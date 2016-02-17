Stress Corrosion Cracking of Nickel Based Alloys in Water-Cooled Nuclear Reactors: The Coriou Effect presents the latest information on brittle failure of metals in corrosive chemical environments under the influence of tensile stresses.

Nickel alloys are more resistant to SCC as well as high temperatures and have been widely used in more challenging environments such as nuclear power plants. However, these alloys can suffer SCC under certain conditions, resulting in component failure. A key figure in understanding the mechanisms of SCC in nickel alloys in water-cooled nuclear reactors is Henri Coriou of the CEA, France’s leading center for nuclear research. This book assesses his work in the context of the latest research on SCC in nickel alloys in nuclear power plants.