic shock
14. A space too small for additional clipping
15. Treatment of leaflet perforation with vascular plugs
16. Occluder therapy for residual mitral regurgitation after transcatheter repair
17. Clip-to-annuloplasty ring
18. Transcatheter repair of severe mitral regurgitation after surgical annuloplasty
19. Unsuccessful transcatheter repair after prior cardiac surgery
20. MitraClip in a patient with radiation heart disease
21. A difficult case of transcatheter mitral valve repair
22. Stuck on the atrial septum
23. Ensuring mitral leaflet insertion
24. One of my most difficult transcatheter repair cases
25. Single leaflet device attachment and clip embolization
26. Lessons learned from a difficult MitraClip case
27. Percutaneous treatment of ventricular dysfunction and secondary mitral regurgitation (Accucinch)
28. Percutaneous annuloplasty for severe mitral regurgitation (MitraAlign)
29. Left ventricular therapy for mitral regurgitation (Myocor)
30. Coronary sinus approach for mitral regurgitation (Carillon)
31. Plugging a hole near a mitral surgical ring
32. Anatomical intelligence and image fusion for image guidance of transcatheter mitral valve repair
Valve replacement
33. Computed tomography imaging for transcatheter mitral replacement
34. Retrograde transcatheter mitral valve replacement for mitral regurgitation (Twelve)
35. Retrograde transcatheter mitral valve replacement for mitral regurgitation (Tendyne)
36. Retrograde transcatheter mitral valve replacement for mitral regurgitation (Tiara)
37. Antegrade valve replacement in severe mitral annular calcification
38. Self expanding prosthesis for severe mitral annular calcification
39. Retrograde valve replacement in severe mitral annular calcification with a rail
40. Management of LVOT obstruction from mitral valve replacement
41. Transcatheter valve placement in a mitral ring
Balloon commissurotomy
42. Hemodynamic assessment of mitral disease
43. Balloon mitral valvuloplasty for rheumatic mitral stenosis
44. Rupture of mitral valve with balloon mitral valvuloplasty
45. The banking technique for Inoue balloon movement
Section II Aortic valve disease
Valve replacement
46. Caseous mitral annular calcification distorting the aortic annulus
47. Transfemoral balloon-expandable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (Sapien 3)
48. Double Valve Transcatheter Therapy for Mitral and Aortic Stenosis
49. Transvenous antegrade transcatheter aortic valve replacement
50. Valve embolization in transcatheter aortic valve replacement
51. Transcatheter aortic valve therapy for ascending aortic dissection with aortic regurgitation
52. Superior placement to overcome severe left ventricular outflow tract calcification
53. Retrieval of transaortic sheath marker loss
54. Left ventricular perforation during transcatheter aortic valve replacement
55. Subaortic ring therapy
56. Bicuspid aortic valve therapy - transcatheter challenges
57. Transcatheter aortic valve-in-valve therapy with high risk of coronary obstruction
58. A difficult case of transcatheter aortic valve replacement
59. Valve embolization during transcatheter aortic therapy
60. Transcaval transcatheter aortic valve replacement
61. Subclavian management during transcatheter aortic valve replacement
62. Rapid ventricular pacing and demise of left ventricular function
63. Pure aortic regurgitation treatment
64. Aortic regurgitation treatment in the presence of a left ventricular assist device
65. Prosthetic valve thrombosis
66. Fractures and twists during transcatheter aortic valve implantation
67. Transcatheter aortic valve therapy without pre-procedural computed tomography
Section III Prosthetic valve
Paravalvular regurgitation
68. Computed tomography for paravalvular leak closure
69. Retrograde repair of aortic paravalvular regurgitation
70. Retrograde repair of mitral paravalvular regurgitation
71. Retrograde Repair of a Multi-Orifice Mitral Paravalvular Leak by Hopscotch Technique
72. Antegrade repair of mitral paravalvular regurgitation
73. Benefit of accurate transseptal puncture in paravalvular closure
74. Challenging echocardiographic imaging for leak closure
75. Coronary dissection from paravalvular leak closure
76. Treatment of Coronary Obstruction after Paravalvular Leak Closure
77. Papillary muscle rupture during paravalvular leak closure
78. Step up technique with coronary guidewire use for paravalvular leak closure
79. The anchor wire technique for aortic paravalvular leak closure
80. Venous-arterial rail and anchor
81. Simultaneous plug placement for paravalvular leaks
82. Closure of aorta to right ventricle fistula
83. The aortic-arterial rail technique
84. Repair of paravalvular regurgitation in a balloon-expanding prosthesis
Valve-in-valve
85. Mitral valve-in-valve therapy with an apical rail
86. Antegrade mitral valve-in-valve therapy
87. Bioprosthetic valve fracture at the time of valve-in-valve TAVR
88. Self-expanding prosthesis for aortic valve-in-valve
89. Small prosthesis therapy
90. Transcatheter valve-in-valve therapy for tricuspid disease
91. Complex self-expanding aortic valve therapy
92. A very difficult case of valve-in-valve therapy
93. Antegrade balloon-expandable valve for tricuspid valve-in-valve therapy
94. Complex tricuspid valve-in-valve therapy
95. Fusion imaging for apical access and mitral valve placement
