Stories of Success, Volume 45
1st Edition
Personal Recollections. X
Table of Contents
Preface by Giorgio Semenza
Chapter 1 Odyssey of a Biochemist by Osamu. Hayaishi
Chapter 2 A Voyage of the Inner Space of Cells by Wolfgang Baumeister
Chapter 3 Fixed to Translation: A Recollection by August Böck
Chapter 4 Denis Chapman : Oiling the Path to Biomembrane Structure by Peter J. Quinn
Chapter 5 Embden-Meyerhof-Parnas, the First Metabolic Pathway: The Fate of Prominent Polish Biochemist Jakub Parnas by Jolanta Barañska
Chapter 6 A Journey with Bleeding Time Factor by Birgir Blombäck
Chapter 7 A Neuropathologist’s Diary by Adriano Aguzzi
Chapter 8 An Autobiographical Sketch: 50 Years in Cancer Immunochemistry by G.I. Abelev
Description
This book is the latest volume in the highly successful series Comprehensive Biochemistry. It provides a historical and autobiographical perspective of the developments in the field through the contributions of leading individuals who reflect on their careers and their impact on biochemistry. Volume 45 is essential reading for everyone from graduate student to professor, placing in context major advances not only in biochemical terms but in relation to historical and social developments. Readers will be delighted by the lively style and the insight into the lives and careers of leading scientists of their time.
Key Features
- Contributors are distinguished scientists in the field
- Unique series of personal recollections
- Presents scientific research in a historical perspective
Readership
Biochemistry researchers and students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 16th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553573
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522467
About the Series Volume Editors
Giorgio Semenza Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, Switzerland and University of Milan, Italy