Structural Biology in Immunology
1st Edition
Structure/Function of Novel Molecules of Immunologic Importance
Description
Structural Biology in Immunology, Structure/Function of Novel Molecules of Immunologic Importance delivers important information on the structure and functional relationships in novel molecules of immunologic interest. Due to an increasingly sophisticated understanding of the immune system, the approach to the treatment of many immune-mediated diseases, including multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease has been dramatically altered. Furthermore, there is an increasing awareness of the critical role of the immune system in cancer biology. The improved central structure function relationships presented in this book will further enhance our ability to understand what defects in normal individuals can lead to disease.
Key Features
- Describes novel/recently discovered immunomodulatory proteins, including antibodies and co-stimulatory or co-inhibitory molecules
- Emphasizes new biologic and small molecule drug design through the exploration of structure-function relationship
- Features a collaborative editorial effort, involving clinical immunologists and structural biologists
- Provides useful and practical insights on developing the necessary links between basic science and clinical therapy in immunology
- Gives interested parties a bridge to learn about computer modeling and structure based design principles
Readership
Students, researchers, teachers in Immunology, Microbiology, Bacteriology, Cell biology and Structural biology
Table of Contents
1. Organization of Immunological Synapses and Kinapses
2. Principles of Protein Recognition by Small T-Cell Adhesion Proteins and Costimulatory Receptors
3. Synthetic Antibody Engineering: Concepts and Applications
4. Natural Killer Cell Receptor
5. Structure-Function in Antibodies to Double-Stranded DNA
6. The Role of the Constant Region in Antibody-Antigen Interactions: Redefining the Modular Model of Immunoglobulin Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 15th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033708
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128033692
About the Editor
Chaim Putterman
Dr. Chaim Putterman is Professor of Medicine, Microbiology and Immunology, and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, he is a board certified rheumatologist in Bronx, New York. He is currently licensed to practice medicine in New York and New Jersey. He is affiliated with Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and is a Chief; Professor at Rheumatology; Microbiology & Immunology https://www.doximity.com/pub/chaim-putterman-md. He is editorial board member of the Elsevier journals: Clinical Immunology, Autoimmunity Reviews, and the Journal of Autoimmunity. His H= 30
Affiliations and Expertise
Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA
David Cowburn
Dr. David Cowburn is Professor in the Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology & Biophysics at the Albert Einstein College Of Medicine, David Cowburn's research centers on the application of structural biology, and particularly, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), to biological problems. He was a faculty member at Rockefeller University 1973-2000, and served as the start-up President and CEO of the New York Structural Biology Center, 2000-2010. http://cowburnlab.org/DavidCowburnFullBio.pdf.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Biochemistry, Physiology and Biophysics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA
Steven Almo
Dr. Steven Almo is a Professor in the Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology and Biophysics. Dr. Almo is a world renowned expert in structural biology and crystallography. He directs Einstein research as part of the NIGMS’s Protein Structure Initiative (PSI), a decade-long federal, university and industry effort aimed at dramatically reducing the costs and lessening the time it takes to determine a three-dimensional protein structure from its DNA sequence. He is Director of Structural Proteomics, New York Structural Biology Center, November 2006-present And Director, Albert Einstein Macromolecular Therapeutic Development Facility 2007-present. He is member of the American Society for Cell Biology and American Crystallographic Association
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Biochemistry, Physiology and Biophysics, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA