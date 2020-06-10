Stress and Brain Health: In Clinical Conditions, Volume 152
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions from: Angela Clow and Nina Smyth, J. Douglass Bremner, Carmine Pariante, Vijay Mittal, Mustafa al'Absi, Daryl O'connor, Peter Jenner, Juan Tortosa-Martinez, Jay Salpekar, Y Saman, Timothy Nicholson, Alison Marie Fixsen and Roxanne Keynejad
Description
Stress and Brain Health: In Clinical Conditions, Volume 152, examines up-to-date knowledge on how stress effects brain health. The book's wide-ranging topics include the effects of pre-natal and childhood stress on neurodevelopment and aging. Chapters cover Stress and neuropsychiatric disorders, Stress and schizophrenia, Stress and addictive behaviors, Stress and suicide, Stress as a factor in the progression of PD, Social prescribing for stress-related disorder, and more.
Key Features
- Comprises diverse evidence from world-leading researchers in each area
- Provides a readily accessible introduction to the topics covered, including basic guidance on stress theory and measurement
- Essential reading for those in the fields of neuroscience, psychophysiology, psychoneuroendocrinology, health psychology, developmental psychology, neuro-rehabilitation and clinical research
Readership
A wide range of students, general practitioners, neurologists, psychiatrists, nurses, other health and career professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 10th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211168
About the Series Volume Editors
Angela Clow
Angela Clow is Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology at the Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London. Angela is trained in neuroscience and psychology and likes to work at the interface of these disciplines exploring how mind-body links affect physical and mental health. For her PhD (Institute of Psychiatry, London) she investigated the mechanism of action of antipsychotic drugs. During her post-doctoral studies (Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London) she researched the biochemistry of addiction and stress. In 1989 she joined the University of Westminster where she became a founder member of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently she investigates the impact of environmental and psychosocial stress on the circadian pattern of cortisol secretion and consequent health outcomes. She also has an interest in evaluating strategies to reverse the negative impact of stress on health. Angela has published over 150 peer-reviewed papers, 5 books, and 30 book chapters or reviews. Angela is a UK National Teaching Fellow and a frequent public speaker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Psychophysiology, Department of Psychology, University of Westminster, London, UK
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nina Smyth
Nina Smyth is Senior Lecturer in Psychology, School of Social Sciences, at the University of Westminster, London. Nina’s background is in Psychology and Health Psychology, and her research focuses on the physiological pathways linking stress, mental/physical health, aging and longevity in pre-clinical and clinical populations. For her PhD (University of Westminster), awarded in 2013, she developed optimal ways of measuring cortisol, and examined the relationships between cortisol circadian patterns, well-being and health. In 2017, she became the research lead of the interdisciplinary Psychophysiology and Stress Research Group. Currently, she is developing and evaluating lifestyle interventions to restore cortisol circadian patterns in healthy and clinical populations to prevent the negative impact of stress on health. Nina has published a good body of peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and reviews, and regularly presents her work to diverse audiences. She is a fellow of the Higher Education Academy and an Aurora champion, a leadership programme for women in science. She has been awarded funding from the British Academy, the Bial Foundation and the Sir Halley Stewart Trust. Alongside, Bath Spa University, she is currently working on the Challenge Fund HOW (Healthier Outcomes at Work) project, funding by the Department for Work and Pensions and Department for Health and Social Care.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Westminster, London, UK