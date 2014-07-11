Strategies of Banks and Other Financial Institutions
1st Edition
Theories and Cases
Description
How and why do strategic perspectives of financial institutions differ by class and region? Strategies of Banks and Other Financial Institutions: Theories and Cases is an introduction to global financial institutions that presents both theoretical and actual aspects of markets and institutions. The book encompasses depository and non-depository Institutions; money markets, bond markets, and mortgage markets; stock markets, derivative markets, and foreign exchange markets; mutual funds, insurance, and pension funds; and private equity and hedge funds. It also addresses Islamic financing and consolidation in financial institutions and markets. Featuring up-to-date case studies in its second half, Strategies of Banks and Other Financial Institutions proposes a useful theoretical framework and strategic perspectives about risk, regulation, markets, and challenges driving the financial sectors.
Key Features
- Describes theories and practices that define classes of institutions and differentiate one financial institution from another
- Presents short, focused treatments of risk and growth strategies by balancing theories and cases
- Places Islamic banking and finance into a comprehensive, universal perspective
Readership
Undergraduates and graduate students worldwide working on financial markets and institutions. Typical class titles include "Financial Markets and Institutions," "Banking," and "Commercial Bank Management." The book makes low demands about quantitative skills and background.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Strategies of Banks and Other Financial Institutions: Theories and Cases
- Acknowledgments
- Dedication
- Part: Part A
- Chapter 1: Strategies and Structures of Financial Institutions
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Banking Performance Trends
- 1.3 Strategic Trends
- 1.4 Reform Policy Trends
- 1.5 Technology Trends
- 1.6 Challenges of Global Financial Institutions
- 1.7 Changes in Control System15
- 1.8 Banking Trends in Emerging Markets
- 1.9 The Financial Crisis of 2008
- 1.10 Impact of Financial Crisis on Banking System
- 1.11 Structures of Financial Institutions
- 1.12 Shadow Banking System
- 1.13 Consolidation in the Financial Services Industry
- 1.14 Importance of Corporate Governance in Financial Institutions
- 1.15 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 2: Regulatory Environment of Financial Institutions
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Universal Functions of Regulatory Agencies
- 2.3 History of Regulatory Reforms
- 2.4 Institutional Structures of Regulations
- 2.5 Drivers of Regulatory Reforms
- 2.6 Benefits of Regulatory Reform
- 2.7 Role of State in Regulatory System
- 2.8 Financial Crisis: Poor Governance of Financial Regulation
- 2.9 Initiatives for Stability of the Financial System
- 2.10 Regulation of the Banking System
- 2.11 Basel Reforms
- 2.12 Dodd-Frank Act
- 2.13 Systemically Important Financial Institutions
- 2.14 Financial Reforms in Europe
- 2.15 Regulation in Nonbanking Financial Sectors
- 2.16 Regulations in Capital Market
- 2.17 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 3: Risks Inherent in Financial Institutions
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 History of Risk Measurement
- 3.3 Services Provided by Financial Institutions
- 3.4 Major Steps in Risk Management of Financial Institutions
- 3.5 Generic Risks in Financial Institutions
- 3.6 Risk Mitigation Strategies
- 3.7 Risk Management Crisis: Lessons Learned
- 3.8 Risk Management in Banks
- 3.9 Risks in Major Nonbanking Financial Institutions
- 3.10 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 4: Money Markets, Bond Markets, and Mortgage Markets
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Financial Market Instruments
- 4.3 Mortgage Markets
- 4.4 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 5: Stock Markets, Derivatives Markets, and Foreign Exchange Markets
- Abstract
- 5.1 Stock Markets and Instruments
- 5.2 Derivatives Market and Instruments
- 5.3 Foreign Exchange Market and Instruments
- 5.4 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 6: Strategies of Depository Institutions
- Abstract
- 6.1 Commercial Banks and Thrift Institutions
- 6.2 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 7: Investment Banks and Finance Companies
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction to Investment Banking
- 7.2 Finance Companies
- 7.3 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 8: Mutual Funds, Insurance, and Pension Funds
- Abstract
- 8.1 Mutual Funds
- 8.2 Insurance
- 8.3 Pension Funds
- 8.4 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 9: Private Equity and Hedge Funds
