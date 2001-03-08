Stochastic Processes: Theory and Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500144

Stochastic Processes: Theory and Methods, Volume 19

1st Edition

Authors: D N Shanbhag
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444500144
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2001
Page Count: 964
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
241.82
205.55
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

J. Neyman, one of the pioneers in laying the foundations of modern statistical theory, stressed the importance of stochastic processes in a paper written in 1960 in the following terms: Currently in the period of dynamic indeterminism in science, there is hardly a serious piece of research, if treated realistically, does not involve operations on stochastic processes. Arising from the need to solve practical problems, several major advances have taken place in the theory of stochastic processes and their applications. Books by Doob (1953; J. Wiley and Sons), Feller (1957, 1966; J. Wiley and Sons) and Loeve (1960; D. van Nostrand and Col., Inc.) among others, have created growing awareness and interest in the use of stochastic processes in scientific and technological studies.The literature on stochastic processes is very extensive and is distributed in several books and journals.

Details

No. of pages:
964
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444500144

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

D N Shanbhag Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.