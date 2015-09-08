Structural Health Monitoring of Aerospace Composites
1st Edition
Description
Structural Health Monitoring of Aerospace Composite Structures offers a comprehensive review of established and promising technologies under development in the emerging area of structural health monitoring (SHM) of aerospace composite structures.
Beginning with a description of the different types of composite damage, which differ fundamentally from the damage states encountered in metallic airframes, the book moves on to describe the SHM methods and sensors currently under consideration before considering application examples related to specific composites, SHM sensors, and detection methods. Expert author Victor Giurgiutiu closes with a valuable discussion of the advantages and limitations of various sensors and methods, helping you to make informed choices in your structure research and development.
Key Features
- The first comprehensive review of one of the most ardent research areas in aerospace structures, providing breadth and detail to bring engineers and researchers up to speed on this rapidly developing field
- Covers the main classes of SHM sensors, including fiber optic sensors, piezoelectric wafer active sensors, electrical properties sensors and conventional resistance strain gauges, and considers their applications and limitation
- Includes details of active approaches, including acousto-ultrasonics, vibration, frequency transfer function, guided-wave tomography, phased arrays, and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (ECIS), among other emerging methods
Readership
Aerospace engineers, researchers and graduate students dealing with aircraft design, structural integrity, safety and operation management.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Preamble
- 1.2 Why Aerospace Composites?
- 1.3 What are Aerospace Composites?
- 1.4 Evolution of Aerospace Composites
- 1.5 Today’s Aerospace Composites
- 1.6 Challenges for Aerospace Composites
- 1.7 About This Book
- References
- Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Aerospace Composite Materials
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Anisotropic Elasticity
- 2.3 Unidirectional Composite Properties
- 2.4 Plane-Stress 2D Elastic Properties of a Composite Layer
- 2.5 Fully 3D Elastic Properties of a Composite Layer
- 2.6 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 3. Vibration of Composite Structures
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Equations of Motion in Terms of Stress Resultants
- 3.3 Vibration Equations for an Anisotropic Laminated Composite Plate
- 3.4 Vibration Equations for an Isotropic Plate
- 3.5 Special Cases
- 3.6 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 4. Guided Waves in Thin-Wall Composite Structures
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Wave Propagation in Bulk Composite Material—Christoffel Equations
- 4.3 Guided Waves in a Composite Ply
- 4.4 Guided-Wave Propagation in a Laminated Composite
- 4.5 Numerical Computation
- 4.6 Problems and Exercises
- References
- Chapter 5. Damage and Failure of Aerospace Composites
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Composites Damage and Failure Mechanisms
- 5.3 Tension Damage and Failure of a Unidirectional Composite Ply
- 5.4 Tension Damage and Failure in a Cross-Ply Composite Laminate
- 5.5 Characteristic Damage State (CDS)
- 5.6 Fatigue Damage in Aerospace Composites
- 5.7 Long-Term Fatigue Behavior of Aerospace Composites
- 5.8 Compression Fatigue Damage and Failure in Aerospace Composites
- 5.9 Other Composite Damage Types
- 5.10 Fabrication Defects versus In-service Damage
- 5.11 What Could SHM Systems Aim to Detect?
- 5.12 Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Piezoelectric Wafer Active Sensors
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 PWAS Construction and Operational Principles
- 6.3 Coupling Between the PWAS Transducer and the Monitored Structure
- 6.4 Tuning Between PWAS Transducers and Structural Guided Waves
- 6.5 Wave Propagation SHM with PWAS Transducers
- 6.6 PWAS Phased Arrays and the Embedded Ultrasonics Structural Radar
- 6.7 PWAS Resonators
- 6.8 High-Frequency Vibration SHM with PWAS Modal Sensors—The Electromechanical (E/M) Impedance Technique
- References
- Chapter 7. Fiber-Optic Sensors
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 General Principles of Fiber Optic Sensing
- 7.3 Interferometric Fiber-Optic Sensors
- 7.4 FBG Optical Sensors
- 7.5 Intensity-Modulated Fiber-Optic Sensors
- 7.6 Distributed Optical Fiber Sensing
- 7.7 Triboluminescence Fiber-Optic Sensors
- 7.8 Polarimetric Optical Sensors
- 7.9 Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Other Sensors for SHM of Aerospace Composites
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Conventional Resistance Strain Gages
- 8.3 Electrical Property Sensors
- References
- Chapter 9. Impact and Acoustic Emission Monitoring for Aerospace Composites SHM
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Impact Monitoring—PSD
- 9.3 Impact Damage Detection—ASD and Acousto-ultrasonics
- 9.4 Other Methods for Impact Damage Detection
- 9.5 Electrical and Electromagnetic Field Methods for Delamination Detection
- 9.6 PSD and ASD of Sandwich Composite Structures
- 9.7 Summary and Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. SHM of Fatigue Degradation and Other In-Service Damage of Aerospace Composites
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Monitoring of Strain, Acoustic Emission, and Operational Loads
- 10.3 Acoustic Emission Monitoring
- 10.4 Simultaneous Monitoring of Strain and Acoustic Emission
- 10.5 Fatigue Damage Monitoring
- 10.6 Monitoring of In-service Degradation and Fatigue with the Electrical Resistance Method
- 10.7 Disbonds and Delamination Detection and Monitoring
- 10.8 Summary, Conclusions, and Suggestions for Further Work
- References
- Chapter 11. Summary and Conclusions
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Composites Behavior and Response
- 11.3 Damage and Failure of Aerospace Composites
- 11.4 Sensors for SHM of Aerospace Composites
- 11.5 Monitoring of Impact Damage Initiation and Growth in Aerospace Composites
- 11.6 Monitoring of Fatigue Damage Initiation and Growth in Aerospace Composites
- 11.7 Summary and Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 8th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104419
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124096059
About the Author
Victor Giurgiutiu
Dr. Giurgiutiu is an expert in the field of Structural Health Monitoring (SHM). He leads the Laboratory for Active Materials and Smart Structures at the University of South Carolina. He received the award Structural Health Monitoring Person of the Year 2003 and is Associate Editor of the international journal Structural Health Monitoring.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC, USA