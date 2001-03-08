Stochastic Processes: Theory and Methods, Volume 19
1st Edition
Description
J. Neyman, one of the pioneers in laying the foundations of modern statistical theory, stressed the importance of stochastic processes in a paper written in 1960 in the following terms: Currently in the period of dynamic indeterminism in science, there is hardly a serious piece of research, if treated realistically, does not involve operations on stochastic processes. Arising from the need to solve practical problems, several major advances have taken place in the theory of stochastic processes and their applications. Books by Doob (1953; J. Wiley and Sons), Feller (1957, 1966; J. Wiley and Sons) and Loeve (1960; D. van Nostrand and Col., Inc.) among others, have created growing awareness and interest in the use of stochastic processes in scientific and technological studies.The literature on stochastic processes is very extensive and is distributed in several books and journals.