- Abstract
- 9.1 Private Equity
- 9.2 Hedge Funds
- 9.3 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 10: Islamic Influence
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Features of Islamic Finance
- 10.3 Relevance of Islamic Finance in the Global Economy
- 10.4 Challenges
- 10.5 Regulation
- 10.6 Financing Methods in Islamic Finance
- 10.7 Models Used in Islamic Banks
- 10.8 Risk in Islamic
- 10.9 Takaful
- 10.10 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Chapter 11: Consolidations in Financial Institutions and Markets
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Megamergers and Acquisitions in the Banking and Other Finance Sectors
- 11.3 Consolidation in the Insurance Sector
- 11.4 Stock Market Mergers
- 11.5 Summary
- Questions for Discussion
- Cases on Universal Banking
- 1.1 Bank of America
- 1.2 JPMorgan Chase and Company
- 1.3 Citigroup
- 1.4 Barclays
- 1.5 BNP Paribas
- 1.6 Crédit Agricole Group
- 1.7 HSBC
- 1.8 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- 1.9 Deutsche Bank
- Cases on Mortgage Institutions and Credit Unions
- 2.1 Mortgage Institutions
- 2.2 Thrift Institutions—Credit Unions
- Cases on Investment Banks
- 3.1 Investment Banks
- 3.2 Goldman Sachs Group
- 3.3 Morgan Stanley
- 3.4 UBS Group
- Cases on Investment Management Companies
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The Vanguard Group
- 4.3 American Funds
- 4.4 Fidelity Funds
- 4.5 T. Rowe Price
- 4.6 PIMCO
- 4.7 Franklin Templeton
- 4.8 BlackRock
- Cases on Insurance Companies
- 5.1 Trends in the Insurance Industry
- 5.2 Japan Post Insurance Co.
- 5.3 Berkshire Hathaway
- 5.4 AXA S.A.
- 5.5 Allianz
- 5.6 Generali Group
- 5.7 Nippon Life Insurance
- 5.8 Munich Reinsurance
- 5.9 American International Group
- 5.10 MetLife
- 5.11 China Life Insurance Group
- 5.12 AIA Group
- 5.13 ING
- 5.14 Zurich Insurance Group
- Cases on Pension Funds
- 6.1 Pension Fund Trends
- 6.2 Sovereign Pension Funds
- 6.3 Corporate Pension Funds
- Cases on Private Equity Firms
- 7.1 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
- 7.2 Blackstone Group
- 7.3 Bain Capital
- 7.4 Carlyle Group
- 7.5 TPG Capital
- Cases on Hedge Funds
- 8.1 Bridgewater Associates
- 8.2 Adage Capital Management
- 8.3 York Capital Management
- 8.4 Graham Capital Management
- 8.5 Pershing Square Capital Management
- 8.6 Man Group
- 8.7 Brevan Howard Asset Management
- 8.8 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
- Cases on Islamic Banks
- 9.1 Saudi Al Rajhi Bank
- 9.2 Kuwait Finance House
- 9.3 Dubai Islamic Bank
- 9.4 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
- 9.5 Al Baraka Islamic Bank
- 9.6 Qatar Islamic Bank
- Cases on Sovereign Wealth Funds
- 10.1 Sovereign Wealth Funds
- Chapter 1: Strategies and Structures of Financial Institutions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 11th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124169975
About the Author
Rajesh Kumar
Dr. B. Rajesh Kumar is Professor of Finance at the Institute of Management Technology, Dubai International Academy City, UAE. He earned his PhD in Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur. He has published over 40 empirical research papers in refereed international journals and is the author of six books. His co-authored research works have been cited in the popular financial press, such as The Financial Times, Money Week and The Economist.
He has published three books with Elsevier/Academic Press including the recently published Strategic Financial Management Casebook that strategically uses integrative case studies-cases that do not emphasize specific subjects such as capital budgeting or value based management-to provide a framework for understanding strategic financial management. His earlier book, Strategies of Banks and Other Financial Institutions, presents a comprehensive portrait of financial institutions worldwide by balancing their theories of strategy and risk structure with detailed case studies. His book on Valuation Theories and Concepts, offer a broader more holistic perspective on valuation suited to companies and markets worldwide.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Management Technology FZ-LLZ, Dubai, UAE
Reviews
"Banking books focusing on strategic analyses often skip discussing the conventional banking sector; books discussing the conventional banking sector are lacking of strategic analyses. This book is unique because it integrates the two."--Chung-Hua Shen, National Taiwan University
"A useful reference chockfull of definitions, descriptions, quick explanations and useful lists of topics and issues related to the regulations, risks, products and markets of banks and other financial intermediaries. Plus, there are nice real-world actual cases and examples in boxes throughout."--Michael Goldstein, Babson College