96. Fusion Imaging for Mitral Valve-in-Valve Replacement
97. Challenging case of surgical mitral ring therapy
Section IV Cardiomyopathy
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
98. Mitral valve abnormalities in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
99. Closure of eccentric atrial septal defect" and place in congenital section
100. Reversed pulsus paradoxus
101. Percutaneous mitral valve repair in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
102. Recurrent obstruction after percutaneous plication in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
103. Complicated alcohol septal ablation
104. Untoward myocardial targeting with contrast during alcohol septal ablation
105. Case selection for alcohol septal ablation
106. Assessment of aortic stenosis in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Dilated cardiomyopathy
107. Volume reduction through infarct exclusion
Section V Congenital abnormalities, pseudoaneurysms, and shunts
Patent ductus arteriosus
108. Closure of patent ductus arteriosus
Patent foramen ovale
109. Complicated patent foramen ovale closure
110. Techniques of ASD Closure with Deficient Rims
111. Closure of patent foramen ovale (Helex)
Coarctation of the aorta
112. Transcatheter open-cell stent implantation for treatment of native coarctation of the aorta
Ventricular septal defect
113. Transcatheter device closure of a post myocardial infarction ventricular septal defect
114. Gerbode therapy
115. Congenital muscular ventricular septal defect closure
116. Treatment of post-infarct ventricular septal defect
117. Patent foramen ovale closure from the right internal jugular vein
Pulmonary
118. Pulmonary homograft therapy
119. Treatment of a chicken wing left atrial appendage
120. Complicated left atrial appendage closure
121. Pearls from a case of left atrial appendage closure
122. Residual leak treatment after left atrial appendage closure
Pseudoaneurysm
123. Closure of multiple pseudoaneurysms in the ascending aorta
124. Apical pseudoaneurysm
125. Transventricular therapy of pulmonary homograft
Atrial shunt creation
126. Induction of left-to-right atrial shunting for heart failure (Corvia)
Section VI Tricuspid disease
Tricuspid regurgitation
127. Transcatheter tricuspid valve annuloplasty with pledgets implantation for severe tricuspid regurgitation
128. Imaging for the tricuspid valve: tips and techniques
129. Tricuspid transcatheter repair
130. Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair with the FORMA Repair System
131. Transapical valve in tricuspid ring
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546959
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550925
About the Author
Paul Sorajja
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Valve and Structural Heart Disease, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wesley Pedersen
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Structural Heart Disease; Co-director, Cardiovascular and Interventional Cardiology, Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota
John Lesser
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Cardiovascular CT and MRI, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Richard Bae
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Echocardiography Laboratory, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Department of Cardiovascular Diseases, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Emmanouil Brilakis
Emmanouil S. Brilakis, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, FESC, FSCAI Dr. Brilakis is Director of the Center for Complex Coronary Interventions at the Minneapolis Heart Institute and adjunct Professor of Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. After graduating from Lycee Leonin de Patissia, Dr. Brilakis received his medical degree from the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece. He trained in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiology at the Mayo Clinic. He also completed a Masters in Clinical Research at the Mayo Clinic and a PhD in Clinical Research at the National Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece. He served as Director of the VA North Texas Healthcare System Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories from 2004 to 2016. Dr. Brilakis leads a large clinical trial group investigating treatment of chronic total occlusions, prevention and treatment of saphenous vein graft disease, prevention and management of complications, intracoronary imaging, antiplatelet treatment optimization post coronary stenting, radiation safety in the catheterization laboratory, and implementation of novel technologies in healthcare. He is Associate Editor for Circulation and on the editorial board of several other journals, a Trustee of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and on the Board of Directors of the Cardiovascular Innovations Foundation. He has authored or co-authored over 450 manuscripts and receives funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs and industry. He and is lecturing and proctoring at several institutions in the United States and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center of Complex Coronary Interventions, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, Texas