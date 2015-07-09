Strategic Human Resource Planning for Academic Libraries
1st Edition
Information, Technology and Organization
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- About the author
- Introduction
- 1: Strategic intelligence in today’s environment
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Strategic intelligence to strategic planning
- 1.3 What’s changing?
- 1.4 The financial environment
- 1.5 Driving an assessment of human resources value
- 1.6 Making it credible
- 1.7 The need for strategy
- 1.8 The balance scorecard
- 1.9 Knowledge management
- 2: The strategic planning process
- Abstract
- 2.1 SHRM’s strategic planning phases
- 2.2 Strategic planning in higher education
- 2.3 Strategic planning in the library
- 2.4 What can go wrong?
- 2.5 Benchmarking
- 2.6 Understanding and supporting the strategy
- 2.7 Vision and mission statements
- 2.8 Steps to be taken in the strategic planning process
- 2.9 Assessment of value, improvements, and goals
- 3: Human resources as a strategic partner
- Abstract
- 3.1 The higher education environment
- 3.2 Overall talent and recruitment in a changing world
- 3.3 Human resource best practices
- 3.4 Comparison of other professional disciplines
- 3.5 Building the organization’s capabilities
- 3.6 Human resource influences to strategic planning
- 4: Organizational structures in academic libraries
- Abstract
- 4.1 KSAs and competencies
- 4.2 Job analysis
- 4.3 Academic liaisons and transforming workforces
- 4.4 Organizational development
- 4.5 Organizational culture and performance
- 4.6 Position descriptions are changing
- 4.7 Recruitment of talent
- 4.8 Succession planning
- 4.9 Data and statistical help
- 5: Emerging trends in academic libraries
- Abstract
- 5.1 Legacy systems
- 5.2 Changes in staffing expectations
- 5.3 Convergence of skills
- 5.4 Professional development to keep up with trends
- 5.5 How competencies are impacted by changes
- 5.6 Generational issues
- 5.7 How to plan for the future
- 6: Library and information science education
- Abstract
- 6.1 Trends in LIS education
- 6.2 Experiential learning
- 6.3 Real Learning Connections
- 6.4 The trends of technology
- 6.5 The tipping point
- 6.6 Diversity
- 7: The role of leadership
- Abstract
- 7.1 Being the change agent
- 7.2 Organizational leadership
- 7.3 Succession planning
- 7.4 Organizational learning
- 7.5 Be the leader
- Conclusion
- List of figures
- Abbreviations
- References
- Index
Description
Strategic Human Resources Planning for Academic Libraries: Information, Technology and Organization provides an in-depth discussion of human resources as a strategic element of a library organization, especially as staffing needs and competencies change.
The book focuses on the impact of human resource practices in a library setting, discussing several aspects, including the role of human resources when the library is part of a larger organization, along with information on how to identify strategic objectives that are expected and related to workforce issues.
In addition, the book reviews hiring practices, reorganizations of staff, use of temps or time-limited positions, and how students, volunteers, and internships can make a strategic difference overall.
Key Features
- Chapters address competencies across different levels of employment within different library types and consider how those competencies are changing
- Presents how leadership and library leaders must utilize human resources as a valuable tool for developing a strong and healthy organization
- Addresses human resource tools, such as job tasks analysis and the creation of equitable payroll structures
- Demonstrate the use and benefit of multiple employee statuses that provide flexibility and resourcefulness to end users
Readership
Hiring managers within academic libraries, Human resource professionals and Library administrators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 110
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 9th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634456
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347644
About the Authors
Michael A. Crumpton Author
Michael A. Crumpton, MLS, SPHR, is the Assistant Dean for Administrative Services at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is the former Director of Library Services for Wake Tech Community College and Access Services Manager at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. He is certified as a Senior Human Resources Professional and also holds a graduate certificate in Adult Teaching. His published works include; ‘Handbook for Community College Librarians’, ‘Workplace Information Literacy: A Neglected Priority of Community College Libraries’ in the Journal of Business & Finance Librarianship, “Reconceiving Entrepreneurship for Libraries: Collaboration and the Anatomy of a Conference”, in Collaborative Librarianship. He also writes a quarterly column for The Bottom Line: Managing Library Finances, and has published several other chapters and articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, USA