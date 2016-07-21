Stream Ecosystems in a Changing Environment
1st Edition
Stream Ecosystems in a Changing Environment synthesizes the current understanding of stream ecosystem ecology, emphasizing nutrient cycling and carbon dynamics, and providing a forward-looking perspective regarding the response of stream ecosystems to environmental change. Each chapter includes a section focusing on anticipated and ongoing dynamics in stream ecosystems in a changing environment, along with hypotheses regarding controls on stream ecosystem functioning. The book, with its innovative sections, provides a bridge between papers published in peer-reviewed scientific journals and the findings of researchers in new areas of study.
- Presents a forward-looking perspective regarding the response of stream ecosystems to environmental change
- Provides a synthesis of the latest findings on stream ecosystems ecology in one concise volume
- Includes thought exercises and discussion activities throughout, providing valuable tools for learning
- Offers conceptual models and hypotheses to stimulate conversation and advance research
Aquatic Ecologists
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Hydrologic Exchange Flows and Their Ecological Consequences in River Corridors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Origins of a Hydroecological Perspective in River Corridors
- Delineating Hydrologic Exchange Flows (HEFs)
- Ecological Relevance of HEFs
- Fluvial, Geomorphic, and Biological Influences on HEFs
- Physical Drivers of HEFs
- Temporally Dynamic HEFs
- Understanding Controls and Predicting Consequences Across Scales
- Overview of Modeling Approaches
- Modeling Transport in River Corridors: From Spiraling to Transient Storage
- Modeling Reactive Chemical Transport in Streams with Storage Zones
- Interpretation of HEF Parameters
- Incorporating the Multiple Scales of Exchange Flows in River Network Models
- Modeling Cumulative Effects of HEFs in River Networks
- Synthesis: From Challenges Emerge Opportunities
- Conclusions
- Topics to Stimulate Discussion
- Chapter 2: Shaping the Physical Template: Biological, Hydrological, and Geomorphic Connections in Stream Channels
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Range of Variability in Alluvial Channels
- Disturbance-Recovery Regimes
- Bio-Hydro-Geomorphic Templates for Stream Ecosystems
- Geomorphic Considerations for Environmental Flows
- Looking Forward and Downstream
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 3: Stream Microbial Ecology in a Changing Environment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conclusions
- Future Directions
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 4: Metabolism of Streams and Rivers: Estimation, Controls, and Application
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Approaches to Measuring Reach-Scale Metabolism
- Balance and Coupling of GPP and ER in Streams
- Primary Controls on Metabolism
- Metabolic Control of Element Cycling in Streams
- From Human Effects on Metabolism to Application
- Looking Ahead
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 5: Nutrient Spiraling and Transport in Streams: The Importance of In-Stream Biological Processes to Nutrient Dynamics in Streams
- Abstract
- Introduction
- STOICMOD—A Stream Model Based on Spiraling and Ecological Stoichiometry
- Simulations
- Conclusions
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 6: Dissolved Organic Matter in Stream Ecosystems: Forms, Functions, and Fluxes of Watershed Tea
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- DOM Sources
- Molecular Characterization of DOM
- DOM Transformations and Fates
- DOM Contributions to Ecosystem Metabolism
- DOM in the Anthropocene
- Future Research Challenges
- Discussion Topics
- Chapter 7: Stream-Lake Interaction: Understanding Coupled Hydro-Ecological Systems
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conceptual Frameworks in Stream and Lake Ecology
- The Physical Template of Coupled Stream-Lake Systems
- Implications of Stream-Lake Interactions for Nutrient Spiraling
- Effects of Stream-Lake Interaction on Benthic Invertebrates and Fishes
- Stream-Lake Interactions in a Changing Environment and Future Directions
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 8: From Headwaters to Rivers to River Networks: Scaling in Stream Ecology
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Mathematical Framework
- Scaling Physical Characteristics
- Scaling Chemical Characteristics: The Terrestrial-Aquatic Linkage
- Scaling Biological Characteristics
- Scaling Heterogeneity and Connectivity
- Impacts of a Changing Environment
- Forward Looking
- Discussion Topics
- Chapter 9: Landscape and Regional Stream Ecology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Historic Context
- Streams as Landscapes
- Streams in Landscapes
- Streams Across Landscapes
- Conclusion
- Discussion Topics
- Chapter 10: Global Models of River Biogeochemical Functioning
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Challenges in Examining Current and Future Material Fate and Transport Across Regions and Continents
- Modeling Approaches and Limitations to Quantifying River Processing and Export Across Regions
- Future Generation of Models
- Thought Activities and Discussion
- Chapter 11: Human Impacts on Stream Hydrology and Water Quality
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Human Impacts on Stream Environments
- Unifying Themes Across Intensively Managed Landscapes
- Rivers and Their Catchments: A Coupled Natural and Human System
- Conclusion
- Discussion Topics
- Chapter 12: Human-Dominated Rivers and River Management in the Anthropocene
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Towards Sustainable River Management
- Looking Forward: Challenges for Sustainable River Management
- Conclusion
- Discussion Questions
- Chapter 13: Synthesis and Conclusions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Hydrology and Geomorphology
- Biogeochemistry
- Streams as Components of the Landscape
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 548
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059191
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124058903
Jeremy Jones
Jeremy B. Jones, Jr. studies land-water interactions, how processes occurring in terrestrial ecosystems impacts the movement of carbon and nutrients into streams, and how nutrients are used within stream ecosystems. His research has a particular focus in northern environments where climate change is thawing permafrost resulting in the release of carbon and nutrients from previously frozen soils, and altering the hydrologic connections between watersheds and streams. A central theme to this research is coupling between climate change, watershed and stream hydrology, and ecology.
Institute of Arctic Biology, University of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA
Emily Stanley
Emily H. Stanley studies the dynamics of carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorous in streams and rivers and how these nutrients are affected by human activities. These research interests have led her to investigate the physical and ecological effects of degradation caused by development of land and water resources as well as the effects of stream restoration. Many of the recent activities with her students and collaborators have focused on issues of excess nitrogen in agricultural landscapes, and on the effects of dam removals and other restoration projects in Midwestern US watersheds. A central theme of much of this research is the interaction between ecology, geomorphology, and hydrology in aquatic environments.
Center for Limnology, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, USA