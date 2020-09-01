Stress Genetics, Epigenetics and Genomics
1st Edition
Volume 4: Handbook of Stress
Description
The effect of stress on our emotional and physical health can be devastating. There have been significant advances in our understanding of stress genetics and genomics, and the field of epigenetics has flourished during this time, yet many remain unfamiliar with the latest concepts on these topics. This intense public, research, and clinical interest in stress is reflected in our edited Handbook of Stress series, each volume addressing a specific area within the field of stress edited by experts in each subfield. Stress Genetics, Epigenetics, and Genomics, Volume 4 in the series, covers the influence genetics, epigenetics, and genomics have on physiologic stress and provides a quick orientation to the subject for research, clinic, and everyday life. Integrated closely with new behavioral findings and relevance to human conditions, the concepts and data in this volume offer readers cutting-edge information on the genetics of stress. This volume is of prime interest to neuroscientists, clinicians, researchers, academics, and students in Neuroendocrinology, Neuroscience, Biomedicine, Endocrinology, Psychology, Psychiatry and some aspects of the Social Sciences including stress and its management in the workplace from a preventative, diagnostic, and therapeutic perspective.
Key Features
- Chapters offer impressive scope with topics addressing the role of genetics, epigenetics, and genomics in stress
- Articles carefully selected by eminent stress researchers and prepared by contributors representing outstanding scholarship in the field, with each chapter fully vetted for reliable expert knowledge
- Richly illustrated with explanatory figures and tables
- Each chapter will have boxed "how do we know?" call out sections that serve to explain key concepts and methods
- Priced affordably, this self-contained volume will appeal to readers specifically interested in genetic factors in stress. These readers will have access to volume 4 without the need to purchase the whole Handbook. This represents a significant advantage over the previously published 4-volume Encyclopedia of Stress in which stress subsections were in alphabetical order and therefore required purchase of the whole work
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuroendocrinologists, neurologists, neuropharmacologists, and researchers, graduate students, undergraduates, and post-doctoral fellows in neuroscience, psychology and the biomedical sciences
Table of Contents
1. Genetic Factors and Stress
2. Genetic Polymorphisms in Stress Response
3. Genetic Testing and Stress
4. Genetic Mapping of Neuroticism
5. Neuroticism Response to Stress, Genetic Mapping of Mice
6. Genetic Predispositions to Stressful Conditions
7. Serotonin Transporter Genetic Modifications
8. Gene-Environment Interactions in Early Development
9. Stress and CNS Arousal: Genomic Contributions
10. Corticotropin Releasing Factor Receptor Deficiency in Mice
11. Corticosteroid Receptor Genes: Functional Dissection in Mice
12. Circadian Clock Genes as Modulators of Sensitivity to Genotoxic Stress
13. Mineralocorticoid Receptor Polymorphisms
14. Glucocorticoid Receptor Mutant Mice as Models for Stress-Induced Affective Disorders
15. Glucocorticoid Receptor Mutations and Polymorphisms
16. Genetic Variation of HPA Axis Activity and Function in Farm Animals
17. Strain Differences in Stress Response in Rodents
18. Drosophila Genes and Anoxia
19. Zebrafish as an emerging model for studying complex brain disorders
20. Expression Profiling of Stress Responsive Gene Patterns
21. MicroRNA effects on and control of stress response
22. The role of DNA methylation in stress-related psychiatric disorders
23. Looking beyond the DNA sequence: the relevance of DNA methylation processes for the stress-diathesis model of depression
24. Stress Epigenetics: Sex-specific hippocampal 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is disrupted in response to acute stress
25. Stress Epigenetics: Understanding posttraumatic stress disorder: insights from the methylome
26. The dynamic genome: transposons and environmental adaptation in the nervous system
27. Moving through the Stressed Genome: Emerging Regulatory Roles for Transposons in Plant Stress Response
28. Maternal influences on stress response and vulnerability
29. Maternal deprivation
30. Transgenerational transmission of stress resilience and vulnerability
31. Gender and stress
32. Sex differences in human stress response
About the Editor
George Fink
Dr. Fink is Honourary Professor in the Florey Institute of Neuroscience at the University of Melbourne and Professorial Research Fellow at the Mental Health Research Institute of Victoria, where he was formerly Scientific Director. Before returning to Melbourne in 2003, Dr. Fink was University Lecturer in Human Anatomy and Fellow in Physiology and Medicine at Brasenose College and the University of Oxford and served for nearly 20 years as Director of the UK Medical Research Council’s Brain Metabolism Unit in Edinburgh. He gained distinction through his seminal research discoveries in neuroendocrinology and psychopharmacology published in over 360 scientific papers. Dr. Fink served as President of the European Neuroendocrine Association. His many distinctions include Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, Honorary Professor in the University of Edinburgh, the inaugural Geoffrey Harris Prize Lecture of the British Physiological Society, the Wolfson Lecture, Royal Society - Israel Academy Exchange Fellow, and Lifetime Achievement Award of the International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology. His membership of learned societies includes Emeritus member of the Society for Neuroscience, the Endocrine Society and the Genetics Society of America. He is senior member of the British Physiological Society and Honorary member of the British Society for Neuroendocrinology. Dr. Fink has edited several scientific books with Elsevier, including Stress Science: Neuroendocrinology (2009), Stress Consequences: Mental, Neuropsychological and Socioeconomic (2009), Stress of War, Conflict and Disaster (2010), the Handbook of Neuroendocrinology (2011), and most notably the 4-volume second edition of the Encyclopedia of Stress (2007) on which this new Handbook of Stress series is based. He was founding Editor-in-Chief of the first edition of the Encyclopedia of Stress (2000) which was awarded the 2001 British Medical Association commendation for its contribution to Mental Health. This past year, the first volume of his Handbook of Stress series, for which this book is the fifth volume, received BMA Highly Commended honours in the Health and Social Care category as one of the top titles in its discipline.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Research Fellow and Hon Professor, Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia