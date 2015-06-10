Strategies to Modify the Drug Release from Pharmaceutical Systems

Marcos Luciano Bruschi, Ph.D., is Professor of Pharmaceutics and

Pharmaceutical Technology in the Department of Pharmacy at the State

University of Maringá (UEM), Paraná, Brazil. He gained a BSc in Pharmacy

(1996 - UEM, Brazil), a MD in Pharmaceutical Sciences (2002 - State University

of São Paulo - UNESP - Brazil) and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences (2006 -

University of São Paulo - USP - Brazil and School of Pharmacy, Queen’s

University of Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK). In 2013-2014, he is accomplishing

a Post-Doctoral Degree in Pharmaceutics in the School of Pharmacy, Queen’s

University of Belfast (QUB - Northern Ireland, UK). He is registered with the

Brazilian Pharmaceutical Society and, in 1998, took up a lectureship in

Pharmaceutics in the School of Pharmacy, UEM, Brazil. In 1999, he was

appointed as a senior lectureship and to a personal Chair in Pharmaceutics and

Pharmaceutical Technology in 2006. His research concerns the development

and characterization of pharmaceutical dosage forms and drug delivery

systems, using natural or synthetic sources. Dr. Bruschi’s work has involved the

development of novel drug delivery systems, with particular emphasis on

micro/nanoparticles, semisolids, bio/mucoadhesives, thermoresponsive systems,

liquid crystaline phases, and natural products. He is the author of three Brazilian

patent requests and over 150 research papers/communications.