Structural Health Monitoring with Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors
2nd Edition
Description
Structural Health Monitoring with Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors, Second Edition provides an authoritative theoretical and experimental guide to this fast-paced, interdisciplinary area with exciting applications across a range of industries.
The book begins with a detailed yet digestible consolidation of the fundamental theory relating to structural health monitoring (SHM). Coverage of fracture and failure basics, relevant piezoelectric material properties, vibration modes in different structures, and different wave types provide all the background needed to understand SHM and apply it to real-world structural challenges. Moving from theory to experimental practice, the book then provides the most comprehensive coverage available on using piezoelectric wafer active sensors (PWAS) to detect and quantify damage in structures.
Updates to this edition include circular and straight-crested Lamb waves from first principle, and the interaction between PWAS and Lamb waves in 1-D and 2-D geometries. Effective shear stress is described, and tuning expressions between PWAS and Lamb waves has been extended to cover axisymmetric geometries with a complete Hankel-transform-based derivation.
New chapters have been added including hands-on SHM case studies of PWAS stress, strain, vibration, and wave sensing applications, along with new sections covering essential aspects of vibration and wave propagation in axisymmetric geometries.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of underlying theory such as piezoelectricity, vibration, and wave propagation alongside experimental techniques
- Includes step-by-step guidance on the use of piezoelectric wafer active sensors (PWAS) to detect and quantify damage in structures, including clear information on how to interpret sensor signal patterns
- Updates to this edition include a new chapter on composites and new sections on advances in vibration and wave theory, bringing this established reference in line with the cutting edge in this emerging area
Readership
Research and technology engineers and scientists, graduate students, academics, and practitioners involved in structural health monitoring within mechanical, aerospace and civil engineering.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Structural Health Monitoring Principles and Concepts
- 1.2 Structural Fracture and Failure
- 1.3 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program (ASIP)
- 1.4 Improved Diagnosis and Prognosis through Structural Health Monitoring
- 1.5 About this Book
- References
- Chapter 2. Electroactive and Magnetoactive Materials
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Piezoelectricity
- 2.3 Piezoelectric Phenomena
- 2.4 Perovskite Ceramics
- 2.5 Piezopolymers
- 2.6 Magnetostrictive Materials
- 2.7 Summary and Conclusions
- 2.8 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 3. Vibration Fundamentals
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Single Degree of Freedom Vibration Analysis
- 3.3 Axial Vibration of a Bar
- 3.4 Flexural Vibration of a Beam
- 3.5 Torsional Vibration of a Shaft
- 3.6 Shear-Horizontal (SH) Vibration of an Elastic Strip
- 3.7 Shear-Vertical (SV) Vibration of a Beam
- 3.8 Summary and Conclusions
- 3.9 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 4. Vibration of Plates
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Elasticity Equations for Plate Vibration
- 4.3 Axial Vibration of Rectangular Plates
- 4.4 Axial Vibration of Circular Plates
- 4.5 Flexural Vibration of Rectangular Plates
- 4.6 Flexural Vibration of Circular Plates
- 4.7 Summary and Conclusions
- 4.8 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 5. Elastic Waves
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Overview of Elastic Wave Propagation in Solids and Structures
- 5.3 Axial Waves in a Bar
- 5.4 Flexural Waves in a Beam
- 5.5 Torsional Waves in a Shaft
- 5.6 Shear-Horizontal (SH) waves in a Strip
- 5.7 Shear-Vertical (SV) Waves in a Beam
- 5.8 Plate Waves
- 5.9 Plane, Spherical, and Circular Wave Fronts
- 5.10 Bulk Waves in an Infinite Elastic Medium
- 5.11 Summary and Conclusions
- 5.12 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 6. Guided Waves
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Rayleigh Surface Waves
- 6.3 SH Plate Waves
- 6.4 Lamb Waves
- 6.5 Circular-Crested Lamb Waves
- 6.6 General Formulation of Guided Waves in Plates
- 6.7 Guided Waves in Tubes and Shells
- 6.8 Summary and Conclusions
- 6.9 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 7. Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors – PWAS Transducers
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 PWAS Actuators
- 7.3 PWAS Stress and Strain Sensors
- 7.4 Thickness Effects on PWAS Excitation and Sensing
- 7.5 Vibration Sensing with PWAS Transducers
- 7.6 Wave Sensing with PWAS Transducers
- 7.7 Installation and Quality Check of PWAS Transducers
- 7.8 Durability and Survivability of Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors
- 7.9 Typical Use of PWAS Transducers in SHM Applications
- 7.10 Summary and Conclusions
