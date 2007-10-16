Stories of Success - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522467, 9780080553573

Stories of Success, Volume 45

1st Edition

Personal Recollections. X

Series Volume Editors: Giorgio Semenza
eBook ISBN: 9780080553573
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522467
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th October 2007
Page Count: 374
Table of Contents

Preface by Giorgio Semenza

Chapter 1 Odyssey of a Biochemist by Osamu. Hayaishi

Chapter 2 A Voyage of the Inner Space of Cells by Wolfgang Baumeister

Chapter 3 Fixed to Translation: A Recollection by August Böck

Chapter 4 Denis Chapman : Oiling the Path to Biomembrane Structure by Peter J. Quinn

Chapter 5 Embden-Meyerhof-Parnas, the First Metabolic Pathway: The Fate of Prominent Polish Biochemist Jakub Parnas by Jolanta Barañska

Chapter 6 A Journey with Bleeding Time Factor by Birgir Blombäck

Chapter 7 A Neuropathologist’s Diary by Adriano Aguzzi

Chapter 8 An Autobiographical Sketch: 50 Years in Cancer Immunochemistry by G.I. Abelev

Description

This book is the latest volume in the highly successful series Comprehensive Biochemistry. It provides a historical and autobiographical perspective of the developments in the field through the contributions of leading individuals who reflect on their careers and their impact on biochemistry. Volume 45 is essential reading for everyone from graduate student to professor, placing in context major advances not only in biochemical terms but in relation to historical and social developments. Readers will be delighted by the lively style and the insight into the lives and careers of leading scientists of their time.

Key Features

  • Contributors are distinguished scientists in the field
  • Unique series of personal recollections
  • Presents scientific research in a historical perspective

Readership

Biochemistry researchers and students.

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080553573
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522467

About the Series Volume Editors

Giorgio Semenza Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland and University of Milan, Italy

