Strength and Failure of Visco-Elastic Materials
1st Edition
Authors: G. M. Bartenev Yu. S. Zuyev
eBook ISBN: 9781483184104
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 434
Description
Strength and Failure of Visco-Elastic Materials covers the whole spectrum of durability of visco-elastic materials. The title details the contemporary state of the problems and the results of the studies done in the area of visco-elastic materials science. The text covers materials such as polymers, rubbers, and elastomers. The selection tackles visco-elastic problems, such as kinetic failures, corrosion, static fatigue, and deformation. Variables such as molecular weight and orientation, structure, environments, strain rate, and action are also discussed. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of materials science.
Table of Contents
Translator's Preface
Author's Preface
Chapter 1. The Strength of Solids
1.1. The Theoretical Strength of Solids
1.2. Actual Strength of Solids
1.3. Development of the Concept of Defects and Cracks in Solids
1.4. Critical Consideration of the Theory of Griffiths and of the Calculation of Theoretical Strength of Orowan
1.5. Mechanical Losses in the Failure of Solids
1.6. Failure of Solids under Tensile Stresses below the Critical Stress
1.7. Types and Rates of Loading
1.8. Laws Governing the Time and Temperature Dependence of the Strength of Solids
1.9. Influence of Surface-active Environments on the Failure of Solids
1.10. Theoretical Presentation of the Time Dependence of the Strength of Various Solids
1.11. Oscillation (Fluctuation) Theory of Strength of Brittle Bodies
1.12. Non-critical Stress and Impact Failure
1.13. Application of the Oscillation Theory of Strength to Solid Polymers
1.14. Influence of Type of Stress on the Strength of Solids
Chapter 2. Deformation and Strength of Polymers
2.1. Deformation and Strength of Crystalhne Polymers
2.2. Deformation and Strength of Amorphous Solid Polymers
2.3. Visco-elastic Deformation of Polymers
2.4. Strength and Deformation of Linear and Three-dimensional Polymers in the Visco-elastic State
2.5. State of Amorphous Polymers under Great Stresses
2.6. Application of the Method of General Coordinates to Deformation and Strength Characteristics of Polymers
Chapter 3. Mechanism of Failure of Polymers
3.1. Mechanism of Failure of Polymer Fibers
3.2. Mechanism of Failure of SoHd Polymers
3.3. Mechanism of Failure of Visco-elastic Polymers
3.4. Influence of Structure and Temperature on the Failure Process in Visco-elastic Polymers
3.5. Ductile Failure of Polymers
Chapter 4. Influence of Molecular Weight, Structure and Molecular Orientation on the Strength of Polymers
4.1. Strength and Molecular Weight of Polymers
4.2. Strength and Structure of Polymers
4.3. Strength and Molecular Orientation of Polymers
4.4. The Causes of High Strength of Orientated Polymers
4.5. Theory of Strength of Orientated Solid Polymers
4.6. Influence of Molecular Weight on the Strength of Orientated Solid Polymers
4.7. Influence of Molecular Orientation on the Strength of Viscoelastic Materials
Chapter 5. Statistical Theory of Strength and Scale Effect
5.1. Statistical Theory of the Strength of Solids
5.2. Statistical Nature of the Strength of Elastomers
5.3. Statistical Theory of the Strength of Rubber
5.4. Influence of the Dimensions of the Specimen on the Strength of Rubber
5.5. Theory of the Scale Effect of Strength
Chapter 6. Time Dependence of the Strength of Rubbers
6.1. Formula of Time Dependence of the Strength of Rubbers
6.2. Influence of the Type of Rubber and Degree of its Cross-linking on the Time Dependence of Strength
6.3. Influence of Temperature on the Time Dependence of the Strength of Elastomers
6.4. Theory of Time and Temperature Dependence of the Strength of Elastomers
Chapter 7. Dependence of Strength of Elastomers on Strain Rate and Type of Filler
7.1. Strength of Elastomers at Constant Strain Rates
7.2. Calculation of Durability under Different Rates of Loading
7.3. The Influence of Fillers on the Strength of Rubbers
7.4. Influence of the Type of Stress on the Failure of Rubbers and Elastomers
Chapter 8. Strength and Fatigue of Elastomers under Cyclic Loadings
8.1. The Principles of the Dynamic Fatigue of Elastomers
8.2. Calculation of Durability of Plastics and Elastomers under Cyclic Loading
8.3. Phenomenon of Fatigue of Elastomers under Cyclic Loading
8.4. The Part Played by Mechanical Losses in the Fatigue of Rubbers
8.5. Influence of Molecular Weight of Rubber, Filler and Temperature on Fatigue Strength of Rubbers
Chapter 9. Theory of the Tearing of Rubbers
9.1. The Two Stages of the Process of Tearing Rubbers
9.2. Theory of the Tearing of Rubbers
9.3. Experimental Determination of the Characteristic Energy of Tearing
9.4. Examination of the Validity of Griffith's Formula for Elastomers
Chapter 10. Basic Concepts of Failure of Polymers M Aggressive Environments
10.1 Types of Failure under the Influence of Aggressive Environments
10.2. Chemical Relaxation
10.3. Mechanical-Chemical Phenomena
10.4. Corrosion Cracking of Non-elastic Materials
10.5. Ozone Cracking of Rubbers
10.6. Characteristics of the Process of Corrosion Cracking
Chapter 11. Corrosion Failure and Static Fatigue
11.1. Influence of the Type of Deformation (Strain)
11.2. Part Played by Destructive Processes
11.3. Influence of Swelling on Corrosion Failure of Rubber
11.4. Strength Properties and Corrosion Failure of Rubbers
Chapter 12. Failure Kinetics of Rubbers in Aggressive Environments and Critical Deformations
12.1. Influence of the Reaction and Adsorption Properties of the Environment on the Speed of Failure of Rubber
12.2. Kinetics of Failure in Unstressed Rubbers
12.3. Failure Kinetics of Stressed Rubbers
12.4. Critical Deformation (Strain)
12.5. Influence of Various Factors on the Size of the Critical Deformation (Strain)
Chapter 13. Special Features of Failure of Rubber in Aggressive Environments
13.1. Influence of Concentration of Aggressive Media on the Failure of Rubber
13.2. Influence of Stress on the Failure of Rubber in Aggressive Environments
13.3. Study of the Quantitative Dependence of the Durability of Rubber on the Concentration of the Aggressive Medium
13.4. Influence of Temperature on the Failure of Rubber in Aggressive Environments
Chapter 14. Methods of Increasing the Durability of Rubbers in Aggressive Environments
14.1. Resistance of Rubber to Ozone and Other Aggressive Media
14.2. Protection of Stressed Rubbers by the Change of the Size of the Tensile Stresses
14.3. Protection of Rubbers by the Creation of an Inert Surface Film
14.4. Chemical Means of Protecting Rubber from the Attack by Ozone
Index
