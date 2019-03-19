Structural and Stress Analysis
4th Edition
Description
Structural and Stress Analysis, Fourth Edition, provides readers with a comprehensive introduction to all types of structural and stress analysis. Starting with an explanation of the basic principles of statics, the book then covers normal and shear force, bending moments, and torsion. Building on the success of prior editions, this update features new material on structural dynamics and fatigue, along with additional discussions of Eurocode compliance in the design of beams. With worked examples, practice problems, and extensive illustrations, it is an all-in-one resource for students and professionals interested in learning structural analysis.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive overview of structural and stress analysis
- Includes numerous worked examples and end-of-chapter problems
- Extensively illustrated to help visualize concepts
- Contains a greater focus on digital trends in structural engineering, including newer computer analysis methods and how to check output of such methods to avoid ‘black-box’ engineering
- Contains additional worked examples on plastic analysis of frames, bending moment distribution and displacement evaluations on collapse mechanics
- Introduces content on statics to ensure that students know the basic concepts and can understand the equilibrium principles that govern all structures as well as the principles of the mechanisms involved in computer-based calculations.
Readership
(US) Professionals looking for a review of structural analysis and stress concepts.
(UK/EMEA) Students in 1st and 2nd yr Civil/Structural Engineering programs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Principles of Statics
3. Normal Force, Shear Force, Bending Moment and Torsion
4. Analysis of Pin-Jointed Trusses
5. Cables
6. Arches
7. Stress and Strain
8. Properties of Engineering Materials
9. Bending of Beams
10. Shear of Beams
11. Torsion of Beams
12. Composite Beams
13. Deflection of Beams
14. Complex Stress and Strain
15. Virtual Work and Energy Methods
16. Analysis of Statically Indeterminate Structures
17. Matrix Methods of Analysis
18. Plastic Analysis of Beams and Frames
19. Yield Line Analysis of Slabs
20. Influence Lines
21. Structural Instability
Appendix
A. Table of Section Properties
B. Bending of Beams: Standard Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 830
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025864
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025871
About the Author
T.H.G. Megson
T.H.G. Megson is a professor emeritus with the Department of Civil Engineering at Leeds University (UK). For Elsevier he has written the market leading Butterworth Heinemann textbooks Aircraft Structures for Engineering Students and Introduction to Aircraft Structural Analysis (a briefer derivative of the aircraft structures book), as well as the text/ref hybrid Structural and Stress Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Leeds University, UK