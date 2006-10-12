Strategic Security Management
1st Edition
A Risk Assessment Guide for Decision Makers
Description
Strategic Security Management supports data driven security that is measurable, quantifiable and practical. Written for security professionals and other professionals responsible for making security decisions as well as for security management and criminal justice students, this text provides a fresh perspective on the risk assessment process. It also provides food for thought on protecting an organization’s assets, giving decision makers the foundation needed to climb the next step up the corporate ladder.
Strategic Security Management fills a definitive need for guidelines on security best practices. The book also explores the process of in-depth security analysis for decision making, and provides the reader with the framework needed to apply security concepts to specific scenarios. Advanced threat, vulnerability, and risk assessment techniques are presented as the basis for security strategies. These concepts are related back to establishing effective security programs, including program implementation, management, and evaluation. The book also covers metric-based security resource allocation of countermeasures, including security procedures, personnel, and electronic measures.
Strategic Security Management contains contributions by many renowned security experts, such as Nick Vellani, Karl Langhorst, Brian Gouin, James Clark, Norman Bates, and Charles Sennewald.
Key Features
- Provides clear direction on how to meet new business demands on the security professional
- Guides the security professional in using hard data to drive a security strategy, and follows through with the means to measure success of the program
- Covers threat assessment, vulnerability assessment, and risk assessment - and highlights the differences, advantages, and disadvantages of each
Readership
Security managers, security consultants, other security professionals, and students in security and business programs.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Data Driven Security Chapter 2: Asset Identification and Security Inventory Chapter 3: Threat Assessments Chapter 4: Crime Analysis Chapter 5: Vulnerability Assessment Chapter 6: Risk Assessment Chapter 7: Information Technology Risk Management Chapter 8: Prevention Chapter 9: Security Measures: Polices & Procedures Chapter 10: Security Measures: Physical Security Chapter 11: Security Measures: Deploying Physical Security Measures Chapter 12: Security Measures: Personnel Chapter 13: Project Management Chapter 14: Premises Security Liability Chapter 15: Forensic Security Chapter 16: Ethics in Security Appendix A: Certified Security Consultant’s (CSC) Code of Ethics Appendix B: International Association of Professional Security Consultant’s Forensic Methodology Appendix C: Sample Risk Assessment Report Appendix D: Crime Analysis Reports
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 12th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465968
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123708977
About the Author
Karim Vellani
Karim H. Vellani, CPP, CSC, earned his M.S. from Sam Houston State University in Criminal Justice Management. He is a member of the International Association of Crime Analysis, International Association of Professional Security Consultants, and ASIS International. Currently he serves as President of Threat Analysis Group, LLC, based in Sugar Land, TX, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Threat Analysis Group, LLC, Sugar Land, TX
Reviews
"This book takes on the ambitious goal of bridging the gap between theory and reality in risk-assessment-based security management - and achieves it handily." --Jack Dowling, Security Management
"Two words describe this text: information packed. The intended audience is a large one, including security professionals, security managers with decision-making responsibilty, and criminal justice students. This book is a valuable asset for them all." --Jack Dowling, Security Management