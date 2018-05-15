Structural Biology in Immunology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128033692, 9780128033708

Structural Biology in Immunology

1st Edition

Structure/Function of Novel Molecules of Immunologic Importance

Editors: Chaim Putterman David Cowburn Steven Almo
eBook ISBN: 9780128033708
Paperback ISBN: 9780128033692
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th May 2018
Page Count: 186
Description

Structural Biology in Immunology, Structure/Function of Novel Molecules of Immunologic Importance delivers important information on the structure and functional relationships in novel molecules of immunologic interest. Due to an increasingly sophisticated understanding of the immune system, the approach to the treatment of many immune-mediated diseases, including multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease has been dramatically altered. Furthermore, there is an increasing awareness of the critical role of the immune system in cancer biology. The improved central structure function relationships presented in this book will further enhance our ability to understand what defects in normal individuals can lead to disease.

Key Features

  • Describes novel/recently discovered immunomodulatory proteins, including antibodies and co-stimulatory or co-inhibitory molecules
  • Emphasizes new biologic and small molecule drug design through the exploration of structure-function relationship
  • Features a collaborative editorial effort, involving clinical immunologists and structural biologists
  • Provides useful and practical insights on developing the necessary links between basic science and clinical therapy in immunology
  • Gives interested parties a bridge to learn about computer modeling and structure based design principles

Readership

Students, researchers, teachers in Immunology, Microbiology, Bacteriology, Cell biology and Structural biology

Table of Contents

1. Organization of Immunological Synapses and Kinapses
2. Principles of Protein Recognition by Small T-Cell Adhesion Proteins and Costimulatory Receptors
3. Synthetic Antibody Engineering: Concepts and Applications
4. Natural Killer Cell Receptor
5. Structure-Function in Antibodies to Double-Stranded DNA
6. The Role of the Constant Region in Antibody-Antigen Interactions: Redefining the Modular Model of Immunoglobulin Structure

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128033708
Paperback ISBN:
9780128033692

About the Editor

Chaim Putterman

Dr. Chaim Putterman is Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology, and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, he is a board certified rheumatologist in Bronx, New York. He is currently licensed to practice medicine in New York and New Jersey. He is affiliated with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and is a Chief; Professor at Rheumatology; Microbiology & Immunology https://www.doximity.com/pub/chaim-putterman-md. He is editorial board member of the Elsevier journals: Clinical Immunology, Autoimmunity Reviews, and the Journal of Autoimmunity. His H= 30

Affiliations and Expertise

Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA

David Cowburn

Dr. David Cowburn is Professor in the Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology & Biophysics at the Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, David Cowburn's research centers on the application of structural biology, and particularly, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), to biological problems. He was a faculty member at Rockefeller University 1973-2000, and served as the start-up President and CEO of the New York Structural Biology Center, 2000-2010. http://cowburnlab.org/DavidCowburnFullBio.pdf.

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Biochemistry, Physiology and Biophysics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA

Steven Almo

Dr. Steven Almo is a Professor in the Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology and Biophysics. Dr. Almo is a world renowned expert in structural biology and crystallography. He directs Einstein research as part of the NIGMS’s Protein Structure Initiative (PSI), a decade-long federal, university and industry effort aimed at dramatically reducing the costs and lessening the time it takes to determine a three-dimensional protein structure from its DNA sequence. He is Director of Structural Proteomics, New York Structural Biology Center, November 2006-present And Director, Albert Einstein Macromolecular Therapeutic Development Facility 2007-present. He is member of the American Society for Cell Biology and American Crystallographic Association

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Biochemistry, Physiology and Biophysics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA

