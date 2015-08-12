Part I: Foundations of Stroke Rehabilitation

1. Pathophysiology, Medical Management and Acute Rehabilitation of Stroke Survivors

2. Improving Participation and Quality of Life through Occupation

3. Task-Oriented Approach to Stroke Rehabilitation

4. Activity-Based Intervention in Stroke Rehabilitation

5. Client Centeredness: A Survivor's Perspective

Part 2: Maximizing Participation in Everyday Activities

6. Enhancing Performance of Activities of Daily Living

7. Activities of Daily Living Adaptations: Managing the Environment with One-Handed Techniques

8. Functional Mobility

9. Gait Awareness

10. Return to Work

11. Driving and Community Mobility as an Instrumental Activity of Daily Living

12. Parenting after Stroke

13. Sexual Function and Intimacy

14. Leisure Participation after Stroke

15. Caregivers and Caregiving

Part 3: Maximizing Outcomes for Specific Problem Areas Following Stroke

16. Psychological Aspects of Stroke Rehabilitation

17. Approaches to Motor Control Dysfunction: An Evidence-Based Review

18. Trunk Control: Supporting Functional Independence

19. Overview of Balance Impairments: Functional Implications

20. Vestibular Rehabilitation and Stroke

21. Upper Extremity Function and Management

22. Rehabilitation Technologies to Promote Upper Limb Recovery after Stroke

23. Edema Control

24. Splinting Applications

25. Managing Visual and Visuospatial Impairments to Optimize Function

26. Impact of Neurobehavioral Deficits on Activities of Daily Living

27. Treatment of Cognitive-Perceptual Deficits: A Function-Based Approach

28. Seating and Wheeled Mobility Prescription

29. Managing Speech and Language Deficits after Stroke

30. Dysphagia Management

31. Home Evaluation and Modifications

Electronic Chapters

32. How Therapists Think: Exploring Therapists’ Reasoning When Working with Patients Who Have Cognitive and Perceptual Problems Following Stroke

33. A Survivor’s Perspective II: Stroke

