Strategic Business Development for Information Centres and Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
Preface
Acknowledgements
About the author
Chapter 1: The necessary business development and planning
Chapter 2: Leadership and change management
The manager’s responsibility
Team members’ responsibility
Involving staff
Case study: the unsuccessful involvement
Turbulent times
Voices from practitioners: Maria Hugosson Bygge
Chapter 3: Competitive intelligence
The forming of perspectives
Demands on individuals and organisations
The PCMAC model
Decisions and actions
Pitfalls and tips
Voices from practitioners: Charlotte Håkansson
Chapter 4: Business concept and information strategies
The business concept
Information strategies
Voices from practitioners: Helena Vallo
Chapter 5: The business plan
The annual cycle of the business plan
Case: the annual planning process
The content of the business plan
Voices from practitioners: Jette Guldborg Petersen
Chapter 6: Strategic goals, measurement and evaluation
Set the strategic goals
Measure and evaluate
Voices from practitioners: Katarina Kristoffersson
Chapter 7: Implementation of strategic decisions
Case: from Tetra Pak Library to Technology Intelligence
Chapter 8: Tools
About organising workshops
Brainstorming with relation matrix
PESTLE(M)
SWOT
Scenario planning
Impact analysis
Unbiased review of the business: a workshop
Spider diagram
Benchmarking
Chapter 9: Changes and challenges
Changes
Challenges
References
Index
This book is aimed at guiding managers towards systematic approaches to improve and facilitate necessary strategic business development and planning. Conditions in the workplace for the Library and Information Services (LIS) are rapidly changing: many organizations are experiencing budget restrictions as well as stakeholders questioning the value of the services. Strategic Business Development for Information Centres and Libraries offers methods and tools for LIS departments to ensure value and benefits are delivered to the parent organization. It argues that LIS must be prepared to change according to the parent organization's needs, to develop strategies for important activities and to seek alliances among key stakeholders. It also offers information on the best practice from five top-performing international LIS units.
- Focuses on business development and planning on a strategic level
- Includes chapter tools that can be immediately applied by the reader
- Interviews with five practicing mangers
Staff at all managerial and supervisory levels who are responsible for, and interested in, business development and planning, primarily within LIS; Students of LIS
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 9th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632971
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346616
Margareta Nelke Author
Margareta Nelke graduated from the Swedish School of Library and Information Science in 1982 and took a diploma in Marketing Management in 1990. After a short period at a public library and a university library she worked as an information specialist in corporations. In 1983 she took up the position of library manager at Alfa-Laval and in 1989 she got a similar position at Tetra Pak. At Tetra Pak the library was transformed into a Technology Intelligence function in 1999. In June 2002 she took up a position as the Global Technology Intelligence Process Owner at Tetra Pak. From 2004 and onwards she has been working as an independent consultant in her firm, I.C. at Once, offering investigations, coaching and training in competitive intelligence, information management and business development.
During the years she has contributed to several publications and written journal articles and books on knowledge management and competitive intelligence. She has also lectured at seminars and conferences, in some cases as the keynote speaker. In 2002 she was awarded by the Special Library Association the ESLY 2002 (European Special Librarian of the Year 2002). She is a member of the Swedish Association of Information Specialists and was the President of this association between 2006 and 2009. She was also a member of the board of the Swedish School of Library and Information Science between 2008 and 2014.
Owner, I.C. at Once, Sweden