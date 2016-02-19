Strategic Networks: Creating the Borderless Organization focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in the creation of borderless organizations.

The book first underscores competition and cooperation and the ways to organize a business system. Discussions focus on organization as a way to meet strategic demands, vertical integration and subcontracting, intrinsic profitability of different activities, disadvantages of vertical integration, and guidelines for decision-making on vertical integration. The monograph then examines over-subcontracting, strategic network, and essence of a strategic network. Topics include generating trust, how to reduce transaction costs, competition and cooperation, subcontracting in the automobile industry, advantages of shops, manufacturing and selling activities, and network organization. The publication explores international considerations, including cost of the activities and costs of coordination in international business, vertical integration and subcontracting across borders, and coordinating efficiently across borders.

The book is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the establishment of borderless organizations.