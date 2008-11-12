Stroke, Part III: Investigation and management, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 6: Investigation of stroke:
Assessment of a patient with stroke: neurological examination and clinical rating scales. Imaging of brain parenchyma in stroke. Imaging intra- and extracranial vessels: computed tomography angiography and magnetic resonance angiography. The interactions between cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease. Ultrasound investigations of the intra- and extracranial vessels. Laboratory studies in the investigation of stroke. Imaging functional recovery from stroke. Practical and comprehensive approaches to evaluating stroke patients: today and tomorrow
Section 7: Management and therapy:
General principles of acute stroke management. Thrombolytic therapy for acute stroke. Acute stroke units and teams. Approaches to neuroprotective and reperfusion injury therapy. Endovascular therapy for acute ischemic stroke. Management of subarachnoid hemorrhage, unruptured cerebral aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations. Methodology of acute trials in stroke. The future of stroke prevention by risk factor modification. Antithrombotic agents for stroke prevention. Carotid endarterectomy, stenting, and other prophylactic interventions. Stroke recovery and rehabilitation.
Description
This volume provides a comprehensive exploration of stroke, from basic mechanisms of disease to enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. The ongoing efforts within the neurological community are also highlighted, bringing a better understanding of the pathophysiological basis of this disorder.
Clinicians will find invaluable information that can be used to enhance the lives of an aging global population. Covered topics include the functional anatomy of the brain itself, as well as advancements in the understanding of the biochemical background of strokes.
Related fields and their dramatic impact on stroke research are also included, with findings in the fields of epidemiology, genetics, neuroimaging, and interventional radiology thoroughly explored. In addition, great attention is paid to therapeutic avenues, including investigation, prevention, and patient management.
Key Features
- A comprehensive resource for information on diagnostic advancements, prevention, and treatment of strokes
A clinical perspective on the ways related fields such as epidemiology, genetics, and neuroimaging, amongst others, are impacting new research in this disorder
A foundation that will enable researchers to pursue new clinical investigations
Readership
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Marc Fisher Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology and Radiology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA