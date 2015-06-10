Strategies to Modify the Drug Release from Pharmaceutical Systems
1st Edition
Description
Since the earliest dosage forms to modern drug delivery systems, came a great development and growth of knowledge with respect to drug delivery. Strategies to Modify the Drug Release from Pharmaceutical Systems will address principles, systems, applications and advances in the field.It will be principally a textbook and a reference source of strategies to modify the drug release. Moreover, the characterization, mathematical and physicochemical models, applications and the systems will be discussed.
Key Features
- Addresses the principles, systems, applications and advances in the field of drug delivery
- Highlights the mathematical and physicochemical principles related to strategies
- Discusses drug release and its possible modifications
Readership
Students, Lecturers, Professors and Researchers of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Drug delivery and Technology.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1 - General considerations
- Pharmaceutics: Safety, quality and efficacy
- Conventional and alternative therapeutic regimens
- Chapter 2 - Modification of drug release
- Objectives
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- History
- Chapter 3 - Classification of therapeutic systems for drug delivery
- Passives, pre-programmed
- Actives, programmed and controlled externally
- Actives, self-programmable
- Chapter 4 - Main mechanisms to control the drug release
- Diffusion
- Swelling
- Erosion
- Osmosis
- Others
- Chapter 5 - Mathematical and physicochemical models of drug release
- Chapter 6 - Drug delivery systems: Principles, local of administration, materials, characterization, applications, advances and the use of natural products
- Matrix Tablets
- Suspensions
- Osmotic Pumps
- Micro/nanoparticles
- Micro/nanoemulsioned systems
- Liposomes and niosomes
- Floating Systems
- Systems with cyclodextrins
- Transdermal systems
- Bio/mucoadhesive Systems
- Liquid crystalline systems
- Implants
- Biocompatible carriers
- Other systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 10th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001127
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081000922
About the Author
Marcos Bruschi
Marcos Luciano Bruschi, Ph.D., is Professor of Pharmaceutics and
Pharmaceutical Technology in the Department of Pharmacy at the State
University of Maringá (UEM), Paraná, Brazil. He gained a BSc in Pharmacy
(1996 - UEM, Brazil), a MD in Pharmaceutical Sciences (2002 - State University
of São Paulo - UNESP - Brazil) and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences (2006 -
University of São Paulo - USP - Brazil and School of Pharmacy, Queen’s
University of Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK). In 2013-2014, he is accomplishing
a Post-Doctoral Degree in Pharmaceutics in the School of Pharmacy, Queen’s
University of Belfast (QUB - Northern Ireland, UK). He is registered with the
Brazilian Pharmaceutical Society and, in 1998, took up a lectureship in
Pharmaceutics in the School of Pharmacy, UEM, Brazil. In 1999, he was
appointed as a senior lectureship and to a personal Chair in Pharmaceutics and
Pharmaceutical Technology in 2006. His research concerns the development
and characterization of pharmaceutical dosage forms and drug delivery
systems, using natural or synthetic sources. Dr. Bruschi’s work has involved the
development of novel drug delivery systems, with particular emphasis on
micro/nanoparticles, semisolids, bio/mucoadhesives, thermoresponsive systems,
liquid crystaline phases, and natural products. He is the author of three Brazilian
patent requests and over 150 research papers/communications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology, Department of Pharmacy, State University of Maringá (UEM), Paraná, Brazil