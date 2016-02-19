Strong and Weak Interactions: Present Problems focuses on the reactions, transformations, and processes involved in strong and weak interaction, including baryonic, mesonic, and strange and non-strange resonances. The selection first offers information on unitary symmetry and hadron and lepton internal symmetries. Topics include internal symmetry for leptons, algebra of the hadron vector current, leptons and hadrons, and the search for higher symmetries. The text then elaborates on algebras and weak interactions and relativistic quark model as representation of algebra. The book takes a look at Regge poles in high-energy scattering and models of strong interactions. Discussions focus on electromagnetic properties, relations among strong vertices, medium-strong mass splittings, moving poles, high-energy kinematics, and Sommerfeld-Watson transformation. The text also ponders on meson resonances, phenomenology of resonances and particle supermultiplets, and meson photoproduction near threshold and commutation algebra. The selection is highly recommended for readers interested in strong and weak interactions.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Opening Ceremony

Discorso Inaugurale

Ettore Majorana, Man and Scientist Commemoration Speech

Lectures

An Introduction to Unitary Symmetry

I. The Search for Higher Symmetries

II. SU(3) and its Representations

III. Applications

IV. Ideas of Octet Enhancement

Bibliography

Hadron and Lepton Internal Symmetries

I. Introduction

II. Internal Symmetry for Leptons

III. Algebra of the Hadron Vector Current

IV. Leptons and Hadrons

References

Current Algebra and Weak Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Outline of Weak Interaction Theory

III. A Zero Energy Theorem

IV. Applications to Leptonic Decays of the K Mesons

V. Non-Leptonic Decays of the K Mesons

References

Current Algebra

I. Algebra of Currents - Background

II. The frame P = ∞

III. Experimental Tests

IV. Going beyond SU(3) (X) SU(3)

V. Trying to represent the local U(3) (X) U(3) Algebra

References

Relativistic Quark Model as Representation of Current Algebra

I. Current algebra at infinite momentum

II. Relativistic Representation of Current Algebra

III. Relation to Approximate Symmetry

IV. Covariant Formalism

V. A Simple Case Solved Exactly

VI. Outlook

Footnotes

Ideas About CP

I. The Violation of CP

II. The Neutral Kaon System

Regge Poles in High-Energy Scattering

1. Introduction

2. Moving poles

3. Sommerfeld-Watson Transformation

4. Signature

5. High-energy Kinematics

6. t-channel Poles

7. Illustration: πΝ Scattering

8. Characteristic Regge Properties

9. Properties of Some Other Models

10. Non-Regge Effects

11. One-pole Test Case: π-p → π°n

12. Another One-pole Case: π-p → η°n

13. Two-pole Case: KN and KN Charge Exchange

14. SU(3)for π, η, K and K

15. Other Reactions with Boson Regge Poles

16. Elastic Scattering

17. Fermion Regge Poles

18. The Rule for Zeros

19. Outlook

References

Models of Strong Interactions

I. Introduction

II. The Wave Functions of Mesons and Baryons

III. Electromagnetic Properties

IV. Relations Among Strong Vertices

V. Relations Between Cross-Sections

VI. A Brief Description of the U(6,6) Theory

VII. Medium-Strong Mass Splittings

Appendix

References

Regge Poles and the Algebra of Currents

References

Meson Resonances

Introduction

I. Recent Results on the Existence and Quantum Numbers of Mesons

II. Kinematic Effects

References

Phenomenology of Resonances and Particles Supermultiplets

I. Baryon Resonances with Strangeness = 0

II. Baryon Resonances with Strangeness ≠ 0

III. Particle Supermultiplets

References

Seminars

Commutators of Current Components

References

Some Topics of Recent Interest in π and η Photoproduction

I. Introduction

II. Reasons for Current Interest in Pseudoscalar Photoproduction

III. Review of Some Recent Experimental Results

References

Recent Experiments at Desy

I. Introduction

II. The Experimental Program

III. Photoproduction Experiments

IV. Experiments for Investigating the Limits of the Validity of Present QED

V. Other Experiments

References

Meson Photoproduction Near Threshold and Current Communication Algebra

References

Invited Discussion Following Dr. Phillips's Lectures

Possible Test and Some Applications of Regge Poles

References

Weak Bosons, Decay and Production

References

Recent Developments in the Theory of Magnetically Charged Particles

I. Introduction

II. The Quantization Condition

III. Rotational Invariance

IV. A More Precise Version

V. Further Results

Footnotes and References

Discussion

Discussion 1 Led by S. Coleman

Discussion 2 Led by S. Coleman

Discussion 3 Led by S. Coleman

Discussion 4 Led by S. Coleman

Discussion 5 Led by S. Coleman

Discussion 6 Led by S. Coleman

Discussion 7 Led by L. Radicati

Discussion 8 Led by L. Radicati

Discussion 9 Led by L. Radicati

Discussion 10 Led by N. Cabibbo

Discussion 11 Led by M. Gell-Mann

Discussion 12 Led by S. Glashow

Discussion 13 Led by S. Glashow

Discussion 14 Led by S. Glashow

Discussion 15 Led by S. Glashow

Discussion 16 Led by R. J. N. Phillips

Discussion 17 Led by R. J. N. Phillips

Discussion 18 Led by R. J. N. Phillips

Discussion 19 Led by B. Zumino

Discussion 20 Led by B. Zumino

Discussion 21 Led by N. Cabibbo

Discussion 22 Led by E. Fiorini

Discussion 23 Led by A. Barbaro-Galtieri

Discussion 24 Led by R. Gatto

Discussion 25 Led by C. A. Heusch

Discussion 26 Led by W. Jentschke

Closing Ceremony

List of Participants

