Structural Design and Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121365080, 9781483216744

Structural Design and Analysis

1st Edition

Composite Materials, Vol. 8

Editors: C. C. Chamis
eBook ISBN: 9781483216744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1975
Page Count: 315
Description

Composite Materials, Volume 8: Structural Design and Analysis, Part II covers the methods of structural design and analysis. The book discusses the discrete element analysis of composite structures; the concepts of probabilistic design and reliability as it pertains to composites; and the experimental methods for characterizing composites and composite components. The text also describes the state-of-the-art of the analysis of discontinuities, edge effects, and joints in composites; as well as the methodology for designing composite structural components. Materials scientists, materials engineers, and researchers of fiber composites will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

7 Discrete Element Analysis of Composite Structures

I. Introduction

II. Basic Equations

III. Element Properties

IV. Methods of Analysis

V. Conclusions

List of Symbols

References

8 Probabilistic Design and Reliability

I. Introduction

II. Statistical Aspects of Strength and Load

III. Macro- and Micromechanical Aspects of Strength

IV. Design Applications of the Weibull Distribution

V. Design Applications of Normal Distribution

VI. Factors of Safety and Reliability

Appendix. Estimation of Weibull Parameters for Design Analysis

List of Symbols

References

9 Experimental Characterization of Composites

I. Introduction

II. Static Uniaxial Tension

III. Static Uniaxial Compression

IV. Static Uniaxial Bending (Long Beams)

V. Static Shear

VI. Static Multiaxial Loading

VII. Systematized Experimental Programs for Complete Characterization of Static Properties

VIII. Dynamic Properties

IX. Concluding Remarks

List of Symbols

References

10 Analysis of Discontinuities, Edge Effects, and Joints

I. Introduction

II. Discontinuities

III. Edge Effects

IV. Bonded Joints

V. Mechanically Fastened Joints

List of Symbols

References

10 Design of Composite Structural Components

I. Introduction

II. Evolution of Design

III. Design Procedures

IV. Additional Important Factors

V. Sample Design of Components

List of Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
315
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216744

About the Editor

C. C. Chamis

