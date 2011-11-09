Strategic Business Development for Information Centres and Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346616, 9781780632971

Strategic Business Development for Information Centres and Libraries

1st Edition

Authors: Margareta Nelke
eBook ISBN: 9781780632971
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346616
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 9th November 2011
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: The necessary business development and planning

Abstract:

Chapter 2: Leadership and change management

Abstract:

The manager’s responsibility

Team members’ responsibility

Involving staff

Case study: the unsuccessful involvement

Turbulent times

Voices from practitioners: Maria Hugosson Bygge

Chapter 3: Competitive intelligence

Abstract:

The forming of perspectives

Demands on individuals and organisations

The PCMAC model

Decisions and actions

Pitfalls and tips

Voices from practitioners: Charlotte Håkansson

Chapter 4: Business concept and information strategies

Abstract:

The business concept

Information strategies

Voices from practitioners: Helena Vallo

Chapter 5: The business plan

Abstract:

The annual cycle of the business plan

Case: the annual planning process

The content of the business plan

Voices from practitioners: Jette Guldborg Petersen

Chapter 6: Strategic goals, measurement and evaluation

Abstract:

Set the strategic goals

Measure and evaluate

Voices from practitioners: Katarina Kristoffersson

Chapter 7: Implementation of strategic decisions

Abstract:

Case: from Tetra Pak Library to Technology Intelligence

Chapter 8: Tools

Abstract:

About organising workshops

Brainstorming with relation matrix

PESTLE(M)

SWOT

Scenario planning

Impact analysis

Unbiased review of the business: a workshop

Spider diagram

Benchmarking

Chapter 9: Changes and challenges

Abstract:

Changes

Challenges

References

Index

Description

This book is aimed at guiding managers towards systematic approaches to improve and facilitate necessary strategic business development and planning. Conditions in the workplace for the Library and Information Services (LIS) are rapidly changing: many organizations are experiencing budget restrictions as well as stakeholders questioning the value of the services. Strategic Business Development for Information Centres and Libraries offers methods and tools for LIS departments to ensure value and benefits are delivered to the parent organization. It argues that LIS must be prepared to change according to the parent organization's needs, to develop strategies for important activities and to seek alliances among key stakeholders. It also offers information on the best practice from five top-performing international LIS units.

Key Features

  • Focuses on business development and planning on a strategic level
  • Includes chapter tools that can be immediately applied by the reader
  • Interviews with five practicing mangers

Readership

Staff at all managerial and supervisory levels who are responsible for, and interested in, business development and planning, primarily within LIS; Students of LIS

About the Authors

Margareta Nelke

Margareta Nelke Author

Margareta Nelke graduated from the Swedish School of Library and Information Science in 1982 and took a diploma in Marketing Management in 1990. After a short period at a public library and a university library she worked as an information specialist in corporations. In 1983 she took up the position of library manager at Alfa-Laval and in 1989 she got a similar position at Tetra Pak. At Tetra Pak the library was transformed into a Technology Intelligence function in 1999. In June 2002 she took up a position as the Global Technology Intelligence Process Owner at Tetra Pak. From 2004 and onwards she has been working as an independent consultant in her firm, I.C. at Once, offering investigations, coaching and training in competitive intelligence, information management and business development.

During the years she has contributed to several publications and written journal articles and books on knowledge management and competitive intelligence. She has also lectured at seminars and conferences, in some cases as the keynote speaker. In 2002 she was awarded by the Special Library Association the ESLY 2002 (European Special Librarian of the Year 2002). She is a member of the Swedish Association of Information Specialists and was the President of this association between 2006 and 2009. She was also a member of the board of the Swedish School of Library and Information Science between 2008 and 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner, I.C. at Once, Sweden

