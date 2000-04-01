Streamflow Characteristics, Volume 22
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. Factors Affecting Streamflow. 3. Collection of Hydrologic Data. 4. Statistics. 5. Streamflow Characteristics at a Gaged Site. 6. Relation of Ground Water to Streamflow. 7. Flow Characteristics at Ungaged Sites. 8. Flood-Frequency Analyses. 9. Low-Flow Characteristics. 10. The Changing Environment. 11. Applications of Hydrological Data. 12. Sources of Data and Information. Index.
Description
Reliable estimates of streamflow characteristics are needed for planning, design, and operation of works for providing water supplies and for protection from flooding. This book brings together some of the most useful estimation methods - those that are simple, practical, and require only commonly available or readily obtainable data, and which give results comparable in accuracy with those derived from more sophisticated methods. The author describes how streamflow data are collected, how the characteristics are computed, how they are changed by man's activities, and how they are used in planning and design. Chapters describing statistical principles and techniques, and the effects of various climatic and physiographic factors on streamflow are included. The analytical methods are described in sufficient detail that the reader can apply them to his data. Further applications and other techniques are referred to in bibliographies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870137
Reviews
@qu:Riggs has brought together theory and application. The result is a book that will be useful both as an overview of the principles of hydrology and as a manual for practical application for field engineers, environmentalists, and those involved in land-use planning. @source: SciTech Book News