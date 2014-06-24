Structural Health Monitoring with Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors, Second Edition provides an authoritative theoretical and experimental guide to this fast-paced, interdisciplinary area with exciting applications across a range of industries.

The book begins with a detailed yet digestible consolidation of the fundamental theory relating to structural health monitoring (SHM). Coverage of fracture and failure basics, relevant piezoelectric material properties, vibration modes in different structures, and different wave types provide all the background needed to understand SHM and apply it to real-world structural challenges. Moving from theory to experimental practice, the book then provides the most comprehensive coverage available on using piezoelectric wafer active sensors (PWAS) to detect and quantify damage in structures.

Updates to this edition include circular and straight-crested Lamb waves from first principle, and the interaction between PWAS and Lamb waves in 1-D and 2-D geometries. Effective shear stress is described, and tuning expressions between PWAS and Lamb waves has been extended to cover axisymmetric geometries with a complete Hankel-transform-based derivation.

New chapters have been added including hands-on SHM case studies of PWAS stress, strain, vibration, and wave sensing applications, along with new sections covering essential aspects of vibration and wave propagation in axisymmetric geometries.