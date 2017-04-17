Stress and Inflammation in Disorders, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Oxidative Stress: Love and Hate History in Central Nervous System
Sánchez-González, A.L Sánchez-López, L. Sánchez-Romero, E.I Díaz-Barba, J.F. Santoscoy-Gutiérrez and P. Rivero-Moragrega
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Oxidative Stress and Neuropathology
- 3 PD and ROS
- 4 Cerebral Ischemia and ROS
- 5 Multiple Sclerosis
Chapter Two: Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease: The Preventive and Therapeutic Potential of Polyphenolic Nutraceuticals
Y. Sawikr, N.S. Yarla, I. Peluso, M.A. Kamal, G. Aliev and A. Bishayee
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuroinflammation in AD (Alzheimer's Disease)
- 3 Astrogliosis in AD
- 4 Advanced Glycation End Products in AD
- 5 Polyphenolic Nutraceuticals Targeting Neuroinflammation for Prevention and Therapy of AD
- 6 Conclusions and Future Directions
Chapter Three: Inflammation in Epileptic Encephalopathies
O. Shandra, S.L. Moshé and A.S. Galanopoulou
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Inflammation and Neuroinflammation: Definitions, Targets, and Role in Epilepsy and Seizures
- 3 Does Activation of the Inflammatory Pathways in the Brain Cause Epilepsy in WS?
- 4 Does Activation of the Inflammatory Pathways in the Brain Contribute to the Associated Comorbidities and Progression?
- 5 Can Activation of Certain Inflammatory Pathways Be a Compensatory or Protective Event?
- 6 Are There Interactions Between Inflammation and the Neuroendocrine System That Contribute to the Pathogenesis of WS?
- 7 Does Activation of Brain Inflammatory Signaling Pathways Contribute to the Transition of WS to LGS?
- 8 Are There Any Lead Candidates or Unexplored Targets for Future Therapy Development for WS Targeting Inflammation?
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Analyzing the Effect of V66M Mutation in BDNF in Causing Mood Disorders: A Computational Approach
P. Sneha, D. Thirumal Kumar, Sugandhi Saini, Kreeti Kajal, R. Magesh , R. Siva and C. George Priya Doss
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: A Computational Approach to Identify the Biophysical and Structural Aspects of Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase (MTHFR) Mutations (A222V, E429A, and R594Q) Leading to Schizophrenia
H. Tanwar, P. Sneha, D. Thirumal Kumar, R. Siva, C.E.J. Walter and C. George Priya Doss
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Stress-Induced NLRP3 Inflammasome in Human Diseases
E. Alcocer-Gómez, B. Castejón-Vega and M.D. Cordero
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Inflammatory Diseases and Stress
- 3 The Inflammasomes
- 4 The Inflammasome in the Psychiatric Diseases
- 5 NLRP3 Inflammasome and Neuroinflammation in Neurodegenerative Diseases
- 6 Inflammasome and Cancer
- 7 NLRP3 and CVD
- 8 Future Perspectives
Chapter Seven: Stress-Adaptive Response in Ovarian Cancer Drug Resistance: Role of TRAP1 in Oxidative Metabolism-Driven Inflammation
M.R. Amoroso, D.S Matassa, I. Agliarulo, R. Avolio, F. Maddalena, V. Condelli, M. Landriscina and F. Esposito
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Linking OXPHOS, Inflammation, EMT, and Chemoresistance in Cancer
- 3 TRAP1 as a Novel Player in Ovarian Cancer Biology
- 4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Eight: Molecular Targets of Ascochlorin and Its Derivatives for Cancer Therapy
J.M.-W. Chua, B.Y.-J. Chua, S. Mishra, X. Dai, J. Magae, S.-C. Ng, A.P Kumar and G. Sethi
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pharmacological Properties of ASC and Its Derivatives
- 3 Anticancer Effects of ASC and Its Derivatives
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Cardiokines as Modulators of Stress-Induced Cardiac Disorders
A. Planavila, J. Fernández-Solà and F. Villarroya
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Heart as a Secretory Organ
- 3 Cardiokines and Cardiac Stress
- 4 Cardiokines: Autocrine/Paracrine Signaling
- 5 Endocrine Functions of Cardiokines
- 6 Cardiokines as Biomarkers for Cardiac Disorders
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Description
Stress and Inflammation in Disorders, Volume 108, the newest volume in this ongoing series, brings forth new information on protocols and analysis of proteins. This volume covers the latest on Oxidative Stress: Love and Hate History in the Central Nervous System, Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's Disease: The Preventive and Therapeutic Potential of Polyphenolic Nutraceuticals, Inflammation in Epileptic Encephalopathies, A Computational Approach to Identify the Biophysical and Structural Aspect of Methylenetetrahydrofolate Reductase (MTHFR) Mutations (A222V, E429A and R594Q) Leading to Schizophrenia, and Analyzing the Effect of V66M Mutation in BDNF in Causing MOOD Disorders- A Computational Approach.
Each release in the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series is an essential resource for protein chemists, with each thematically organized volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Readership
Researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 17th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123898
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128123881
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK