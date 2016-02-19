Strategies of Immune Regulation
1st Edition
Description
Strategies of Immune Regulation provides an overview of the state of knowledge on how immune regulation works. Many working scientists have taken the time to set down their views in one of two categories: (a) ""conventional"" short papers with standard documentation, (b) short expressions of opinion, with or without references. It is hoped that this book will act as a jumping-off point for new young workers, entering the field, who will ultimately fashion the next paradigm. The book contains 94 chapters organized into two sections. Section I begins with discussions of the general regulatory features of the immune systems. This is followed by papers on the role of the major histocompatibility complex and regulation involving the antibody molecules. The contributions in Section II cover the organization of Ig genes; antibody diversity and the development of the immune repertoire; MHC restriction; lymphocyte interactions and regulatory targets; role of the Ig receptor in triggering; function of IgD; lymphocyte maturation; idiotype regulation; and control of antiself reactions.
Section I General Regulatory Features of the Immune System
Cybernetics and the Immune System
The Biological Significance of Cellular Regulation
Self-Tolerance, or Why the Immune System is so Highly Regulated
Immunoregulation: a Futuristic Review
Immunoregulation by T Lymphocytes
Cell-Cell Interactions in the Establishment and Maintenance of Lymphoid Tissue Architecture
The Role of the Major Histocompatibility Complex
The Significance of Genetic Control of Specific T Cell Immunity by the Major Histocompatibility Complex
Virus-Host Interactions: a Ideological Look at MHC Restriction
MHC Molecules as Guides for T Lymphocyte Parallel Sets
Role of MHC Gene Products in the Regulation of Cellular Interactions
Immune Responsiveness and Polymorphism of the Major Histocompatibility Complex: an Interpretation
Regulation Involving the Antibody Molecule
Regulation of Antibody Responses
Idiotypic Control: the Expression of Idiotypes and Its Regulation
The X-Y-Z Scheme of Immunocyte Maturation. I. Perturbations in the Ground State Induced by Antigen
Regulation by Antibody Feedback and Other Nonactive Site Control
Section II Organization of Ig Genes
Introduction I
Do Minigenes Code for All Framework Segments of Immunoglobulin Chains
One from Many: Immunoglobulin V Regions are the Products of Interactive Genes
Generation of Antibody Diversity: a Proposal from Current Data
V/C Rearrangement and the Molecular Basis of Allelic Exclusion
A View of the Current Status of Possible Somatic Variation of Immunoglobulin Genes
Origin of Antibody Diversity and the Number of V Genes
Antibody Diversity and the Development of the Immune Repertoire
Introduction 2
The Need for Rapid, Random Somatic Variation in God
Lymphocyte Differentiation: a Model of "Permissiveness" for V-C Gene Transposition and the Continuous Generation of New Ig Specificities
The Role of Germ Line Genes and Limited Somatic Mutation in the Development of the Immune Repertoire
Where Does Ig Diversity Arise?
At What B Cell Developmental Stage Does Clonal Commitment Occur
The Neonatal Antibody Specificity Repertoire and Its Diversification
Unanswered Questions about the B and T Cell Repertoires
Is a Unique T Cell Repertoire Generated in the Thymus?
MHC Restriction: Cytotoxic and Helper Cells
Introduction 3
Cytotoxic T Cells
What about MHC Restricted T Cells?
MHC and Other "Restrictions" May Be a Simple Result of Antigen Priming Experience
Are There Decisive Experiments Distinguishing Altered Self and Dual Recognition?
T Cell Recognition of Antigen in the Context of H-2 Allogeneic Determinants or Antigen H-2 Allospecific Recognition
Clonal Dominance as a Mechanism to Account for the Fact That Restrictions Appear to Be Imposed on Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes by the Thymus
T Cell Recognition: a Difficulty with the Two-Receptor Model
MHC Restriction: Mechanisms Involved in Ir Gene Action
Introduction 4
Ir Genes and I Region Restriction
Macrophage Interactions with T Cell Subsets in Antibody Responses
Hypothesis on MHC Control
Ia Antigen Structure and Its Relevance to I Region Functions
The MHC Influence on T Cell Receptor Expression
Regulation of B Cell Activation by Allogeneic Effect Factor (AEF)
MHC Restriction: the Macrophage-Mediated Perception of Antigen
Introduction 5
Early Events after Contact with Foreign Antigens
How Do Thymic H-2 Determinants Control T Cell Development and What is the Significance of Alloreactivity
Highly Selective Antigen Processing under the Influence of MHC Molecules Can Control Responsiveness to Protein Antigens
The Role of Soluble Mediators in T Helper Cell Induction
Lymphocyte Interactions and Regulatory Targets
Introduction 6
Integration of Signals in the Immune Response
A Minimal Model of T Cell-Mediated Regulation of the Antibody Response
The Concept of "Protected" Help in Ir Gene Control
Suppression of T Cell at Different Developmental Stages
Antigen-Specific Soluble Suppressor Factor(s)
Requirement for Macrophages in Suppressive Induction by T Suppressor Factors
Cell Interactions Early in Immune Induction
Direct Action of Suppressor Cells on a B Cell Hybridoma
Lymphocyte Interactions: Cell Contact and Soluble Mediators
Introduction 7
The Balance between Helper and Suppressor Factors
Soluble Effectors, Mediators, and Factors and Their Mechanisms of Action
Cell Contact is Necessary for Cooperation between T and B Memory Cells
Fc Receptors and Fc-Mediated Regulation
Specific and Nonspecific Small Molecular Weight Suppressive Factors
On the Nature of Antigen-Specific T Cell Factors
On the Relationship between T Cell Membrane Receptors for Antigen and Antigen-Specific T Cell Factors
Role of the Ig Receptor in Triggering
Introduction 8
On the "Intelligence" of Antigen-Specific Receptors from a Network Point of View
Are Idiotypic Interactions Symmetrical?
Triggering and Tolerance
B Cell-Antigen Interactions
The Secret Life of the Antigen-Binding Cell
Function of Igd
Introduction 9
Turning Cells on and off: Triggering and Tolerance
B Cell Triggering and Tolerance: Role of Surface Receptors
Heavy Chain Class Switching and a Role for Immunoglobulin D
An Alternative Role for Igd
A Role for Igd: Dissociation of Memory Induction from Affinity Maturation
Lymphocyte Maturation
Introduction 10
Receptor and Marker Expression during Differentiation and Maturation
Surface Immunoglobulins (Ig) and Physiological Characteristics of Virgin Memory B Cells
Differential Light Chain Expression
Clonal and Nonclonal Selection and Expansion of B Cells
Single Cells Responding to Two Unrelated Antigens
Class Switching in B Cells
Comments on Thymocyte and T Cell Differentiation Correlated with Function
On the Relationship between Lyt Phenotypes, MHC Subregions, and T Cell Function
Idiotype Regulation
Introduction 11
Idiotypic Networks, Restrictive Recognition, and Regulation in the Immune System
The Nature of Receptor Antibodies on T Lymphocytes
The Antigen Bridge and Idiotypic Interactions as Parallel Communication Systems
Analogous Dual Specificity of Helper T Cells Cooperating in the Generation of Clonally Restricted Antibody Responses
Clonal Dominance—a Product of Idiotype-Specific Interaction
Reliable Vaccines Using Hybridoma Products with Defined Idiotypes
Control of Antiself Reactions
Introduction 12
Control of Autoimmunity
Autoimmunity
Specificity of T Suppressors of Autoimmunity
How a Specific Antiself Deletion Mechanism Can Affect the Generation of the Specificity Repertoire
Self-Tolerance: an Alternative View
Varying Sensitivity to Tolerance Induction throughout Maturation
Central versus Peripheral Mechanisms in the Control of Antiself Reactions
The Broad Spectrum of Autoantigens and the Function of Self-Reactive T and B Cells
Autoimmunity as a Reflection of Immune Deficiency of T Cell Subpopulations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270357