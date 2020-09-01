Stress Genetics, Epigenetics and Genomics

Dr. Fink is Honourary Professor in the Florey Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Melbourne and Professorial Research Fellow at the Mental Health Research Institute of Victoria, where he was formerly Scientific Director. Before returning to Melbourne in 2003, Dr. Fink was University Lecturer in Human Anatomy and Fellow in Physiology and Medicine at Brasenose College and the University of Oxford and served for nearly 20 years as Director of the UK Medical Research Council’s Brain Metabolism Unit in Edinburgh. He gained distinction through his seminal research discoveries in neuroendocrinology and psychopharmacology published in over 360 scientific papers. Dr. Fink served as President of the European Neuroendocrine Association. His many distinctions include Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, Honorary Professor in the University of Edinburgh, the inaugural Geoffrey Harris Prize Lecture of the British Physiological Society, the Wolfson Lecture, Royal Society - Israel Academy Exchange Fellow, and Lifetime Achievement Award of the International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology. His membership of learned societies includes Emeritus member of the Society for Neuroscience, the Endocrine Society and the Genetics Society of America. He is senior member of the British Physiological Society and Honorary member of the British Society for Neuroendocrinology. Dr. Fink has edited several scientific books with Elsevier, including Stress Science: Neuroendocrinology (2009), Stress Consequences: Mental, Neuropsychological and Socioeconomic (2009), Stress of War, Conflict and Disaster (2010), the Handbook of Neuroendocrinology (2011), and most notably the 4-volume second edition of the Encyclopedia of Stress (2007) on which this new Handbook of Stress series is based. He was founding Editor-in-Chief of the first edition of the Encyclopedia of Stress (2000) which was awarded the 2001 British Medical Association commendation for its contribution to Mental Health. This past year, the first volume of his Handbook of Stress series, for which this book is the fifth volume, received BMA Highly Commended honours in the Health and Social Care category as one of the top titles in its discipline.