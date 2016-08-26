Structural Behavior of Asphalt Pavements
1st Edition
Intergrated Analysis and Design of Conventional and Heavy Duty Asphalt Pavement
Description
Structural Behavior of Asphalt Pavements provides engineers and researchers with a detailed guide to the structural behavioral dynamics of asphalt pavement including: pavement temperature distribution, mechanistic response of pavement structure under the application of heavy vehicles, distress mechanism of pavement, and pavement deterioration performance and dynamic equations.
An authoritative guide for understanding the key mechanisms for creating longer lasting pavements, Structural Behavior of Asphalt Pavements describes the intrinsic consistency between macroscopic performance and microscopic response, structure and material, as well as global and local performances, and demonstrates the process of pavement analyses and designs, approaching science from empirical analyses.
Key Features
- Analyzes the external and internal factors influencing pavement temperature field, and provide a review of existing pavement temperature prediction models
- Introduces a “Bridge Principle” through which pavement performance and fatigue properties are consolidated
- Defines the intrinsic consistency between macroscopic performance and microscopic response, structure and material, as well as global and local performance
- Summaries the mechanistic response of pavement structure under the application of heavy vehicle, distress mechanism of pavement, pavement deterioration performance and dynamic equations, and life cycle analysis of pavement
Readership
Civil Engineers, Construction Engineers, Construction Managers, Structural Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, and Earthquake Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Temperature Distribution in Asphalt Pavement
Chapter 3 Vehicle Load Stress in Pavement Structure
Chapter 4 Characteristics of Distresses in Asphalt Pavements
Chapter 5 Distress Mechanism for Asphalt Pavements
Chapter 6 Equation for Asphalt Pavements’ Behavior
Chapter 7 Equation for Overlaid Asphalt Pavements’ Behavior
Chapter 8 Life Cycle Design Method for Pavement Structure
Chapter 9 Rutting Analysis Model for Asphalt Pavements
Chapter 10 Comprehensive Pavement’s Behavior----Bridge Principle
Chapter 11 Shear Resistance Test for Asphalt Mixture
Chapter 12 Integrated Pavement Design System
Chapter 13 Issues To Be Solved in Future Pavement Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1070
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 26th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028933
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128499085
About the Author
Lijun Sun
Professor Lijun Sun, is a CKSP (Chung Kung Scholarship Program) Professor granted by Ministry of Education of China, the dean of School of Transport Engineering of Tongji University of China, and the director of Key Laboratory of Road and Traffic Engineering of Ministry of Education of China. Lijun Sun received his Ph.D degree in Transport Engineering from Tongji University in 1989 and has been a faculty member of Tongji University since then. He was also a visiting professor of University of California - Berkeley from 1993 to 1994 and a visiting professor of University of Waterloo in 1998. Dr. Sun has authored or coauthored 8 books, and published 450 journal and conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tongji University, Shanghai, China