Strong and Weak Interactions Present Problems
1st Edition
1966 International School of Physics Ettore Majorana, a CERN-MPI-NATO Advanced Study Institute Erice, June 19 – July 4
Description
Strong and Weak Interactions: Present Problems focuses on the reactions, transformations, and processes involved in strong and weak interaction, including baryonic, mesonic, and strange and non-strange resonances.
The selection first offers information on unitary symmetry and hadron and lepton internal symmetries. Topics include internal symmetry for leptons, algebra of the hadron vector current, leptons and hadrons, and the search for higher symmetries. The text then elaborates on algebras and weak interactions and relativistic quark model as representation of algebra.
The book takes a look at Regge poles in high-energy scattering and models of strong interactions. Discussions focus on electromagnetic properties, relations among strong vertices, medium-strong mass splittings, moving poles, high-energy kinematics, and Sommerfeld-Watson transformation. The text also ponders on meson resonances, phenomenology of resonances and particle supermultiplets, and meson photoproduction near threshold and commutation algebra.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Opening Ceremony
Discorso Inaugurale
Ettore Majorana, Man and Scientist Commemoration Speech
Lectures
An Introduction to Unitary Symmetry
I. The Search for Higher Symmetries
II. SU(3) and its Representations
III. Applications
IV. Ideas of Octet Enhancement
Bibliography
Hadron and Lepton Internal Symmetries
I. Introduction
II. Internal Symmetry for Leptons
III. Algebra of the Hadron Vector Current
IV. Leptons and Hadrons
References
Current Algebra and Weak Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Outline of Weak Interaction Theory
III. A Zero Energy Theorem
IV. Applications to Leptonic Decays of the K Mesons
V. Non-Leptonic Decays of the K Mesons
References
Current Algebra
I. Algebra of Currents - Background
II. The frame P = ∞
III. Experimental Tests
IV. Going beyond SU(3) (X) SU(3)
V. Trying to represent the local U(3) (X) U(3) Algebra
References
Relativistic Quark Model as Representation of Current Algebra
I. Current algebra at infinite momentum
II. Relativistic Representation of Current Algebra
III. Relation to Approximate Symmetry
IV. Covariant Formalism
V. A Simple Case Solved Exactly
VI. Outlook
Footnotes
Ideas About CP
I. The Violation of CP
II. The Neutral Kaon System
Regge Poles in High-Energy Scattering
1. Introduction
2. Moving poles
3. Sommerfeld-Watson Transformation
4. Signature
5. High-energy Kinematics
6. t-channel Poles
7. Illustration: πΝ Scattering
8. Characteristic Regge Properties
9. Properties of Some Other Models
10. Non-Regge Effects
11. One-pole Test Case: π-p → π°n
12. Another One-pole Case: π-p → η°n
13. Two-pole Case: KN and KN Charge Exchange
14. SU(3)for π, η, K and K
15. Other Reactions with Boson Regge Poles
16. Elastic Scattering
17. Fermion Regge Poles
18. The Rule for Zeros
19. Outlook
References
Models of Strong Interactions
I. Introduction
II. The Wave Functions of Mesons and Baryons
III. Electromagnetic Properties
IV. Relations Among Strong Vertices
V. Relations Between Cross-Sections
VI. A Brief Description of the U(6,6) Theory
VII. Medium-Strong Mass Splittings
Appendix
References
Regge Poles and the Algebra of Currents
References
Meson Resonances
Introduction
I. Recent Results on the Existence and Quantum Numbers of Mesons
II. Kinematic Effects
References
Phenomenology of Resonances and Particles Supermultiplets
I. Baryon Resonances with Strangeness = 0
II. Baryon Resonances with Strangeness ≠ 0
III. Particle Supermultiplets
References
Seminars
Commutators of Current Components
References
Some Topics of Recent Interest in π and η Photoproduction
I. Introduction
II. Reasons for Current Interest in Pseudoscalar Photoproduction
III. Review of Some Recent Experimental Results
References
Recent Experiments at Desy
I. Introduction
II. The Experimental Program
III. Photoproduction Experiments
IV. Experiments for Investigating the Limits of the Validity of Present QED
V. Other Experiments
References
Meson Photoproduction Near Threshold and Current Communication Algebra
References
Invited Discussion Following Dr. Phillips's Lectures
Possible Test and Some Applications of Regge Poles
References
Weak Bosons, Decay and Production
References
Recent Developments in the Theory of Magnetically Charged Particles
I. Introduction
II. The Quantization Condition
III. Rotational Invariance
IV. A More Precise Version
V. Further Results
Footnotes and References
Discussion
Discussion 1 Led by S. Coleman
Discussion 2 Led by S. Coleman
Discussion 3 Led by S. Coleman
Discussion 4 Led by S. Coleman
Discussion 5 Led by S. Coleman
Discussion 6 Led by S. Coleman
Discussion 7 Led by L. Radicati
Discussion 8 Led by L. Radicati
Discussion 9 Led by L. Radicati
Discussion 10 Led by N. Cabibbo
Discussion 11 Led by M. Gell-Mann
Discussion 12 Led by S. Glashow
Discussion 13 Led by S. Glashow
Discussion 14 Led by S. Glashow
Discussion 15 Led by S. Glashow
Discussion 16 Led by R. J. N. Phillips
Discussion 17 Led by R. J. N. Phillips
Discussion 18 Led by R. J. N. Phillips
Discussion 19 Led by B. Zumino
Discussion 20 Led by B. Zumino
Discussion 21 Led by N. Cabibbo
Discussion 22 Led by E. Fiorini
Discussion 23 Led by A. Barbaro-Galtieri
Discussion 24 Led by R. Gatto
Discussion 25 Led by C. A. Heusch
Discussion 26 Led by W. Jentschke
Closing Ceremony
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261638