Composite Materials, Volume 8: Structural Design and Analysis, Part II covers the methods of structural design and analysis. The book discusses the discrete element analysis of composite structures; the concepts of probabilistic design and reliability as it pertains to composites; and the experimental methods for characterizing composites and composite components. The text also describes the state-of-the-art of the analysis of discontinuities, edge effects, and joints in composites; as well as the methodology for designing composite structural components. Materials scientists, materials engineers, and researchers of fiber composites will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
7 Discrete Element Analysis of Composite Structures
I. Introduction
II. Basic Equations
III. Element Properties
IV. Methods of Analysis
V. Conclusions
List of Symbols
References
8 Probabilistic Design and Reliability
I. Introduction
II. Statistical Aspects of Strength and Load
III. Macro- and Micromechanical Aspects of Strength
IV. Design Applications of the Weibull Distribution
V. Design Applications of Normal Distribution
VI. Factors of Safety and Reliability
Appendix. Estimation of Weibull Parameters for Design Analysis
List of Symbols
References
9 Experimental Characterization of Composites
I. Introduction
II. Static Uniaxial Tension
III. Static Uniaxial Compression
IV. Static Uniaxial Bending (Long Beams)
V. Static Shear
VI. Static Multiaxial Loading
VII. Systematized Experimental Programs for Complete Characterization of Static Properties
VIII. Dynamic Properties
IX. Concluding Remarks
List of Symbols
References
10 Analysis of Discontinuities, Edge Effects, and Joints
I. Introduction
II. Discontinuities
III. Edge Effects
IV. Bonded Joints
V. Mechanically Fastened Joints
List of Symbols
References
10 Design of Composite Structural Components
I. Introduction
II. Evolution of Design
III. Design Procedures
IV. Additional Important Factors
V. Sample Design of Components
List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
