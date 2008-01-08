Structural Dynamics and Vibration in Practice
1st Edition
An Engineering Handbook
Description
This straightforward text, primer and reference introduces the theoretical, testing and control aspects of structural dynamics and vibration, as practised in industry today.
Written by an expert engineer of over 40 years experience, the book comprehensively opens up the dynamic behavior of structures and provides engineers and students with a comprehensive practice based understanding of the key aspects of this key engineering topic.
Written with the needs of engineers of a wide range of backgrounds in mind, this book will be a key resource for those studying structural dynamics and vibration at undergraduate level for the first time in aeronautical, mechanical, civil and automotive engineering. It will be ideal for laboratory classes and as a primer for readers returning to the subject, or coming to it fresh at graduate level.
It is a guide for students to keep and for practicing engineers to refer to: its worked example approach ensures that engineers will turn to Thorby for advice in many engineering situations.
Key Features
- Presents students and practitioners in all branches of engineering with a unique structural dynamics resource and primer, covering practical approaches to vibration engineering while remaining grounded in the theory of the topic
- Written by a leading industry expert, with a worked example lead approach for clarity and ease of understanding
- Makes the topic as easy to read as possible, omitting no steps in the development of the subject; covers computer based techniques and finite elements
Readership
Reference text/supplementary text for senior undergraduate and graduate students of aeronautical engineering plus mechanical, civil and related engineering disciplines; Graduates starting structural dynamics work
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1: Basic Concepts
1.1 Statics, dynamics and structural dynamics
1.2 Coordinates, displacement, velocity and acceleration
1.3 Simple harmonic motion
1.4 Mass, stiffness and damping
1.5 Energy methods in structural dynamics
1.6 Linear and non-linear systems
1.7 Systems of units
Chapter 2: The Linear Single Degree of Freedom System: Classical Methods
2.1 Setting up the differential equation of motion
2.2 Free response of single-DOF systems by direct solution of the equation of motion
2.3 Forced response of the system by direct solution of the equation of motion
Chapter 3: The Linear Single Degree of Freedom System: Response in the Time Domain
3.1 Exact analytical methods
3.2 ‘Semi-analytical’ methods
3.3 Step-by-step numerical methods using approximate derivatives
3.4 Dynamic factors
3.5 Response spectra
Chapter 4: The Linear Single Degree of Freedom System: Response in the Frequency Domain
4.1 Response of a single degree of freedom system with applied force
4.2 Single-DOF system excited by base motion
4.3 Force transmissibility
4.4 Excitation by a rotating unbalance
Chapter 5: Damping
5.1 Viscous and hysteretic damping models
5.2 Damping as an energy loss
5.3 Tests on damping materials
5.4 Quantifying linear damping
5.5 Heat dissipated by damping
5.6 Non-linear damping
5.7 Equivalent linear dampers
5.8 Variation of damping and natural frequency in structures with amplitude and time
Chapter 6: Introduction to Multi-degree-of-freedom Systems
6.1 Setting up the equations of motion for simple, undamped, multi-DOF systems
6.2 Matrix methods for multi-DOF systems
6.3 Undamped normal modes
6.4 Damping in multi-DOF systems
6.4.4 Proportional Damping
6.5 Response of multi-DOF systems by normal mode summation
6.6 Response of multi-DOF systems by direct integration
Chapter 7: Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
7.1 The eigenvalue problem in standard form
7.2 Some basic methods for calculating real eigenvalues and eigenvectors
7.3 Choleski factorization
7.4 More advanced methods for extracting real eigenvalues and eigenvectors
7.5 Complex (damped) eigenvalues and eigenvectors
Chapter 8: Vibration of Structures
8.1 A historical view of structural dynamics methods
8.2 Continuous systems
8.3 Component mode methods
8.4 The finite element method
8.5 Symmetrical structures
Chapter 9: Fourier Transformation and Related Topics
9.1 The Fourier series and its developments
9.2 The discrete Fourier transform
9.3 Aliasing
9.4 Response of systems to periodic vibration
Chapter 10: Random Vibration
10.1 Stationarity, ergodicity, expected and average values
10.2 Amplitude probability distribution and density functions
10.3 The power spectrum
10.4 Response of a system to a single random input
10.5 Correlation functions and cross-power spectral density functions
10.6 The Response of structures to random inputs
10.7 Computing power spectra and correlation functions using the discrete Fourier transform
10.8 Fatigue due to random vibration
Chapter 11: Vibration Reduction
11.1 Vibration isolation
11.2 The dynamic absorber
11.3 The damped vibration absorber
11.3.1 The Springless Vibration Absorber
Chapter 12: Introduction to Self-Excited Systems
12.1 Friction-induced vibration
12.2 Flutter
12.3 Landing gear shimmy
Chapter 13: Vibration testing
13.1 Modal testing
13.2 Environmental vibration testing
13.3 Vibration fatigue testing in real time
13.4 Vibration testing equipment
A Short Table of Laplace Transforms
Calculation of Flexibility Influence Coefficients
Acoustic Spectra
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 8th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557151
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750680028
About the Author
Douglas Thorby
Retired Aeronautical engineer, ex-senior dynamics engineer at British Aerospace. The author has 40 years of experience of structural dynamics and vibration in the British and American aerospace industries (structural dynamicist for the US Harrier; T45 US Navy Hawk trainer; Lockheed-Martin JSF). This included five years as the UK representative on the Structures and Materials Panel of NATO’s Advisory Group for Aerospace Research & Development (AGARD).
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Aeronautical engineer, ex-senior dynamics engineer at British Aerospace, UK