- 7.11 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 8. Coupling of PWAS Transducers to the Monitored Structure
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 1-D Shear-Layer Coupling Analysis
- 8.3 2-D Shear-Layer Anaysis for a Rectangular PWAS
- 8.4 Shear-Layer Anaysis for a Circular PWAS
- 8.5 Energy Transfer between PWAS and Structure
- 8.6 Summary and Conclusions
- 8.7 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 9. PWAS Resonators
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 1-D PWAS Resonators
- 9.3 Circular PWAS Resonators
- 9.4 Coupled-Field Analysis of PWAS Resonators
- 9.5 Constrained PWAS
- 9.6 Summary and Conclusions
- 9.7 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 10. High-Frequency Vibration SHM with PWAS Modal Sensors – the Electromechanical Impedance Method
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 1-D PWAS Modal Sensors
- 10.3 2-D Circular PWAS Modal Sensors
- 10.4 Damage Detection with PWAS Modal Sensors
- 10.5 Coupled-Field FEM Analysis of PWAS Modal Sensors
- 10.6 Summary and Conclusions
- 10.7 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 11. Wave Tuning with Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Axial Wave Tuning with PWAS Transducers
- 11.3 Flexural Wave Tuning with PWAS Transducers
- 11.4 Lamb Wave Tuning with 1-D PWAS Transducers
- 11.5 Lamb Wave Tuning with Circular PWAS Transducers
- 11.6 Hankel Transform for Circular PWAS Tuning Analysis
- 11.7 Experimental Validation of PWAS Lamb Wave Tuning
- 11.8 Directivity of Rectangular PWAS
- 11.9 Summary and Conclusions
- 11.10 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 12. Wave Propagation SHM with PWAS Transducers
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 1-D Modeling and Experiments
- 12.3 2-D PWAS Wave Propagation Experiments
- 12.4 Embedded Pitch-Catch Ultrasonics with PWAS transducers
- 12.5 Embedded Pulse-Echo Ultrasonics with PWAS Transducers
- 12.6 PWAS Time-Reversal Method
- 12.7 The Migration Technique
- 12.8 PWAS Passive Sensors of Acoustic Waves
- 12.9 Summary and Conclusions
- 12.10 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 13. In Situ Phased Arrays with Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Phased Arrays in Conventional Ultrasonic NDE
- 13.3 1-D Linear PWAS Phased Arrays
- 13.4 Further Experiments with Linear PWAS Arrays
- 13.5 Optimization of PWAS Phased-Array Beamforming
- 13.6 Generic PWAS Phased-Array Formulation
- 13.7 2-D Planar PWAS Phased-Array Studies
- 13.8 The 2-D Embedded Ultrasonics StructuralRadar(2D-EUSR)
- 13.9 Damage Detection Experiments Using RectangularPWAS Arrays
- 13.10 Phased Array Analysis Using Fourier Transform
- 13.11 Summary and Conclusions
- 13.12 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 14. Signal Processing and Pattern Recognition for Structural Health Monitoring with PWAS Transducers
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Damage Identification Concepts and Approaches
- 14.3 From Fourier Transform to Short-Time Fourier Transform
- 14.4 Wavelet Analysis
- 14.5 Neural Nets
- 14.6 Feature Extraction
- 14.7 Algorithm for PWAS Damage Detection with the E/M Impedance Method
- 14.8 Summary and Conclusions
- 14.9 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 15. Case Studies of Multi-Method SHM with PWAS Transducers: Damage ID in Experimental Signals
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Case Study 1: Damage Detection with E/M Impedance on Circular Plates
- 15.3 Case Study 2: Damage Detection in Aging Aircraft-Like Panels
- 15.4 Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Appendix A. Mathematical Prerequisites
- A.1 Fourier Analysis
- A.2 Sampling Theory
- A.3 Convolution
- A.4 Hilbert Transform
- A.5 Correlation Method
- A.6 Time-Averaged Product of Two Harmonic Variables
- A.7 Orthonormal Properties of Harmonic Functions
- A.8 Bessel and Hankel Functions
- A.9 Matrix and Linear Systems
- References
- Appendix B. Elasticity Notations and Equations
- B.1 Basic Notations
- B.2 3–D Strain-Displacement Relations
- B.3 Dilatation and Rotation
- B.4 3-D Stress-Strain Relations in Engineering Constants
- B.5 3-D Stress-Strain Relations in Lamé Constants
- B.6 3-D Stress-Displacement Relations
- B.7 3-D Equations of Motion
- B.8 3-D Governing Equations–Navier-Lamé Equations
- B.9 Tractions
- B.10 Boundary Conditions
- B.11 2-D Elasticity
- B.12 Plane-Stress Elasticity in Polar Coordinates
- B.13 Cylindrical Coordinates
- B.14 Axisymmetric Polar and Cylindrical Coordinates
- B.15 Spherical Coordinates
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124201026
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124186910
About the Author
Victor Giurgiutiu
Dr. Giurgiutiu is an expert in the field of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM). He leads the Laboratory for Active Materials and Smart Structures at the University of South Carolina. He is a regular contributor of papers to leading conferences in the area, received the award Structural Health Monitoring Person of the Year 2003 and is Associate Editor of the international journal, Structural Health Monitoring.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of South Carolina, Columbia, USA