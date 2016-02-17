Stress Corrosion Cracking of Nickel Based Alloys in Water-cooled Nuclear Reactors
1st Edition
The Coriou Effect
Description
Stress Corrosion Cracking of Nickel Based Alloys in Water-Cooled Nuclear Reactors: The Coriou Effect presents the latest information on brittle failure of metals in corrosive chemical environments under the influence of tensile stresses.
Nickel alloys are more resistant to SCC as well as high temperatures and have been widely used in more challenging environments such as nuclear power plants. However, these alloys can suffer SCC under certain conditions, resulting in component failure. A key figure in understanding the mechanisms of SCC in nickel alloys in water-cooled nuclear reactors is Henri Coriou of the CEA, France’s leading center for nuclear research. This book assesses his work in the context of the latest research on SCC in nickel alloys in nuclear power plants.
Key Features
- Up-to-date reviews of recent research findings from leading experts in the field
- Authoritative and comprehensively reviewed by the Working Party 4 on Nuclear Corrosion
- Showcases the excellent quality and technical accomplishments of Henri Coriou and CEA
Readership
Nuclear metallurgists, materials scientists and engineers, nuclear facility operators and regulators, consultants, researchers and academics working in this field.
Table of Contents
Part I Historical Perspectives on Stress Corrosion Cracking of Nickel-Based Alloys
1 The Coriou Effect
2 The Saga of Alloy 600 at the CEA
3 The Inconel Affair at EDF or ‘Coriou’s Syndrome’
4 Coriou’s Cracking in Japanese PWRs and its Mitigation
Part II Stress Corrosion Cracking in Nickel-Based Alloys
5 Understanding and Prediction of Stress Corrosion Cracking (SCC) in Nickel-Based Alloys in Boiling and Pressurised Water Reactor Environments
6 The Electrochemical Nature of Stress Corrosion Cracking (SCC)
7 Stress Corrosion Cracking (SCC) and Hydrogen Embrittlement
8 Intergranular Oxide Penetration of Alloy 600 in Pressurized Water Reactor Primary Water Environment
9 Stress Corrosion Cracking of Alloy 600: Overviews and Experimental Techniques
Part III Appendix
1.1 ISO (International Organization for Standardization) Published Standards
1.2 ISO Standards Under Publication
1.3 ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) Standards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 17th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000625
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000496
About the Editor
Damien Feron
Dr. Damien Feron is Director of Research at the Nuclear Energy Division of the Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA) and Professor at the National Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN), France. He is also Chairman of the Nuclear Corrosion Working Party (WP4) and of the Science and Technology Advisory Committee (STAC) of the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC). He is world-renowned for his leadership and research in the field of nuclear materials corrosion and its mitigation.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN), France
Roger Staehle
Roger Staehle is very well-known and has been active in the nuclear corrosion community for over 60 years. He is a Retired Professor of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at the University of Minnesota and an industrial consultant. He has edited 29 volumes and published 220 papers. among other honors, he was elected to the (US) National Academy of Engineering and received the Willis Rodney Whitney Award. He has consulted for many industries, including the nuclear one, and for governments in the United States, Japan, China and Korea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly University of Minnesota, USA