Strategic Networks
1st Edition
Creating the Borderless Organization
Description
Strategic Networks: Creating the Borderless Organization focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in the creation of borderless organizations.
The book first underscores competition and cooperation and the ways to organize a business system. Discussions focus on organization as a way to meet strategic demands, vertical integration and subcontracting, intrinsic profitability of different activities, disadvantages of vertical integration, and guidelines for decision-making on vertical integration. The monograph then examines over-subcontracting, strategic network, and essence of a strategic network. Topics include generating trust, how to reduce transaction costs, competition and cooperation, subcontracting in the automobile industry, advantages of shops, manufacturing and selling activities, and network organization. The publication explores international considerations, including cost of the activities and costs of coordination in international business, vertical integration and subcontracting across borders, and coordinating efficiently across borders.
The book is a valuable source of information for researchers interested in the establishment of borderless organizations.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One Competition and Cooperation
1 A New Way to Compete
Current Competitive Requirements
Organization as a Way to Meet Strategic Demands
The Two Basic Ways to Organize Economic Activity: Vertical Integration and Subcontracting
The Emerging Way: Strategic Networks
Description of this Book
2 Understanding the Playing Field: The Business System
The Business System
The Intrinsic Profitability of the Different Activities
Organizing the System
Part Two The Three Ways to Organize a Business System
3 The Old System: Organization Through Vertical Integration
Why do Companies Integrate?
A Weak Argument
Other Arguments for Vertical Integration
Disadvantages of Vertical Integration
Guidelines for Decision-Making on Vertical Integration
Why the Problems are Outweighing the Advantages More and More
Conclusion
4 The Fashionable Mistake: Oversubcontracting
Advantages of Subcontracting
When Subcontracting Goes Wrong
Conclusions
5 The Emerging Solution: The Strategic Network
Benetton Spa
A Network Organization
Manufacturing Activities
Selling Activities
The Essence of the System
Subcontracting in the Automobile Industry Revisited: The Japanese Way
Part Three How to Set Up and Manage a Strategic Network
6 The Essence of a Strategic Network
Competition and Cooperation
When is Cooperation the Most Appropriate Way?
How to Reduce Transaction Costs
Generating Trust
The Network's Internal Consistency
When is a Strategic Network the Appropriate Response?
Setting Up and Managing in a Strategic Network
Conclusions
7 International Considerations
Cost of the Activities and Costs of Coordination in International Business
Vertical Integration and Subcontracting Across Borders
International Strategy: Coordinating Efficiently Across Borders
Conclusions
8 General Conclusions
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 8th November 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193861