Structural Geology and Personal Computers, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I: Computer-Aided Learning. A computer laboratory for structural geologists (D.G. De Paor). GeologiCAL structures – multimedia presentation and modelling software (P.R. James, I. Clark). Courseware: rock deformation and geological structures (D. Byron, B. Sowerbutts). A structural study of the North Sea petroleum traps using hypercard (I. Allison). Visualization of basic structural geometries with Structure Lab 1 (D.G. De Paor, C. Simpson). Using graphics programs to help students understand strain (B.J. Tewksbury). Visualization of deformation: computer applications for teaching (B. Tikoff, H. Fossen). Computer-aided understanding of deformation microstructures (C. Simpson, D.G. De Paor). II: Microstructural Analysis. Image analysis in structural geology using NIH image (M.G. Bjørnerud, B. Boyer). Synkinematic microscopic analysis using NIH image (Youngdo Park). Image analysis of microstructures in natural and experimental samples (P. Bons, M.W. Jessell). Calculation of rock properties from pole figures using LabView (J. Lapierre et al.). III: Analysis of Orientation Data. SpheriCAD: an autoCAD program for analysis of structural orientation data (C.E. Jacobson). A computer program to print inclined spherical projections (J. Starkey). Presentation of orientation data in spherical projection (J. Starkey). Microcomputers and the optical universal stage (J. Starkey). Stereonet applications for Windows and Macintosh (D.G. De Paor). Manipulation of orientation data using spreadsheet software (G. Tolson, F. Correa-Mora). IV: Strain and Kinematic Analysis. Modeling growth and rotation of porphyroblasts and inclusion trails (E. Beam). Simulated pressure fringes, vorticity, and progressive deformation (Kyuichi Kanagawa). Flinn diagram construction on Macintosh computers (J. Zimmerman). A modified data input procedure for the Fry 5.8 strain analysis application (J. Zimmerman). V: Mathematical and Physical Modeling. Review of theorist: a symbolic mathematics and graphics application (A.R. Bobyarchick). Structural geophysics: integrated structural and geophysical modelling (M.W. Jessell, R.K. Valenta). Principal stress orientations from faults: a C++ program (B. Ciscato). A spring-network model of fault-system evolution (Norihiro Nakamura et al.). Linear-elastic crack models of jointing and faulting (J.G. Crider et al.). Bézier curves and geological design (D.G. De Paor). VI: Structural Mapping and GIS. Digital terrain models and the visualization of structural geology (R.N. Spark, P.F. Williams). Computation of orientations for GIS – the 'roll' of Quaternions (D.G. De Paor). Computerized geologic map compilation (M.G. Adams et al.). Fieldlog: GIS software as a mapping aid for structural geologists (M.I. Matsah, T. Kusky). Computerized cross section balance and restoration (R.H. Groshong Jr, J.-L. Epard). Bitmap rotation, raster shear, and block diagram construction (D.G. De Paor). Subject Index.
266 illus., 448 lit. refs.
Description
This book will help structural geologists keep abreast of rapid changes in work practices resulting from the personal computer revolution. It is organized into six parts: I Computer-Aided Learning; II Microstructural Analysis; III Analysis of Orientation Data; IV Strain and Kinematic Analysis; V Mathematical and Physical Modeling; VI Structural Mapping and GIS. The 45 contributing authors explain how to: set up computer-aided teaching and learning facilities on a low budget; illustrate tectonic strain concepts with a drawing program; integrate multimedia presentations into structural coursework; analyze microstructures with computer-aided microscopy; produce sophisticated stereonets with custom software for both the Mac and IBM PC; evaluate orientation data using a spreadsheet program; model the development of macrostructures and microstructures numerically; integrate structural and geophysical data; and apply PC technology to the production of structural maps, cross sections, and block diagrams. The editor's own contributions reveal the inner workings of his renowned structural research applications which are used in hundreds of universities worldwide. Commercial and non-commercial applications of particular interest to structural geologists are reviewed.
This volume will prove an invaluable resource for professors, instructors, and research students, as well as research scientists in the public services and exploration industries. If you are such a person, have you lectured with the aid of a gyroscopic mouse? Or used Bézier curves to model heterogeneous deformation? Or analyzed a fold structure using a digital terrain model? If not, you'll need to rush out and buy this book before the next wave of new technology hits!
Readership
For structural geologists, computer oriented geoscientists, microscopists, mappers and modellers working in academia and industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1996
- Published:
- 17th December 1996
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541938
Reviews
@from:Cees Passchier, Mainz, Germany @qu:....This book is a gold mine of information on the optimal use of PCs or Macs in teaching and research...this is a very useful book for all geologists who teach and do research in structural geology...the book contains so many ideas and things-you-did-not-know-existed that it is a welcome tool in structural geology, and may spawn a lot of research topics for graduate students and help to improve teaching. @source:Journal of Structural Geology, Vol. 19, No. 9. 1997 @from:Dr Liu Yuanchao and Prof. Wang Chengshan, PRC @qu:.... Personal computers are becoming an important tool and renewing the research concept and approach of scientists world-wide. Therefore, structural geologists undoubtedly welcome the publication of this book. @source:Episodes
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
D.G. De Paor Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Earth & Planetary Sciences, Harvard University, USA